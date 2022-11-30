NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 13

• Cincinnati Bengals jump into top half: The Bengals are up four spots at No. 16 after a strong effort versus the Titans this past week.

• Kansas City Chiefs back up to No. 2: The Chiefs leapfrog the Ravens ahead of a big Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

• Miami Dolphins plummet five spots: The Dolphins are down to No. 21 after poor tackle play last week.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 12)

Projected Week 13 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

We gave up trying to identify a weak link on the Eagles' offensive line — they don’t have one. All five starters are above average, and Jordan Mailata is the only one to surrender more than one sack this season.

Lane Johnson has allowed seven pressures all year.

Upcoming Opponent: Tennessee Titans

Tennesse ranks top 10 in pressure rate despite rarely blitzing. Jeffery Simmons has been one of the game’s best interior linemen but has hit a lull since his injury.

Projected Week 13 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

With Joe Thuney out against the Rams, Nick Allegretti allowed three pressures and earned the lowest PFF game grade (58.1) of any of the linemen.

Andrew Wylie has surrendered the most sacks (six), pressures (35) and penalties (seven) of the Chiefs linemen.

Upcoming Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson has 44 pressures and an elite PFF grade off the edge. He will challenge Orlando Brown Jr., and D.J. Reader looks close to his best as a disruptive force inside.

Projected Week 13 Starters:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari allowed just one pressure and was flagged for one penalty against Jacksonville as he stood in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.

Baltimore’s line has allowed 67 pressures this season, but 12 of them (18%) have been sacks.

Upcoming Opponent: Denver Broncos

Injuries have slowed Denver’s pass rush, but they still rank top 10 in pressure rate on the season. Baron Browning has now had three consecutive below-average PFF pass-rushing grades on the edge.

Projected Week 13 Starters:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

Yosh Nijman allowed four pressures against Philadelphia in Week 12, with all four being hurries.

David Bakhtiari has allowed just eight pressures, all of them hurries, since returning this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Chicago Bears

The Bears have by far the league’s least effective defensive front. They generate pressure just 20.2% of the time and are allowing 4.7 yards per carry against the run.