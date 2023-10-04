NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 5

• Eagles reclaim the No. 1 spot: They recorded the fifth-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 4 after allowing just seven pressures on 43 dropbacks.

• Lions climb to No. 2: Graham Glasgow has been playing in place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but he could be a starter for a lot of teams. He is the eighth-highest-graded guard in the NFL through Week 4.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 5 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Sua Opeta

RT Lane Johnson

Second-year right guard Cam Jurgens exited Week 4 with a foot injury and is considered to be week-to-week. He was replaced by Sua Opeta , who did not allow a single pressure on 25 pass-blocking snaps.

, The Eagles recorded the fifth-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 4 after allowing just seven pressures on 43 dropbacks.

Best player: Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson owns the highest pass-blocking grade among offensive tackles who have played exclusively at right tackle this season.

Projected Week 5 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow has been playing in place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai , but he could be a starter for a lot of teams. He is the eighth-highest-graded guard in the NFL through Week 4.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell — who has played on both sides of the line this year — has the fifth-highest pass-blocking grade at his position this season.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow has earned the highest grade (81.6) among centers who have played at least three games this season.

Projected Week 5 starters:

LT Chuma Edoga

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

While the Cowboys were still without left tackle Tyron Smith , center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Zack Martin returned to action against the Patriots. Dallas has eight offensive linemen who have played at least 90 snaps over the first four weeks of the season.

Despite battling injuries, the Cowboys' offensive line leads the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency after four weeks. They have allowed 26 total pressures on 152 dropbacks.

Best player: Zack Martin

After coming back from injury, Martin gave up two pressures against the Patriots. It was the first time since Week 13 of last season that he allowed multiple pressures in a game.

Projected Week 5 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann and center Ryan Kelly both missed Week 4 against the Rams due to concussions. Their backups struggled, as rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland earned a 44.6 grade at left tackle and backup center Wesley French graded out at 47.2.

Braden Smith earned the highest grade (83.7) among right tackles in Week 4. Smith was one of just two tackles in the league to earn 80.0-plus grades both in run blocking and pass protection.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Nelson’s roller-coaster season continues, as he earned his highest overall grade this season while recording his lowest pass-blocking grade of the campaign. This was due to him grading out at 78.5 in run blocking, his best mark of 2023.