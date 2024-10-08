Week 5 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Chiefs stay undefeated with win over Saints

• The Chiefs dominate the Saints despite a tighter score: According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the game was lopsided in favor of the Chiefs, even though the score was close at one point in the second half.

• Travis Kelce gets back to his ways: Kelce looked like his old self, gathering the highest target share of all Chiefs skill players.

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 5-0 on Monday Night Football, winning 26-13 against the New Orleans Saints.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the game was lopsided in favor of the Chiefs, even though the score was close at one point in the second half. The Chiefs were much better at moving the ball, and only red-zone success stood between them and a blowout.

Passing Summary

The Chiefs' passing offense wasn’t completely dominant, but it looked much improved except for a rather fluky interception at the goal line.

Receiving Summary

Travis Kelce looked like his old self, gathering the highest target share of all Chiefs skill players. JuJu Smith-Schuster had an efficient game, as well, but he couldn’t hold onto an albeit inaccurate pass at the goal line that brought the Saints back into the game.

The Chiefs limited Chris Olave to just four targets and 10 yards, clearly one of the keys to shutting down the Saints' offense.

Rushing Summary