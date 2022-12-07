NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 14

• Atlanta Falcons climb into top five: Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom excelled in Week 13, propelling the Falcons further up the leaderboard.

• Baltimore Ravens back up to No. 2: Patrick Mekari held up well in Ronnie Stanley's absence and rookie Tyler Linderbaum has played better as of late.

• Cincinnati Bengals continue to ascend: The Bengals are at No. 15 after once sitting in the cellar of these rankings this season.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 13)

Projected Week 14 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

We gave up trying to identify a weak link on the Eagles' offensive line, and nothing changed against Tennessee in Week 13. No member of the line allowed more than one pressure.

Lane Johnson has allowed seven pressures across 437 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Upcoming Opponent: New York Giants

The Giants are the most blitz-happy team in the NFL, so the Eagles have to be on point with their protections. Individually, Dexter Lawrence can match up with elite interior linemen.

Projected Week 14 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari allowed only one pressure in two games standing in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has given up a team-worst 19 pressures.

Upcoming Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt is the obvious threat from the Steelers, but he hasn’t had a game with more than three pressures since he returned from injury.

Projected Week 14 Starters:

LT Zach Tom

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

David Bakhtiari had an appendectomy and missed the Chicago game. Rookie Zach Tom has allowed five total pressures across 168 pass-blocking snaps this season.

The Packers are averaging 1.8 yards before contact per attempt, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Upcoming Opponent: BYE

Projected Week 14 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Nick Allegretti allowed three pressures and garnered a penalty against the Bengals this week. He has created a weak link in a line that didn’t have a glaring one before.

The Chiefs' line ranks 14th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Denver Broncos

Denver’s pass rush has become much more of a platoon than it was earlier in the season. They recorded 26 pressures as a defense against Baltimore in Week 13, but no defender earned a PFF pass-rush grade above 66.0.