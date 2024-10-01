All
Week 4 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Lions take a shootout, Titans get first win

2Y7N94J Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (12) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Timo Riske

• The Lions outlast the Seahawks in a high-scoring affair: PFF's noise-canceled score metric indicates this was a 39-39 game, but it was a deserved win for the Lions, who were perfect in the red zone.

• Tennessee earns its first win of the 2024 season: Mason Rudolph helped the Titans overcome a Tyler Huntley-led Miami Dolphins team in Week 4.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans got their first victory of the season on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, winning 31-12.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, this game was closer than the final score, because both offenses struggled to move the ball.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

In another shootout on Monday Night Football, the Detroit Lions took care of business against the Seattle Seahawks, winning 42-29.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, it was a closer game than the score indicates, but the Seahawks cost themselves with a fumble in the first half that created a deficit they were never able to overcome in a high-scoring game. Additionally, they couldn’t stop the Lions in the red zone, which ultimately made this a much-deserved win for Detroit.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

