Joe Burrow leads the quarterback selections: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback earns first-team honors after earning a 92.5 PFF passing grade, eight points higher than the next-best quarterback.

Penei Sewell anchors the offensive line: The Detroit Lions tackle leads all offensive linemen in overall PFF grade through nine weeks, while Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier leads his position in grade.

Defense features several standout performances: Detroit Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson leads his position with a 21.7% pass-rush win rate, while Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller owns a 92.6 overall PFF grade.

Now that we have crossed the midway point of the NFL season, it's time for a detailed look at who would earn PFF's All-Pro selections if the season ended today.

This is the first season we've had access to some of the new metrics in PFF Premium Stats Pro, which have helped provide additional context at certain positions. Here are PFF's midseason All-Pro first and second teams.

Offense

Burrow has been the best quarterback in football by several different metrics. Among quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks this season, his 92.5 PFF passing grade is 8.0 points higher than that of the next-best quarterback. His 20.7% positively graded play rate and 5.4% negatively graded play rate are also both the best at the position.

Second Team: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

It's a close three-player battle for the first- and second-team spots here, with Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons just missing out. Walker leads all running backs with at least 40 carries in overall PFF grade (91.7). He has been worth 0.16 wins above replacement this season, which also leads all running backs.

Second Team: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

PFF's current pick for Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba is surpassing what he accomplished in his award-winning 2025 season. He leads all wide receivers in receiving yards, PFF receiving grade and yards per route run through the first nine weeks of the season.

Second Team: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

The Christian Watson breakout season is finally upon us, with the Packers' top wide receiver dominating through the first half of the season. His 2.98 yards per route run trails only Smith-Njigba and Mike Evans at the position so far this season.

Second Team: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is having a career year for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. His 91.9 PFF receiving grade trails only Smith-Njigba and Evans, while he ranks seventh at the position with an average of 2.71 yards per route run despite competing for targets with Ja'Marr Chase, who gets the nod for one of the second-team spots at the position.

