NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 10)

Projected Week 11 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

Identifying a weak link on the Eagles' offensive line is a futile task — they don’t have one. All five starters are above average, and three of the five have yet to surrender a sack this season.

Landon Dickerson had problems on Monday night against Jonathan Allen , giving up a holding penalty and a couple of quick losses.

Upcoming Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

None of the Colts' defenders sport PFF pass-blocking grades above 75.0 this season, but Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner each have more than 30 pressures.

Projected Week 11 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Right tackle Andrew Wylie sprained his elbow against the Jaguars and was replaced by Prince Tega Wanogho , who allowed two pressures from 24 pass-blocking snaps.

Even including preseason, Wanogho has fewer than 250 career snaps to his name. Still, he may be a viable alternative to Wylie going forward, given the standard Wylie has set this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Only the Giants allow more rushing yards per attempt than the 5.4 the Chargers are letting up this season, even after a relatively good showing this past week against San Francisco.

Projected Week 11 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ronnie Stanley is the highest-graded pass-protector in the league since returning to the starting lineup. He makes a huge difference to this offensive line.

Baltimore now has the best PFF pass-blocking grade in the league as a unit.

Upcoming Opponent: Carolina Panthers

Carolina’s defense has been average against both the run and pass, but they are streaky and capable of dominant individual games. Derrick Brown against Ben Powers in the middle could be a major mismatch.

Projected Week 11 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Miami wrecked Cleveland’s line this past week. All five starters finished with sub-50.0 PFF pass-blocking grades.

The Browns still own the best PFF run-blocking grade as a unit in the league.

Upcoming Opponent: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo still has arguably the league’s best front four, but they have been contained in recent weeks and now rank sixth in pressure rate after once leading the league.