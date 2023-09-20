NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 3

• Eagles hold on to the No. 1 spot: Philadelphia ran for 121 yards before contact against the Vikings, which was the most by any team in the first two weeks of the season.

• Chargers among the biggest fallers: Los Angeles drops seven spots after three of the team's offensive linemen — Johnson, Salyer and Pipkins — allowed sacks against the Titans.

• Bills are the biggest risers: Buffalo moves up to No. 17 thanks to averaging 2.2 yards before contact on runs against Las Vegas, which was the fifth-best mark in the NFL in Week 2.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFLL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 3 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

• Left tackle Jordan Mailata earned a 96.9 PFF grade against Minnesota, which is the highest individual game grade by an offensive tackle since 2010.

• Left tackle Jordan Mailata earned a 96.9 PFF grade against Minnesota, which is the highest individual game grade by an offensive tackle since 2010.

Best player: Lane Johnson

• Johnson did not give up a single pressure in Thursday night’s game and earned an 84.6 pass-blocking grade.

Projected Week 3 starters:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

• Right tackle Terence Steele had a rough afternoon, giving up four pressures and being beaten seven other times that did not lead to pressure as Dak Prescott got rid of the ball in time. His 19.9 pass-blocking grade was the lowest single-game grade of his career.

• The Cowboys' offensive line remains one of just five units in the league not to give up a sack this season.

Best player: Zack Martin

• Martin is the highest-graded guard in the league after two weeks (84.3).

Projected Week 3 starters:

LT Rasheed Walker

LG Royce Newman

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Zach Tom

• Even though the Packers were without their best player in David Bakhtiari, the offensive line did not give up a single sack or quarterback hit against the Falcons.

• Backup left tackle Rasheed Walker allowed one pressure in Week 2 but earned a 57.4 overall grade due to some struggles in the run game.

Best player: Zach Tom

• Tom is the best player on the line in the absence of Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins. The second-year right tackle has allowed just one pressure in the first two games of the season.

Projected Week 3 starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Dawand Jones

• Rookie Dawand Jones stood his ground in his first game as a starter. Cleveland’s right tackle earned a 67.0 pass-blocking grade despite going up against T.J. Watt for most of the night.

• Cleveland’s offensive line allowed 17 pressures against Pittsburgh, the fourth most in Week 2.

Best player: Joel Bitonio

• Bitonio has surrendered just one sack since Week 17 of the 2021 season.