PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Divisional Round

PFF grades are now live for the weekend's divisional-round playoff games.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself. To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

Click below to jump to a game:

HOU@KC | WAS@DET | LAR@PHI | BAL@BUF

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

As he so often does, Patrick Mahomes' favorite target delivered in the playoffs.

Kelce earned an impressive 90.9 PFF receiving grade, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. He was a force throughout the game, averaging 4.33 yards per route run to lead the Chiefs' passing attack.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil

The Commanders cornerback continued his strong debut season with another standout performance, earning a 74.0 PFF coverage grade. Targeted five times over 45 coverage snaps, he allowed just two receptions for 32 yards while intercepting two passes.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Eagles DI Jalen Carter

Carter delivered one of the finest performances of his young career, earning an impressive 90.4 PFF grade. Dominating as a pass-rusher, he recorded two sacks, a quarterback hit and four hurries across 50 pass-rushing snaps. Carter also showcased his impact against the run, earning a strong 78.5 PFF run-defense grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Bills RT Spencer Brown

Brown continued his breakout season with another standout performance in the Bills’ win over the Ravens, earning a solid 74.7 PFF grade. Excelling in both pass protection and the run game, he allowed just one pressure on 25 pass-blocking snaps and earned a 73.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.