Second Team: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

NFL Wide Receivers Week 1-9 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Target Share 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Evans Smith Nacua Chase Lamb Olave London Flowers Burden III Collins St. Brown Wilson Hollins Jefferson Nabers Washington Noel McMillan Pickens Wilson Moore Adams Golden Meyers Cooper Jr. Douglas Shakir Allen Rice Douglas Thornton Chism III Metchie III Boutte Hutchinson Williams Boston Coker Mitchell Burks Watkins Vele Coleman Diggs Raymond Odunze Concepcion White Washington Wicks Downs McConkey McLaurin Flournoy Tucker Waddle Horton Cameron Bateman Tate Addison Meyers Williams Godwin Fields Bryant Robinson Samuel Harris Dotson Worthy Egbuka Lane Bernard Kupp Sutton Johnson Wilson Williams Tremayne Ayomanor Coleman Jr. Brooks Metcalf Williams Harrison Jr. TeSlaa Bourne Jeudy Doubs Mumpfield Lemon Treadwell Hurst Thomas Jr. Cooks Cooper Nailor Franklin Mooney Johnston Bell Shaheed Walker Royals Williams Wayne Ridley Felton Cowing Pittman Jr. Melton Lance Zaccheaus Brown Jennings Smith-Njigba Higgins Watson The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR · SEA Target Share 36.3% 1st / 119 Yards / Route Run 3.49 1st / 119 Mike Evans WR · SF Target Share 17.3% 40th / 119 Yards / Route Run 3.41 2nd / 119 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Target Share 23.4% 18th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.71 8th / 119 DeVonta Smith WR · PHI Target Share 14.1% 54th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.21 21st / 119 Puka Nacua WR · LA Target Share 28.4% 6th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.86 6th / 119 Ja'Marr Chase WR · CIN Target Share 25.9% 11th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.41 12th / 119 CeeDee Lamb WR · DAL Target Share 32.8% 3rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.91 4th / 119 Chris Olave WR · NO Target Share 29.1% 5th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.35 15th / 119 Drake London WR · ATL Target Share 27.2% 8th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.65 9th / 119 Zay Flowers WR · BLT Target Share 26.1% 10th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.90 5th / 119 Luther Burden III WR · CHI Target Share 23.3% 20th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.65 9th / 119 Nico Collins WR · HST Target Share 14.5% 52nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.10 22nd / 119 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR · DET Target Share 33.5% 2nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.39 13th / 119 Christian Watson WR · GB Target Share 22.4% 23rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.98 3rd / 119 Garrett Wilson WR · NYJ Target Share 25.3% 13th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.07 24th / 119 Mack Hollins WR · NE Target Share 9.7% 78th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.96 33rd / 119 Justin Jefferson WR · MIN Target Share 23.4% 18th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.05 27th / 119 Malik Nabers WR · NYG Target Share 30.3% 4th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.39 13th / 119 Parker Washington WR · JAX Target Share 25.0% 14th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.33 16th / 119 Jaylin Noel WR · HST Target Share 8.6% 88th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.25 18th / 119 Tetairoa McMillan WR · CAR Target Share 25.4% 12th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.01 29th / 119 George Pickens WR · DAL Target Share 19.0% 30th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.86 37th / 119 Michael Wilson WR · ARZ Target Share 27.0% 9th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.52 59th / 119 DJ Moore WR · BUF Target Share 14.2% 53rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.10 22nd / 119 Davante Adams WR · LA Target Share 15.0% 49th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.07 24th / 119 Matthew Golden WR · GB Target Share 28.0% 7th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.45 11th / 119 Jakobi Meyers WR · JAX Target Share 17.0% 42nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.80 39th / 119 Omar Cooper Jr. WR · NYJ Target Share 8.8% 87th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.73 7th / 119 Caleb Douglas WR · MIA Target Share 12.9% 59th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.26 17th / 119 Khalil Shakir WR · BUF Target Share 18.7% 32nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.06 26th / 119 Keenan Allen WR · IND Target Share 21.2% 25th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.68 45th / 119 Rashee Rice WR · KC Target Share 12.8% 60th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.00 30th / 119 Demario Douglas WR · NE Target Share 17.5% 38th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.86 37th / 