NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 15

• Cowboys jump into top three: Tackle Tyron Smith has earned an 89.1 pass-blocking grade this season, which leads all offensive tackles by a significant margin.
• Dolphins tumble to No. 13: Miami is down five spots from last week's rankings after surrendering 12 pressures — including two sacks — against the Titans.
Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.
We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 14 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.
Key:
Red text = weakest link
1. Philadelphia Eagles (No change)
Projected Week 15 starters:
LT Jordan Mailata
LG Landon Dickerson
C Jason Kelce
RG Cam Jurgens
RT Lane Johnson
- The Eagles' offensive line struggled in pass protection against the Cowboys, especially the right side. Center Jason Kelce, right guard Cam Jurgens and right tackle Lane Johnson were responsible for 10 of the 12 pressures Philadelphia’s line allowed, and each earned a sub-45.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
- On the other hand, left guard Landon Dickerson played his best pass-blocking game of the season, as he did not allow any pressure and earned an 87.8 pass-blocking grade, which led all NFL offensive linemen in Week 14.
Best player: Jordan Mailata
- Philadelphia’s left tackle has been going through a rough stretch recently. He earned PFF grades below 70.0 just three times in the first 11 weeks of the season but has graded out below 70.0 in each of his past three games.
2. Baltimore Ravens (Up 1)
Projected Week 15 starters:
LT Ronnie Stanley
LG John Simpson
C Tyler Linderbaum
RG Kevin Zeitler
RT Morgan Moses
- The Ravens rotated their offensive tackles against the Rams in Week 14, with Patrick Mekari playing 14 snaps at left tackle and Daniel Faalele playing eight snaps at right tackle.
- Baltimore’s starting tackles had excellent games, as they allowed just two total pressures on 93 combined pass-blocking snaps. As a result, left tackle Ronnie Stanley finished with the second-highest pass-blocking grade among tackles and right tackle Morgan Moses earned the sixth-highest pass-blocking grade at the position in Week 14.
Best player: Tyler Linderbaum
- Linderbaum earned the second-lowest pass-blocking grade of his season against the Rams, and while it is often expected that interior offensive linemen will record lower grades when going up against Aaron Donald, Linderbaum’s negative plays came mostly against Kobie Turner.
3. Dallas Cowboys (Up 2)
Projected Week 15 starters:
LT Tyron Smith
LG Tyler Smith
C Tyler Biadasz
RG Zack Martin
RT Terence Steele
- The Cowboys’ guard duo had an excellent game in pass protection against the Eagles. Left guard Tyler Smith and right guard Zack Martin gave up just two pressures on 98 combined snaps against Philadelphia.
- However, the Dallas offensive line was more vulnerable on the edges, as left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Terence Steele were responsible for 10 of the 13 pressures that the unit allowed on Sunday night.
Best player: Tyron Smith
- Smith has earned an 89.1 pass-blocking grade this season, which leads all offensive tackles by a significant margin.
4. Detroit Lions (Down 2)
Projected Week 15 starters:
LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Graham Glasgow
RG Kayode Awosika
RT Penei Sewell
- Graham Glasgow slotted in at center in Frank Ragnow‘s absence, while Kayode Awosika got the nod at right guard instead of rookie Colby Sorsdal.
- The Detroit offensive line struggled in pass protection against the Bears. They allowed five sacks, which was tied for the most in Week 14, and also ranked just 24th in pass-blocking efficiency among offensive lines this week.
Best player: Penei Sewell
- Sewell’s 92.2 run-blocking grade in Week 14 ranked first among all offensive tackles.
5. Denver Broncos (Up 1)
