PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Divisional Round

PFF grades are now live for the weekend's divisional-round playoff games.
Kansas City Chiefs 23, Houston Texans 14
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
As he so often does, Patrick Mahomes' favorite target delivered in the playoffs.
Kelce earned an impressive 90.9 PFF receiving grade, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. He was a force throughout the game, averaging 4.33 yards per route run to lead the Chiefs' passing attack.
Washington Commanders 45, Detroit Lions 31
Commanders CB Mike Sainristil
The Commanders cornerback continued his strong debut season with another standout performance, earning a 74.0 PFF coverage grade. Targeted five times over 45 coverage snaps, he allowed just two receptions for 32 yards while intercepting two passes.
Philadelphia Eagles 28, Los Angeles Rams 22
Eagles DI Jalen Carter
Carter delivered one of the finest performances of his young career, earning an impressive 90.4 PFF grade. Dominating as a pass-rusher, he recorded two sacks, a quarterback hit and four hurries across 50 pass-rushing snaps. Carter also showcased his impact against the run, earning a strong 78.5 PFF run-defense grade.
Buffalo Bills 27, Baltimore Ravens 25
Bills RT Spencer Brown
Brown continued his breakout season with another standout performance in the Bills’ win over the Ravens, earning a solid 74.7 PFF grade. Excelling in both pass protection and the run game, he allowed just one pressure on 25 pass-blocking snaps and earned a 73.5 PFF run-blocking grade.