119 Tyquan Thornton WR · KC Target Share 6.4% 98th / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.23 19th / 119 Efton Chism III WR · NE Target Share 9.3% 81st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.60 51st / 119 John Metchie III WR · CAR Target Share 8.3% 90th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.18 75th / 119 Kayshon Boutte WR · HST Target Share 11.7% 64th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.69 44th / 119 Xavier Hutchinson WR · HST Target Share 16.4% 45th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.49 61st / 119 Antonio Williams WR · WAS Target Share 14.9% 50th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.41 63rd / 119 Denzel Boston WR · CLV Target Share 23.0% 21st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.55 55th / 119 Jalen Coker WR · CAR Target Share 17.4% 39th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.67 47th / 119 Adonai Mitchell WR · NYJ Target Share 12.4% 61st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.89 36th / 119 Treylon Burks WR · WAS Target Share 8.5% 89th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.74 41st / 119 Jordan Watkins WR · SF Target Share 5.9% 105th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.98 32nd / 119 Devaughn Vele WR · NO Target Share 17.6% 37th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.14 78th / 119 Keon Coleman WR · BUF Target Share 15.1% 48th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.50 60th / 119 Stefon Diggs WR · WAS Target Share 20.0% 27th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.56 54th / 119 Kalif Raymond WR · CHI Target Share 14.1% 54th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.21 72nd / 119 Rome Odunze WR · CHI Target Share 17.0% 42nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.65 48th / 119 KC Concepcion WR · CLV Target Share 19.8% 29th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.61 50th / 119 Cody White WR · LV Target Share 6.7% 96th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.23 70th / 119 Malik Washington WR · MIA Target Share 23.9% 17th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.62 49th / 119 Dontayvion Wicks WR · PHI Target Share 11.5% 66th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.54 57th / 119 Josh Downs WR · IND Target Share 18.7% 32nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.14 78th / 119 Ladd McConkey WR · LAC Target Share 10.6% 73rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.23 19th / 119 Terry McLaurin WR · WAS Target Share 11.5% 66th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.74 41st / 119 Ryan Flournoy WR · DAL Target Share 14.8% 51st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.33 65th / 119 Tre Tucker WR · LV Target Share 18.4% 34th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.94 34th / 119 Jaylen Waddle WR · DEN Target Share 20.0% 27th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.60 51st / 119 Tory Horton WR · SEA Target Share 6.6% 97th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.06 86th / 119 Josh Cameron WR · JAX Target Share 5.7% 106th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.68 45th / 119 Rashod Bateman WR · BLT Target Share 13.5% 57th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.34 64th / 119 Carnell Tate WR · TEN Target Share 22.6% 22nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.00 30th / 119 Jordan Addison WR · MIN Target Share 17.1% 41st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.25 68th / 119 Dohnte Meyers WR · CIN Target Share 9.2% 82nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.33 65th / 119 Jameson Williams WR · DET Target Share 17.9% 36th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.71 43rd / 119 Chris Godwin WR · TB Target Share 16.6% 44th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.99 88th / 119 Malachi Fields WR · NYG Target Share 13.5% 57th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.24 69th / 119 Pat Bryant WR · DEN Target Share 6.9% 94th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.55 55th / 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR · TEN Target Share 22.2% 24th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.15 77th / 119 Deebo Samuel WR · SF Target Share 8.2% 91st / 119 Yards / Route Run 2.02 28th / 119 Tre Harris WR · LAC Target Share 15.7% 47th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.46 62nd / 119 Jahan Dotson WR · ATL Target Share 13.6% 56th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.59 53rd / 119 Xavier Worthy WR · KC Target Share 20.5% 26th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.07 84th / 119 Emeka Egbuka WR · TB Target Share 24.2% 15th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.14 78th / 119 Ja'Kobi Lane WR · BLT Target Share 6.1% 101st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.86 98th / 119 Germie Bernard WR · PIT Target Share 15.8% 46th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.33 65th / 119 Cooper Kupp WR · SEA Target Share 12.4% 61st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.90 92nd / 119 Courtland Sutton WR · DEN Target Share 18.4% 34th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.00 87th / 119 Tez Johnson WR · TB Target Share 9.0% 83rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.91 35th / 119 Roman Wilson WR · PIT Target Share 9.6% 79th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.54 57th / 119 Savion Williams WR · GB Target Share 4.0% 116th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.09 82nd / 119 Brycen Tremayne WR · CAR Target Share 4.5% 113th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.98 89th / 119 Elic Ayomanor WR · TEN Target Share 10.9% 69th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.19 74th / 119 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR · MIA Target Share 10.4% 74th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.75 107th / 119 Jalen Brooks WR · ARZ Target Share 4.9% 110th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.82 102nd / 119 D.K. Metcalf WR · PIT Target Share 24.2% 15th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.20 73rd / 119 Kyle Williams WR · NE Target Share 5.4% 107th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.23 70th / 119 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR · HST Target Share 9.0% 83rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.84 101st / 119 Isaac TeSlaa WR · DET Target Share 7.6% 93rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.07 84th / 119 Kendrick Bourne WR · ARZ Target Share 11.7% 64th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.11 81st / 119 Jerry Jeudy WR · CLV Target Share 10.1% 75th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.79 106th / 119 Romeo Doubs WR · NE Target Share 8.9% 86th / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.79 40th / 119 Konata Mumpfield WR · LA Target Share 6.4% 98th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.88 95th / 119 Makai Lemon WR · PHI Target Share 18.9% 31st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.97 90th / 119 Laquon Treadwell WR · IND Target Share 10.1% 75th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.81 103rd / 119 Ted Hurst WR · TB Target Share 10.8% 71st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.97 90th / 119 Brian Thomas Jr. WR · JAX Target Share 9.4% 80th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.88 95th / 119 Brandin Cooks WR · SF Target Share 4.1% 114th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.73 108th / 119 Darius Cooper WR · PHI Target Share 11.5% 66th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.86 98th / 119 Jalen Nailor WR · LV Target Share 9.0% 83rd / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.66 111th / 119 Troy Franklin WR · DEN Target Share 6.1% 101st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.73 108th / 119 Darnell Mooney WR · NYG Target Share 10.0% 77th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.81 103rd / 119 Quentin Johnston WR · LAC Target Share 12.4% 61st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.18 75th / 119 Chris Bell WR · MIA Target Share 10.9% 69th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.86 98th / 119 Rashid Shaheed WR · SEA Target Share 10.8% 71st / 119 Yards / Route Run 1.08 83rd / 119 Devontez Walker WR · BLT Target Share 3.5% 117th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.64 112th / 119 Jalen Royals WR · KC Target Share 5.1% 109th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.63 113th / 119 Isaiah Williams WR · NYJ Target Share 6.4% 98th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.89 94th / 119 Jared Wayne WR · MIA Target Share 6.0% 104th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.88 95th / 119 Calvin Ridley WR · TEN Target Share 5.4% 107th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.73 108th / 119 Tai Felton WR · MIN Target Share 2.9% 119th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.45 115th / 119 Jacob Cowing WR · SF Target Share 4.1% 114th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.53 114th / 119 Michael Pittman Jr. WR · PIT Target Share 4.6% 112th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.90 92nd / 119 Bo Melton WR · GB Target Share 3.1% 118th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.39 116th / 119 Bryce Lance WR · NO Target Share 7.9% 92nd / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.30 118th / 119 Olamide Zaccheaus WR · ATL Target Share 6.1% 101st / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.22 119th / 119 Dyami Brown WR · WAS Target Share 6.8% 95th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.80 105th / 119 Jauan Jennings WR · MIN Target Share 4.9% 110th / 119 Yards / Route Run 0.34 117th / 119

