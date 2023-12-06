NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 14

• The Broncos' ascent continues: Denver is up to No. 6 in these offensive line rankings after joining the top 10 last week.

• Jordan Love's offensive line is improving in front of him: The Packers are up three spots in this week's rankings after another big win.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 13 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 14 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

Right tackle Lane Johnson returned from his groin injury, putting the Eagles' offensive line at full strength against the 49ers.

While the unit gave up just one quarterback hit and no sacks, it was also responsible for 22 quarterback hurries, the most allowed by any team in Week 13. As a result, Philadelphia finished just 20th out of 26 teams in pass-blocking efficiency rating this week.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

While Mailata gave up 21 total pressures over the first eight games of the season, he surrendered the same number of pressures in his past four games. The 11 pressures he allowed against the 49ers was a career-worst mark.

Projected Week 14 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Graham Glasgow

RG Colby Sorsdal

RT Penei Sewell

While left guard Jonah Jackson returned from injury against New Orleans, the Detroit offensive line was not at full strength for long. Center Frank Ragnow left in Week 13 with a knee injury in the second quarter. As a result, rookie Colby Sorsdal entered the game at right guard and Graham Glasgow moved over to center.

Glasgow — who played both at guard and center against the Saints — finished Week 13 with an 86.1 pass-blocking grade, the sixth-highest mark among all offensive linemen.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell is currently the highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL (90.0).

Projected Week 14 starters:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Baltimore Ravens were on a bye in Week 13.

The Ravens' offensive line ranks 13th in pass-blocking efficiency rating this season. The unit has allowed 107 total pressures — including 16 sacks — on 417 pass-blocking snaps.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

While his play tailed off a bit in recent weeks, Linderbaum still boasts the fourth-highest pass-blocking grade among centers in the NFL.

Projected Week 14 starters:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Storm Norton

Right tackle Kaleb McGary left in Week 13 with a knee injury and was replaced by Storm Norton . According to reports, McGary appears to have avoided a significant injury.

Drew Dalman ’s excellent season continued against the Jets, as he finished Week 13 with a 79.3 overall grade. Dalman's 84.7 PFF grade ranks second among centers this season.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom was the NFL’s highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 13 (92.6).