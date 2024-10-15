Week 6 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Bills win a penalty-filled battle with Jets

• Both passing offenses excelled: Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers went back and forth in this game, although Allen ultimately came out on top, in part because of missed field goals and Rodgers' late interception.

• Allen Lazard's targets remain efficient: In addition to hauling in a Hail Mary before halftime, Lazard was once again a productive receiver for Aaron Rodgers.

The Buffalo Bills won a pivotal, and potentially decisive, division showdown on Monday Night Football, outlasting the New York Jets 23-20 with a late defensive stand through an interception.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Buffalo Bills were indeed the better team because they moved the ball more efficiently throughout the game. The internal computation, of course, doesn’t work like this, but it makes sense that the noise-canceled score is very close to the final score, adjusted for the missed field goal and the Hail Mary.

Passing Summary

The final score doesn’t necessarily reflect it, but both passing offenses did a very good job in a matchup that was heavily dependent on defense in recent years.

Receiving Summary

Garrett Williams is still Aaron Rodgers‘ No. 1 target, and he had a very successful night. But once again, Allen Lazard had the more efficient targets overall, including a 52-yard reception.

None of the Bills' receivers recorded many yards, but that was partly due to the Jets' defense backs committing defensive pass interference instead of allowing catches.

Rushing Summary

The Bills had a very good night rushing the ball, which was ultimately the difference between the two teams offensively.