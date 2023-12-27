NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 17

• Bills crack the top five: The unit surrendered just two pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 23 pass plays against the Chargers in Week 16.

• The Chiefs' descent continues: After ranking as a top-10 unit early in the season, Kansas City's offensive line is down to No. 17.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Sua Opeta

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

While right guard Cam Jurgens returned to the lineup against the Giants, left guard Landon Dickerson was inactive, which meant that Sua Opeta moved to left guard.

The Philadelphia offensive line was at its best in pass protection in Week 16, giving up just three pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 41 pass plays. As a result, they led the league in pass-blocking efficiency for the week.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata did not allow any pressure against the Giants and led the NFL in Week 16 in pass-blocking grade (90.5).

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

The Detroit offensive line had an excellent game in pass protection against the Vikings. The unit gave up just seven total pressures — and no sacks — on 42 dropbacks, finishing with the third-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL in Week 16.

Guard Graham Glasgow ’s strong season continues, as his 93.3 PFF overall grade in Week 16 led all offensive linemen.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell remains the highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL by a significant margin. He has earned a 91.8 overall grade so far this season, well above Trent Williams in second place (85.8).

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Ravens continue to rotate players at left tackle and right tackle. At left tackle, Ronnie Stanley played 58 of a possible 68 snaps and Patrick Mekari played the remaining snaps. At right tackle, Morgan Moses started and played 51 snaps and Daniel Faalele was on the field for 17 plays.

The Ravens' offensive line stood out in pass protection against San Francisco’s strong pass rush. The unit did not allow a sack and surrendered nine pressures on 40 dropbacks to rank seventh in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 16.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum’s 74.3 pass-blocking grade ranks fifth among centers this season.

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Dion Dawkins

LG Connor McGovern

C Mitch Morse

RG O’Cyrus Torrence

RT Spencer Brown

The Buffalo offensive line continues to dominate. The unit surrendered just two pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 23 pass plays against the Chargers in Week 16. The Bills finished Week 16 with the second-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL.

Left guard Connor McGovern , who is in his first year with the Bills, is allowing pressure on 3.8% of pass plays — the best rate of his career.

Best player: Dion Dawkins

Dawkins has earned a 69.4 run-blocking grade this season, which would be his highest mark since 2020.

Projected Week 17 starters:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Storm Norton