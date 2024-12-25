2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 17

• Bills swap with Buccaneers at No. 3: Buffalo takes over after allowing just four pressures — and no sacks — on 34 pass plays in Wek 16.

• Falcons kept things clean for Michael Penix Jr.: The rookie quarterback was provided with frequent clean pockets, and as a result, Atlanta's offensive line moves up four spots this week.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will monitor NFL offensive line play all season long and highlight each team's biggest weak-link players. With Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

Center Cam Jurgens struggled in pass protection against the Commanders, allowing three pressures and earning a 40.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. He surrendered pressure at a 7.5% clip, the sixth-worst rate among centers in Week 16.

Guard Mekhi Becton did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in Philadelphia’s loss to the Commanders. He surrendered just one quarterback hurry on 40 pass plays, leading to an 81.5 PFF pass-blocking grade — his highest mark of the season.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata earned a 92.2 PFF overall grade in Week 16, a league-high mark among offensive linemen.