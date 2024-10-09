2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 6

• The Chiefs move into the No. 4 spot: Guard Joe Thuney earned an 89.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 5, which led all guards.

• The Panthers' line takes a hit: Carolina's top-10-ranked offensive line will be without center Austin Corbett, who is out for the season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

Projected Week 6 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Tanor Bortolini

RG Dalton Tucker

RT Braden Smith

The Colts lost right guard Will Fries for the season after he suffered a lower leg injury in Week 5’s loss to the Jaguars. He was replaced by rookie Dalton Tucker, who played his first offensive snaps in the NFL and earned a 62.8 PFF overall grade on 25 reps against Jacksonville. Fries was PFF’s second-highest-graded guard in the NFL after five weeks, with an 86.9 PFF overall grade.

Right tackle Braden Smith had an uncharacteristic outing against Jacksonville in Week 5. The Colts' offensive line surrendered nine pressures and four sacks, and Smith was responsible for five of the pressures, including three sacks.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Nelson’s 84.9 PFF overall grade ranks third among guards, but both players ahead of him in the rankings are out for the season with injuries.