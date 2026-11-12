- Joe Burrow leads the quarterback selections: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback earns first-team honors after earning a 92.5 PFF passing grade, eight points higher than the next-best quarterback.
- Penei Sewell anchors the offensive line: The Detroit Lions tackle leads all offensive linemen in overall PFF grade through nine weeks, while Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier leads his position in grade.
- Defense features several standout performances: Detroit Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson leads his position with a 21.7% pass-rush win rate, while Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller owns a 92.6 overall PFF grade.
Now that we have crossed the midway point of the NFL season, it's time for a detailed look at who would earn PFF's All-Pro selections if the season ended today.
This is the first season we've had access to some of the new metrics in PFF Premium Stats Pro, which have helped provide additional context at certain positions. Here are PFF's midseason All-Pro first and second teams.
Offense
Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow has been the best quarterback in football by several different metrics. Among quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks this season, his 92.5 PFF passing grade is 8.0 points higher than that of the next-best quarterback. His 20.7% positively graded play rate and 5.4% negatively graded play rate are also both the best at the position.
Second Team: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Running Back: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
It's a close three-player battle for the first- and second-team spots here, with Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons just missing out. Walker leads all running backs with at least 40 carries in overall PFF grade (91.7). He has been worth 0.16 wins above replacement this season, which also leads all running backs.
Second Team: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
PFF's current pick for Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba is surpassing what he accomplished in his award-winning 2025 season. He leads all wide receivers in receiving yards, PFF receiving grade and yards per route run through the first nine weeks of the season.
Second Team: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receiver: Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
The Christian Watson breakout season is finally upon us, with the Packers' top wide receiver dominating through the first half of the season. His 2.98 yards per route run trails only Smith-Njigba and Mike Evans at the position so far this season.
Second Team: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide Receiver: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Higgins is having a career year for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. His 91.9 PFF receiving grade trails only Smith-Njigba and Evans, while he ranks seventh at the position with an average of 2.71 yards per route run despite competing for targets with Ja'Marr Chase, who gets the nod for one of the second-team spots at the position.
Second Team: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Tight End: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers is having the best season of his three-year career and is averaging three yards more per reception than in either of his first two NFL seasons. Through the first nine weeks, his 2.57 yards per route run average is 0.17 yards higher than that of the next-closest tight end with at least 20 targets. He has not dropped a pass on 48 catchable targets.
Second Team: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Left Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Sewell leads all offensive linemen with a 92.0 overall PFF grade through the first nine weeks. He is also one of just three left tackles to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in both pass protection and run blocking.
Second Team: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Seattle Seahawks
Nelson leads all left guards with an 87.5 overall PFF grade so far this season. He has dominated as a run blocker, and while his 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade also leads the position, it doesn't do his pass-protection play justice. He has earned a 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade so far this season, with that metric accounting for block difficulty and help, among other factors.
Second Team: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers
Center: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
Not only does Frazier lead all centers with a 79.5 overall PFF grade so far this season, but he is also the only player at the position to have earned PFF grades above 75.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. There were signs in his first two seasons in the league that he could make the leap, and he has been the best center in football so far this season.
Second Team: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Dallas Cowboys
This was the hardest position on the offensive line to make a call on for the first and second teams, and depending on how you weigh pass blocking and run blocking, I think you could make a strong case for five players here. Booker leads all right guards with a 90.4 PFF run-blocking grade through the first nine weeks of the season, trailing only Penei Sewell among all offensive linemen.
Second Team: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Right Tackle: Amarius Mims, Cincinnati Bengals
This is another position that is tough to call, but ultimately, some of the new metrics in PFF Pro give Mims the edge. His 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade ties for the best at the position, and he has won 94.7% of his pass-blocking snaps when he doesn't get help from another blocker.
Second Team: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
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Defense
Edge Defender: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Hutchinson leads all edge defenders with a 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade through the first half of the season. He hasn't produced the sack totals of some other players at the position, ranking just 31st with a 1.8% sack rate, but he leads all edge defenders with a 21.7% PFF pass-rush win rate.
Second Team: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
Edge Defender: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Anderson got off to a fast start that has cooled slightly, but he is the most well-rounded edge defender in the NFL so far this season. He trails only T.J. Watt at the position with a 90.3 PFF run-defense grade and is the only edge defender in football to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher.
