Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

• Aidan Hutchinson continues his DPOY campaign: The Lions edge rusher won a league-best 44.0% of his reps in obvious passing situations in Week 3.

• Von Miller is still producing: The veteran pass rusher won 37.9% of his snaps in obvious passing situations in Week 3.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Last week, we introduced a metric we've coined “Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Win Rate,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through three weeks of action:

OPS win rate from Week 3 (min. 20 snaps)