Bowers is having the best season of his three-year career and is averaging three yards more per reception than in either of his first two NFL seasons. Through the first nine weeks, his 2.57 yards per route run average is 0.17 yards higher than that of the next-closest tight end with at least 20 targets. He has not dropped a pass on 48 catchable targets.

Second Team: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Sewell leads all offensive linemen with a 92.0 overall PFF grade through the first nine weeks. He is also one of just three left tackles to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in both pass protection and run blocking.

Second Team: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Nelson leads all left guards with an 87.5 overall PFF grade so far this season. He has dominated as a run blocker, and while his 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade also leads the position, it doesn't do his pass-protection play justice. He has earned a 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade so far this season, with that metric accounting for block difficulty and help, among other factors.

Second Team: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers

Not only does Frazier lead all centers with a 79.5 overall PFF grade so far this season, but he is also the only player at the position to have earned PFF grades above 75.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. There were signs in his first two seasons in the league that he could make the leap, and he has been the best center in football so far this season.

Second Team: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

This was the hardest position on the offensive line to make a call on for the first and second teams, and depending on how you weigh pass blocking and run blocking, I think you could make a strong case for five players here. Booker leads all right guards with a 90.4 PFF run-blocking grade through the first nine weeks of the season, trailing only Penei Sewell among all offensive linemen.

Second Team: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

This is another position that is tough to call, but ultimately, some of the new metrics in PFF Pro give Mims the edge. His 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade ties for the best at the position, and he has won 94.7% of his pass-blocking snaps when he doesn't get help from another blocker.

Second Team: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

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Defense

Hutchinson leads all edge defenders with a 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade through the first half of the season. He hasn't produced the sack totals of some other players at the position, ranking just 31st with a 1.8% sack rate, but he leads all edge defenders with a 21.7% PFF pass-rush win rate.

