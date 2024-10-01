Week 4 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Lions take a shootout, Titans get first win

• The Lions outlast the Seahawks in a high-scoring affair: PFF's noise-canceled score metric indicates this was a 39-39 game, but it was a deserved win for the Lions, who were perfect in the red zone.

• Tennessee earns its first win of the 2024 season: Mason Rudolph helped the Titans overcome a Tyler Huntley-led Miami Dolphins team in Week 4.

The Tennessee Titans got their first victory of the season on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, winning 31-12.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, this game was closer than the final score, because both offenses struggled to move the ball.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

In another shootout on Monday Night Football, the Detroit Lions took care of business against the Seattle Seahawks, winning 42-29.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, it was a closer game than the score indicates, but the Seahawks cost themselves with a fumble in the first half that created a deficit they were never able to overcome in a high-scoring game. Additionally, they couldn’t stop the Lions in the red zone, which ultimately made this a much-deserved win for Detroit.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary