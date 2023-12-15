Offseason questions for all 32 NFL teams: What will the Bears do with QB Justin Fields? Will Dallas get a deal done with QB Day Prescott?

• Will The Cardinals stick with QB Kyler Murray? The expectations all year were that the Cardinals would trade Murray this offseason and draft a quarterback in 2024. But is that still the case now that Murray has played well in his return from his ACL injury?

There are still four weeks left of the 2023 season, but the 2024 offseason is fast approaching and promises to be one of the wildest yet. Here is every team's biggest question entering the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals: Will The Cardinals stick with QB Kyler Murray?

The expectations all year were that the Cardinals would trade Murray this offseason and draft a quarterback in 2024. But is that still the case now that Murray has played well in his return from his ACL injury?

Kyler Murray‘s 79.9 rushing grade ranks second among quarterbacks since Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons: Will The Falcons Give Arthur Smith Another Year?

Smith is 20-27 in 47 games as the head coach of the Falcons. The team has yet to make the postseason under Smith, and the offense continues to be among the least exciting in the league despite three top-10 picks at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

The Falcons have the fifth-lowest team passing grade (54.9) in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens: Can The Ravens Find More Weapons For Lamar Jackson?

The Ravens really invested in their wide receiver room this offseason, drafting Zay Flowers and signing Odell Beckham Jr. Can they do that again to ensure that Jackson has enough weapons in the passing game?

Beckham’s 77.0 PFF grade is his highest since 2018.

Buffalo Bills: Will The Bills Keep Head Coach Sean McDermott?

There is no doubt that the Bills have underachieved this season and have struggled to close out games. If the Bills fail to make the postseason, could McDermott be out? And if so, would they target an offensive-minded head coach to pair with Josh Allen?

Josh Allen is the second-highest-graded quarterback (91.0) in the NFL through Week 14.

Carolina Panthers: Can The Panthers Find Someone To Fix Bryce Young?

The Panthers are again in the head coaching market, and now they have to find someone to make Bryce Young look like the player he was at Alabama. What type of head coach can they even attract with their track record? That remains to be seen, but getting the right coach has to be priority No. 1 for the Panthers this offseason.

Bryce Young is the NFL's lowest-graded quarterback (49.1) entering Week 15.

Chicago Bears: Will The Bears Trade Away QB Justin Fields?

The Bears will likely end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which presents a (good) problem. Do they use that pick on a quarterback and trade Justin Fields? Or do they keep Fields and trade away that pick for a king's ransom?

Justin Fields’ grade of 75.1 is the highest of his career and ranks 18th in the NFL through 14 weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals: Will The Bengals Keep WR Tee Higgins?

Higgins is a free agent after the 2023 season, and the Bengals have a decision to make. He is a critical part of their offense, but they still need to pay Ja’Marr Chase and several other complementary players on offense. Can they afford to keep Higgins?

Tee Higgins has a drop rate of 13.5% this season, the sixth-highest in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns: Will The Browns Extend WR Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper has been exceptional for the Browns, and it’s time to start considering a contract extension. Cooper will turn 30 this offseason, making a long-term deal riskier. Still, Cooper has been a phenomenal addition for the Browns.

Amari Cooper has graded above 70.0 in each of the last two seasons.

Dallas Cowboys: Can The Cowboys Get A Deal Done With QB Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, and it's time for the contract talks again. Prescott's deal expires after the 2024 season, and the Cowboys have been vocal about signing him to another long-term deal. But just how much is it going to cost this time around?

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in big-time throws with 32. No other quarterback has more than 29.

Denver Broncos: Will The Broncos Keep QB Russell Wilson?

There is no question that Russell Wilson has played better under Sean Payton this season, but is that enough to keep him around in 2024? Wilson will turn 36 next season, and his best days are behind him. It'll be fascinating to see how Payton handles the quarterback position moving forward.

Russell Wilson is second in the NFL in big-time throw rate (6.2%) entering Week 15.

Detroit Lions: Will The Lions Extend QB Jared Goff?

