NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 12

• Baltimore Ravens up to No. 2: The Ravens move up one spot from last week, having allowed the fewest total pressures in the NFL.

• Cincinnati Bengals climb to No. 20: Once a clear bottom-dweller in these rankings, the Bengals' offensive line has steadily improved this season.

• Los Angeles Rams remain in free fall: While Los Angeles has nowhere further to drop from its No. 32 ranking, injuries continue to hamper an already struggling offensive line.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 11)

Projected Week 12 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

We gave up trying to identify a weak link on the Eagles' offensive line — they don’t have one. All five starters are above average, and Jordan Mailata is the only member to surrender more than one sack this season.

The group didn’t have a great day run blocking against the Colts, with the left side earning below-average grades in that facet.

Upcoming Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay’s defense now ranks third in pressure rate despite the loss of Rashan Gary , and the team blitzes at the second-highest rate in the NFL (43.8%).

Projected Week 12 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ronnie Stanley left the game this week after his ankle was rolled up on, but he seems to have dodged a bullet and avoided any major damage. He had allowed just one hurry on 31 pass-blocking snaps before exiting.

Baltimore’s line has allowed 59 total pressures this season, the fewest in the league.

Upcoming Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s defensive front is more about potential than consistent threat. They are above average in pressure rate, and edge rusher Josh Allen is their best player. He has 37 pressures to his name and will generally face the left tackle.

Projected Week 12 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Andrew Wylie gave up three pressures against the Chargers. Joe Thuney earned his lowest PFF game grade of the season and was regularly defeated in the run game.

The Chiefs' tackles have combined for 67 pressures allowed and 10 penalties this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is still the best interior rusher in football but has zero help this season. While he has 36 pressures, only one other Rams defender has more than eight.

Projected Week 12 Starters:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

Green Bay’s line struggled to run block against Tennessee, with just David Bakhtiari earning an above-average grade in that facet of play.

Yosh Nijman was the only lineman to allow more than two pressures against the Titans.

Upcoming Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have a strong and deep defensive line. They rank top 10 in pressure rate but are now 24th in yards per carry allowed on the ground, hence the signings of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh