NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 15

• Cowboys jump into top three: Tackle Tyron Smith has earned an 89.1 pass-blocking grade this season, which leads all offensive tackles by a significant margin.

• Dolphins tumble to No. 13: Miami is down five spots from last week's rankings after surrendering 12 pressures — including two sacks — against the Titans.

• Looking for more grades and data? To access PFF Premium Stats, subscribe now!

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 14 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles' offensive line struggled in pass protection against the Cowboys, especially the right side. Center Jason Kelce , right guard Cam Jurgens and right tackle Lane Johnson were responsible for 10 of the 12 pressures Philadelphia’s line allowed, and each earned a sub-45.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

On the other hand, left guard Landon Dickerson played his best pass-blocking game of the season, as he did not allow any pressure and earned an 87.8 pass-blocking grade, which led all NFL offensive linemen in Week 14.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia’s left tackle has been going through a rough stretch recently. He earned PFF grades below 70.0 just three times in the first 11 weeks of the season but has graded out below 70.0 in each of his past three games.

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Ravens rotated their offensive tackles against the Rams in Week 14, with Patrick Mekari playing 14 snaps at left tackle and Daniel Faalele playing eight snaps at right tackle.

Baltimore’s starting tackles had excellent games, as they allowed just two total pressures on 93 combined pass-blocking snaps. As a result, left tackle Ronnie Stanley finished with the second-highest pass-blocking grade among tackles and right tackle Morgan Moses earned the sixth-highest pass-blocking grade at the position in Week 14.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum earned the second-lowest pass-blocking grade of his season against the Rams, and while it is often expected that interior offensive linemen will record lower grades when going up against Aaron Donald , Linderbaum’s negative plays came mostly against Kobie Turner .

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

The Cowboys’ guard duo had an excellent game in pass protection against the Eagles. Left guard Tyler Smith and right guard Zack Martin gave up just two pressures on 98 combined snaps against Philadelphia.

However, the Dallas offensive line was more vulnerable on the edges, as left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Terence Steele were responsible for 10 of the 13 pressures that the unit allowed on Sunday night.

Best player: Tyron Smith

Smith has earned an 89.1 pass-blocking grade this season, which leads all offensive tackles by a significant margin.

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Graham Glasgow

RG Kayode Awosika

RT Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow slotted in at center i n Frank Ragnow ‘s absence, while Kayode Awosika got the nod at right guard instead of rookie Colby Sorsdal .

‘s absence, The Detroit offensive line struggled in pass protection against the Bears. They allowed five sacks, which was tied for the most in Week 14, and also ranked just 24th in pass-blocking efficiency among offensive lines this week.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 92.2 run-blocking grade in Week 14 ranked first among all offensive tackles.