Jared Goff has been a revelation for the Lions over the last two seasons, but now it's time for the franchise to make a decision. Goff has one year remaining on his deal, but will the Lions extend him? Or will they let him play out his contract and move on after the 2024 season?

The Lions have dropped a league-high 26 passes from Jared Goff.

Green Bay Packers: Will The Packers Trade LT David Bakhtiari?

Bakhtiari is one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL but has played just 13 games over the last three seasons. He has a cap number of $40.5 million in 2024, and there is a belief that he might want out. There is no way Bakhtiari can return at that number, so something will need to happen regarding the former All-Pro offensive tackle.

David Bakhtiari has allowed just one sack since the start of the 2020 season.

Houston Texans: Will The Texans Extend WR Nico Collins?

Collins has had a breakout year for the Texans, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Collins will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, but the Texans want to get a deal done this offseason. Can they get it done, or will they let him play out the remainder of his deal?

Nico Collins has forced 16 missed tackles, the fifth-most among receivers through Week 14.

Indianapolis Colts: Should The Colts Re-Sign Gardner Minshew?

Anthony Richardson is the future of the Indianapolis Colts. But the Colts have managed to win with Minshew despite his up-and-down play. With Richardson coming off shoulder surgery, bringing Minshew back for 2024 might be wise. But can the Colts find a way to pay Minshew what he deserves? Or will the veteran quarterback ask for too much on the open market?

Minshew’s 58.8 PFF grade is the second-lowest among all quarterbacks with at least 400 snaps.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Will The Jaguars Extend WR Calvin Ridley?

The Jaguars have a big decision to make regarding Calvin Ridley. If the team gives him an extension, the Falcons will get a future second-round pick. But has Ridley been good enough to warrant a long-term deal? Or should the Jaguars move on and look for a young, cheaper option?

Calvin Ridley’s 14.1-yard average depth of target (ADOT) is the second-highest of his career (15.2 in 2020).

Kansas City Chiefs: Can The Chiefs Finally Get Patrick Mahomes Some Weapons?

There is no doubt the Chiefs will need to rebuild their wide receiver room this offseason. But can they get it done with limited cap space and draft capital? Plus, can they find an eventual replacement for Travis Kelce? They are going to need to hit on several offensive playmakers to keep their Super Bowl window alive.

The Chiefs receivers have dropped 23 passes this season, tied for the third-most in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders: Who Will The Raiders Hire At Head Coach?

The Raiders are back in the head coaching market after firing Josh McDaniels in Year 2. The Raiders would like a “culture” head coach, but their offense ranks 28th among teams in expected points added (EPA) per play through Week 14. Can they find a coach who can improve the offense and rebuild the franchise from the ground up?

The Raiders have created the fewest explosive plays (40) in the NFL this season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Who Will Replace Brandon Staley?

At this point, it’s a mortal lock that the Chargers will move on from Staley. But who will they get to replace him? And can he get Justin Herbert and the offense back to playing at an elite level?

The Chargers have the second-lowest team run-blocking grade (44.4) in the NFL this season.

Los Angeles Rams: What Will Happen With QB Matthew Stafford?

Stafford has had a phenomenal season with the Rams, but he turns 36 next year and has contemplated retirement in the past. Will Stafford return? Is there a chance the Rams could move him for a younger option at QB?

Matthew Stafford has not fumbled once on 456 dropbacks this season.

Miami Dolphins: Can The Dolphins Get A Deal Done With QB Tua Tagovailoa?

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have already received their massive extension. But will the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft get a deal done this offseason? Tagovailoa has played well and has managed to stay healthy. But what type of commitment will the Dolphins make regarding their franchise quarterback?

Tua Tagovailoa has a big-time throw rate of 6.2%, second-best in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings: Will The Vikings Re-Sign QB Kirk Cousins

Before the 2023 season, the odds of the Vikings re-signing Kirk Cousins seemed pretty low. But the veteran quarterback was off to the best start of his career before tearing his Achilles. Now, the Vikings have an even harder decision regarding the most important position in all sports.

Kirk Cousins had an average depth of target of 7.7 yards this season, the lowest of his career.

New England Patriots: Will The Patriots Move On From Bill Belichick?

There have been some rumblings over the last few weeks that Robert Kraft has already decided to move on from Belichick. But will they actually do it, or will they give him one more chance (with a top draft pick) to get things back on track?

The Patriots have a team passing grade of 51.1, the second-lowest in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints: Will The Saints Finally Tear It Down?

The Saints continue to try to retool rather than rebuild. But the roster is old, and it’s clear that they are going in the wrong direction. The Saints are projected to be $87 million over the cap in 2024 and desperately need a restart. But will this be the year they finally start to clear the books and look beyond the current season?

Derek Carr’s big-time throw percentage (3.7%) in 2023 is the lowest he’s posted since 2019.

New York Giants: Will The Giants Draft A quarterback?

The Giants gave Daniel Jones a big contract extension last offseason, but it's already clear it was a mistake. Jones will be coming off a torn ACL and has yet to prove that he can be anything more than a replacement-level starter. But will the Giants actually use one of their top picks to select their next quarterback?

Daniel Jones has a big-time throw rate of 2.4%, the worst in the NFL among all quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks.

New York Jets: Can The Jets Fix The Offensive Line?

The Jets still hope that Aaron Rodgers can be the answer at quarterback, but he has no chance of being that behind this offensive line. The Jets have to make some big decisions this offseason, especially regarding offensive tackle. Expect several changes to this unit next year.

The Jets have a team pass-blocking grade of 49.6, the second-worst in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles: Can The Eagles Get Younger In The Secondary?

The Eagles have one of the oldest secondaries in the NFL, with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Bradley Roby and Kevin Byard. Not only are they old, but they are expensive. Can Howie Roseman rebuild the secondary in one offseason? The Eagles might need to add multiple starting cornerbacks and a safety next year.

The Eagles have a team coverage grade of 61.0, the seventh-worst in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Could the Steelers possibly move on from head coach Mike Tomlin?

Tomlin is officially on the hot seat for the first time in his coaching tenure. Pittsburgh is on the verge of missing the postseason, and they have failed to win a playoff game since 2016. Tomlin's contract runs through the 2024 season, but it might be time for a chance of scenery for all parties involved.

The Steelers rank 25th in the NFL in EPA per play on offense ahead of Week 15.

San Francisco 49ers: Can The 49ers Extend WR Brandon Aiyuk?

There might not be a player in the NFL who has improved more during the 2023 season than Brandon Aiyuk. Going into the 2024 offseason, Aiyuk is set to play on the fifth-year option. He is one of the league's best receivers, and the 49ers would love to keep him around. But can they get a deal done that makes sense for both sides?

Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 3.12 yards per route run this season, second-best in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks: Is Geno Smith The Long-Term Answer At QB?

Geno Smith got a contract extension during the 2023 offseason, and unfortunately, his play has regressed this year. He is still under contract for the next several years, but is this the year the Seahawks use an early-round pick to bring in an eventual replacement?

Geno Smith has 19 turnover-worthy throws this season, seventh-most in the NFL.

Mayfield took a one-year “prove it” deal with the Buccaneers and has the franchise in first place in the NFC South. However, the Buccaneers are only 6-7, and Mayfield’s numbers are average. Will the Bucs bring him back in 2024, or will they search for a long-term solution elsewhere?

Baker Mayfield is third in the NFL in ADOT (9.3).

Tennessee Titans: Is Will Levis The Answer At Quarterback?

The Titans decided to start Will Levis for the remainder of the 2023 season, and that was a smart move by Mike Vrabel. But has he done enough to warrant the starting job in 2024? Or will the Titans look to draft or sign another quarterback this offseason?

Will Levis‘ 10.5-yard ADOT is the highest mark in the NFL.

Washington Commanders: Who Will Be The Head Coach In 2024?

While nothing has been announced, it’s assumed that the Commanders will move on from Ron Rivera this offseason. He is 26-36-1 as Washington’s head coach, and the team has never won more than eight games during his tenure.

The Commanders are allowing a league-worst 5.7 yards per play on defense this season.