Second Team: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
Interior Defender: Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals
Lawrence comfortably leads all players at the position in overall PFF grade, with his 89.5 mark through the first nine weeks a full eight points clear of the next-best interior defender with at least 300 snaps. His 93.0 adjusted PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 81.4% double-team rate is 9.3 percentage points higher than that of the next-closest interior defender.
Second Team: Jeffery Simmons, Chicago Bears
Interior Defender: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
Allen leads all interior defensive linemen with 38 pressures through the first nine games and has lapped the field with 23 combined sacks and quarterback hits. That total is 11 more than the next-best player at the position.
Second Team: Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills
Linebacker: Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars
Miller has arguably been the breakout player of the NFL season, with his 92.6 overall PFF grade leading all linebackers. He has impressed in coverage, earning a 91.3 PFF coverage grade and recording four pass breakups, and he has also been strong against the run, with an 84.7 PFF run-defense grade that ranks fourth at the position.
Second Team: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Warner is having another phenomenal season in 2026, ranking inside the top seven in both PFF coverage grade (seventh) and PFF run-defense grade, where his 91.3 mark leads the position. His 17.3% positively graded run-defense play rate is the fifth-best at the position through nine weeks.
Second Team: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
Linebacker: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
Cashman is on track for a career year with an 86.8 overall PFF grade that ranks second at the position so far in 2026. He has been fantastic against the pass, earning PFF grades above 80.0 both in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He has recorded 16 pressures, including nine combined sacks and quarterback hits, across 86 pass-rushing snaps.
Second Team: Quincy Williams, Cleveland Browns
Cornerback: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Ward is having the best season of his nine-year career in 2026, leading all cornerbacks in both overall PFF grade and PFF coverage grade. He has played 349 coverage snaps this season and surrendered just 18 receptions while recording three interceptions and three pass breakups.
Second Team: Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams
While the Rams' season has gotten off to an uneven start, the trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie looks worth it given his performance so far. He has allowed just 11 receptions across 200 coverage snaps and has recorded four pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
Second Team: Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Slot: Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Pitre has played 146 coverage snaps in the slot so far this season and leads all players with at least 100 slot coverage snaps with a 76.2 PFF coverage grade. He has been targeted 21 times on those 146 snaps, surrendering 15 receptions for 125 yards.
Second Team: Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers
Safety: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Williams ranks in the top five in both PFF run-defense and PFF coverage grades among safeties through the first nine weeks of the season. His six combined interceptions and pass breakups are tied for the third most at the position, and he has missed just 5.4% of his tackle attempts, which ranks sixth among safeties to have played at least 300 snaps.
Second Team: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Safety: Jessie Bates III, Jacksonville Jaguars
Recently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bates had a tremendous first half of the season with the Atlanta Falcons. His 89.3 PFF coverage grade trails only Evan Williams at the position, while his three forced fumbles are tied for the most.
Second Team: Amani Hooker, Buffalo Bills
Special Teams
Kicker: Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
McPherson ranks fifth among kickers with an 86.7 PFF field-goal grade, but a new PFF Pro metric makes a strong case for him as the best kicker in the NFL this season. His field-goal percentage is 20.7 percentage points above expectations, the best among all kickers with at least 10 attempts this season.
Second Team: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
It sums up the 0-8 Chargers' season pretty well: their lone All-Pro at the midway point is their punter. Scott leads the league with a 91.1 PFF punting grade after a strong start.
Second Team: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Special Teams: Cody Simon, Arizona Cardinals
Among the 227 players with at least 100 special teams snaps so far this season, Simon's 91.7 PFF special teams grade ranks first. He has recorded nine tackles and three assists and has missed just one tackle on special teams this season.
Second Team: Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans
Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson, Buffalo Bills
Ferguson has just one inaccurate snap this season, and it was only a marginally high snap on a field goal earlier this season. He has also been one of the league's best snappers in snap velocity, ranking fifth with 84.2% of his punt long snaps timed in under 0.9 seconds.
Second Team: Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Kick Returner: Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders
Laube is the only returner in the NFL to have scored on a kick return so far this season, but it's not just that return that earns him this spot. His 32.3 yards-per-kick-return average also leads the position.
Second Team: Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears
Punt Returner: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings
Price's 86.5 PFF punt-return grade is the best among returners so far this season, and he also leads the way with an average of 17.5 yards per punt return. He has impressed as a kick returner, too, ranking third in PFF kick-return grade.
Second Team: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots