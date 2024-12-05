PFF Grades and Data: Everything you need to know for every NFL Week 14 game

• Jordan Love stepping up under pressure: Since the Packers' Week 10 bye, Love has taken significant strides in his play, particularly under pressure. Over the past three weeks (Weeks 11-13), he has recorded a stellar 128.8 passer rating when pressured, the second-highest mark among qualifying quarterbacks

• Drake London has established himself as a reliable contested-catch specialist: London's 19 contested-catch receptions this year rank second among wide receivers, trailing only Terry McLaurin. Since 2023, London's 36 contested catches lead all wideouts.

Ahead of NFL Week 14, our media team has dived deep into the numbers to deliver key insights for every NFL matchup, highlighting the hidden storylines and standout performances that shape each game.

Since Green Bay's Week 10 bye, Jordan Love has taken significant strides in his play, particularly under pressure. Over the past three weeks (Weeks 11-13), Love has recorded a stellar 128.8 passer rating when pressured, the second-highest mark among qualifying quarterbacks, while also leading the league with 11.2 yards per attempt in such situations. This marks a dramatic turnaround from his pre-bye struggles, where he posted a 51.4 passer rating under pressure, ranking 29th out of 32 quarterbacks.

Despite the absence of Aidan Hutchinson and other key defenders, the Lions’ defense under Aaron Glenn has managed to sustain a high-pressure approach. In Weeks 1-6 with Hutchinson in the lineup, Detroit generated the eighth-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 37%. Since Week 7, that number has barely dipped, as the Lions have maintained a 36% pressure rate, ranking ninth overall.

While the sample size is small, Braelon Allen has effectively moved the chains on zone runs this season. He has gained a first down or touchdown on 27.5% of his zone runs, ranking ninth among 61 running backs with at least 25 zone run attempts.

On the defensive side, Jordyn Brooks has been a standout in run defense this year. His 28 stops in the run game are tied for fourth among linebackers, and his eight tackles for loss or no gain are tied for eighth.

Drake London has established himself as a reliable contested-catch specialist over the past two seasons. His 19 contested-catch receptions this year rank second among wide receivers, trailing only Terry McLaurin. Since 2023, London leads all wideouts with 36 contested catches. He’ll have a strong opportunity to add to his total this week against a Vikings defense that is allowing a 57.6% completion rate on contested targets — the fifth-highest in the NFL this season.

Justin Jefferson continues to cement his status as the NFL’s most explosive wide receiver. His 30 receptions of 15 or more yards this season lead the league by a three-catch margin over Courtland Sutton. Since entering the league in 2020, Jefferson has recorded 186 such receptions — 14 more than the next closest player, Tyreek Hill.

The Saints defense has struggled to contain yards after the catch (YAC) this season, allowing an average of 6.5 YAC per completion — tied for the most in the league with the Dallas Cowboys. Compounding the issue, they’ve struggled to bring down pass-catchers on first contact, surrendering 2.54 yards after contact per completion. That figure ties them with Dallas for the second-most in the NFL, trailing only the New York Giants.

The Giants’ offensive line overhaul hasn’t solved their protection woes. They’ve allowed pressure on 38.8% of dropbacks this season, ranking 29th in the NFL. Even more concerning, they’ve allowed 123 “quick” pressures (under 2.5 seconds), the sixth-most in the league.

Leaving A.J. Brown in single coverage has proven to be a costly mistake for opposing defenses this season. The star receiver leads the league with 542 receiving yards and 26 receiving conversions against single coverage. Meanwhile, Panthers starting outside corner Mike Jackson has been inconsistent in those situations, allowing 11 catches of 15-plus yards (tied for third-most in the NFL) but also forcing seven incompletions (tied for eighth-most).

For the Panthers, Bryce Young’s recent surge in quarterback play has been fueled by his ability to exploit the middle of the field. Since Week 9, Young has earned a 90.6 PFF passing grade on throws inside the numbers, ranking fourth among qualifying QBs, with a 124.2 passer rating that ranks second-best. However, he’ll face a stiff challenge against the Eagles, whose pass coverage across the middle has been exceptional this season. Philadelphia has allowed the second-lowest success rate on passes inside the numbers at just 39%.

Jerry Jeudy delivered a historic performance last Monday, racking up 235 receiving yards against the Broncos. This marks only the third time since 2006 that a Browns wide receiver has eclipsed the 200-yard mark in a single game, joining Amari Cooper (2022) and Josh Gordon (twice). Jeudy’s 235-yard outing is the second-highest total by any receiver this season, trailing only Ja’Marr Chase’s 264-yard explosion against the Ravens in Week 10.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, has excelled at giving his receivers opportunities to make plays downfield. On passes traveling 20 or more yards, only 32% of Wilson’s attempts have been deemed “uncatchable,” the lowest rate among 32 qualifying quarterbacks this season.

Bucky Irving has been one of the NFL’s most elusive pass-catchers, forcing 18 missed tackles on receptions, tied for the most with Bijan Robinson. This week, he faces a Raiders defense that has a 16% missed tackle rate on pass plays, the third-highest among defenses this season.

Maxx Crosby continues to make big plays in the backfield. His 12 tackles for loss or no gain on all plays are tied for the most among edge rushers with Greg Rousseau. Since 2019, his 77 tackles for loss or no gain are 11 more than the next closest edge rusher, T.J. Watt.

Walker Little earned an extension and is showcasing why with his impressive play in 2024. His 4.3% pressure rate allowed is the lowest for a single season, significantly improving from his 6.3% in 2023 and 10.1% in 2022. Little has also taken a leap forward as a run blocker, earning a career-best 72.0 run-blocking grade this season, ranking 12th among 38 qualifying left tackles.

The Titans have excelled in contested catch situations against single coverage this season, leading the NFL with a 63% contested catch rate. Calvin Ridley has been their top performer, hauling in eight contested catches on 12 opportunities versus single coverage.

Seattle’s defense has excelled at limiting explosive plays in the passing game this season, allowing an explosive pass on just 11.8% of plays—the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL. Over their current three-game win streak, they’ve tightened up even further, surrendering a 15-plus yard pass play on only 9.1% of pass attempts, the second-lowest rate in the league during that span.

Arizona’s tackling woes were on full display in their Week 12 matchup against Seattle, where they missed 24 tackles—a season-high for the Cardinals and the second-most by any team in a game this season. Containing Kenneth Walker III will be a top priority for the Cardinals defense in Week 14, as Walker forced an impressive 16 missed tackles in the previous meeting—10 on rushing attempts and six as a receiver.

Over their last three games—all against division rivals—the Bears defense has recorded a 40.4% pressure rate, the second-highest in the league since Week 11, trailing only Tampa Bay. A key contributor during this stretch has been defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., who has recorded 10 total pressures. Dexter has emerged as a legitimate pass-rushing threat in his second year, with his 35 total pressures this season ranking just behind Montez Sweat’s 36 for the team lead in 2024.

On the offensive side, Isaac Guerendo has been incredibly efficient at avoiding contact in the backfield. Among 67 running backs with at least 40 rushing attempts this season, Guerendo leads the league with 2.8 yards before contact per carry. Impressively, 47.6% of his rushing yards have come before contact, the third-highest rate among qualifying running backs.

The way in which the Rams plan to contain Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense is a key storyline in this matchup. Los Angeles has leaned heavily on zone coverage this season, employing it on 77% of their defensive snaps—the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Intriguingly, Allen has yet to throw a touchdown pass against zone coverage this season despite attempting 233 passes against that coverage. However, the Bills boast one of the league's most explosive rushing attacks against zone, producing runs of 10-plus yards on 18% of carries.

The Rams’ zone-heavy approach has been vulnerable, as it has given up 12 touchdown passes (second-most in the NFL) and a 106.9 passer rating (third-highest). This could give Allen a prime opportunity to finally notch his first touchdown pass against zone coverage.

Additionally, the Rams may look to utilize stunts to disrupt Buffalo’s offensive rhythm. Los Angeles has excelled with stunts, generating a league-best 56% pressure rate when employing them. That said, the Bills offensive line has been one of the most effective units in handling stunts, allowing pressure on just 34% of such plays — the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL this season. This battle in the trenches will be one to watch closely.

Ladd McConkey’s 815 receiving yards leads all rookie wide receivers. He thrives particularly in the slot, where his 510 yards and 24 receiving conversions are tied for second in the NFL. The Chiefs, who have shifted 2023 All-Pro slot cornerback Trent McDuffie to primarily playing on the outside, have been more vulnerable against slot receivers this season. Kansas City has allowed 1,258 receiving yards (second most) and nine touchdowns (tied for fifth most) to slot receivers, setting up a potentially big day for McConkey.

On the ground, the Chiefs have struggled to generate explosive plays, recording just 16 carries of 10 or more yards on designed runs—the fewest in the NFL. However, they’ll have a prime opportunity to change that against a Chargers defense that has allowed runs of 10-plus yards on 16% of rushing attempts faced, the fourth-highest rate in the league.

No pass-catcher has been more dangerous after the catch this season than Ja’Marr Chase, who leads the NFL with 545 yards after the catch and 252 receiving yards after contact. Chase has scored four receiving touchdowns where he gained 20 or more yards after the catch—no other player has more than two. Containing him will be critical for the Cowboys, whose defense has struggled in this area, ranking bottom-three with 6.5 yards after the catch per reception allowed and 2.5 yards after contact per reception allowed.

Meanwhile, Cooper Rush has leaned heavily on the quick game since Week 10, posting an NFL-low 2.26 seconds average time to throw. This approach has been highly effective, with Rush ranking top-two in completions (26) and passing yards (195) on quick game dropbacks in that span. It’s an area of concern for the Bengals' defense, which has allowed a league-high 7.5 yards per attempt on quick game dropbacks this season.