Second Team: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Anderson got off to a fast start that has cooled slightly, but he is the most well-rounded edge defender in the NFL so far this season. He trails only T.J. Watt at the position with a 90.3 PFF run-defense grade and is the only edge defender in football to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher.

Second Team: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

Lawrence comfortably leads all players at the position in overall PFF grade, with his 89.5 mark through the first nine weeks a full eight points clear of the next-best interior defender with at least 300 snaps. His 93.0 adjusted PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 81.4% double-team rate is 9.3 percentage points higher than that of the next-closest interior defender.

Second Team: Jeffery Simmons, Chicago Bears

Allen leads all interior defensive linemen with 38 pressures through the first nine games and has lapped the field with 23 combined sacks and quarterback hits. That total is 11 more than the next-best player at the position.

Second Team: Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills

NFL Interior Defenders Week 1-9 40.0% 60.0% 80.0% Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) AVG AVG Reader Lawrence Redmond Robinson Allen McNeill Heyward Donald Simmons Hill Dexter Sr. Benton Williams Walker Williams Hamilton Brown Jones Sweat Togiai Brown III Lopez Adebawore Ford Ogbonnia Madubuike Black Settle Turner London Broughton Williams Dorlus Roach Caldwell Franklin-Myers Payne Davis Barmore Halton Wooden Drake Rodriguez Phillips Gaines Jones Rankins Graham Hunter Collins Kinlaw Ojomo Stewart Campbell Williams Buckner Collier Omenihu Brooks Boyd Eboigbe Kancey Davis Smith Tuttle Carter Hall Murphy II Jackson Jr. Jones Harrison Allen Clark Robinson Young Jarrett Alexander Ingram-Dawkins Orhorhoro Reed Butler Vea Fatukasi Oliver Hall Tonga Carter Thomas Hemingway Odighizuwa Nolen Tomlinson Fiske Valdez Gill-Howard Overton Wharton Woods Huntington Tart Stills Biggers Slaton Uwazurike Jones Armstead Street Booker IV Phillips Wyatt Dickerson Hall Jr. Sieler Orange Washington Gallimore Harris Godchaux McClellan Briggs Durden Shepherd Jackson Mills Stackhouse Tillery The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. DJ Reader DI · NYG Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.6% 62nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.5% 42nd / 125 Dexter Lawrence DI · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 81.4% 1st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.2% 5th / 125 Jalen Redmond DI · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 45.6% 118th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.4% 46th / 125 A'Shawn Robinson DI · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 45.1% 120th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.3% 80th / 125 Zach Allen DI · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.4% 54th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.3% 3rd / 125 Alim McNeill DI · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.7% 39th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.0% 14th / 125 Cameron Heyward DI · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.6% 93rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.2% 12th / 125 Aaron Donald DI · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.6% 62nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.6% 57th / 125 Jeffery Simmons DI · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.9% 36th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.1% 32nd / 125 B.J. Hill DI · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.7% 92nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.1% 98th / 125 Gervon Dexter Sr. DI · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.8% 38th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.8% 8th / 125 Keeanu Benton DI · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.8% 107th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.6% 76th / 125 Leonard Williams DI · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.3% 56th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.4% 10th / 125 Deone Walker DI · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 63.9% 26th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.7% 16th / 125 Quinnen Williams DI · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.3% 68th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.3% 3rd / 125 DaVon Hamilton DI · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 63.4% 30th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.5% 58th / 125 Derrick Brown DI · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 64.0% 24th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.3% 80th / 125 Travis Jones DI · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 47.6% 117th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.1% 67th / 125 T'Vondre Sweat DI · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 64.2% 23rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.4% 78th / 125 Tommy Togiai DI · HST Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.5% 85th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.3% 48th / 125 Bobby Brown III DI · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.0% 57th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.2% 49th / 125 Roy Lopez DI · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 70.5% 4th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.8% 110th / 125 Adetomiwa Adebawore DI · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 65.4% 20th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.8% 2nd / 125 Poona Ford DI · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 63.8% 27th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.5% 42nd / 125 Otito Ogbonnia DI · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 52.8% 102nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.9% 101st / 125 Nnamdi Madubuike DI · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.6% 81st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.3% 11th / 125 Yahya Black DI · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 47.7% 116th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.5% 77th / 125 Tim Settle DI · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.8% 49th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.2% 66th / 125 Kobie Turner DI · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 65.2% 21st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.8% 22nd / 125 LaCale London DI · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.8% 78th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.7% 56th / 125 Vernon Broughton DI · NO Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 53.3% 101st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.7% 74th / 125 Tyleik Williams DI · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.5% 51st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.8% 72nd / 125 Brandon Dorlus DI · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.7% 71st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.1% 7th / 125 Malcolm Roach DI · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.1% 70th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.5% 17th / 125 Jamaree Caldwell DI · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.4% 41st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.1% 32nd / 125 John Franklin-Myers DI · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 43.5% 121st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.5% 58th / 125 Daron Payne DI · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.5% 108th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.1% 32nd / 125 Jordan Davis DI · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.4% 11th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.6% 90th / 125 Christian Barmore DI · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.2% 88th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.9% 37th / 125 Gracen Halton DI · SF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 52.8% 102nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.1% 67th / 125 Colby Wooden DI · NO Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.7% 50th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.4% 78th / 125 Levi Drake Rodriguez DI · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 54.0% 100th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.8% 88th / 125 Jordan Phillips DI · MIA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.2% 14th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.8% 110th / 125 Greg Gaines DI · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.5% 10th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.6% 118th / 125 Chris Jones DI · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.1% 34th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.0% 53rd / 125 Sheldon Rankins DI · HST Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.1% 76th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.2% 12th / 125 Mason Graham DI · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 65.2% 21st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.3% 30th / 125 Lee Hunter DI · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 51.1% 106th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.2% 19th / 125 Maliek Collins DI · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.3% 73rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.7% 23rd / 125 Javon Kinlaw DI · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.2% 83rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.1% 98th / 125 Moro Ojomo DI · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.2% 33rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.0% 36th / 125 Grover Stewart DI · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.5% 85th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.2% 105th / 125 Calais Campbell DI · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 68.0% 8th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.7% 23rd / 125 Milton Williams DI · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.4% 54th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.2% 49th / 125 DeForest Buckner DI · SF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.8% 31st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.9% 37th / 125 L.J. Collier DI · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 48.4% 114th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.8% 55th / 125 Charles Omenihu DI · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 45.6% 118th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.7% 40th / 125 Karl Brooks DI · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.0% 89th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.3% 95th / 125 Khristian Boyd DI · NO Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 71.7% 3rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.8% 39th / 125 Justin Eboigbe DI · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.1% 96th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.2% 105th / 125 Calijah Kancey DI · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.8% 90th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 61st / 125 Tyler Davis DI · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.7% 80th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.7% 74th / 125 Maason Smith DI · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 72.1% 2nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.4% 29th / 125 Shy Tuttle DI · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.8% 78th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.6% 103rd / 125 Jalen Carter DI · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.4% 65th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.2% 84th / 125 Logan Hall DI · HST Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.4% 41st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.6% 41st / 125 Byron Murphy II DI · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.3% 73rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.2% 5th / 125 Darrell Jackson Jr. DI · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.4% 109th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.2% 105th / 125 D.J. Jones DI · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.6% 40th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.0% 53rd / 125 Zach Harrison DI · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 49.5% 112th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.5% 17th / 125 Jonathan Allen DI · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.9% 46th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.6% 9th / 125 Kenny Clark DI · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.5% 51st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.4% 46th / 125 Darius Robinson DI · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 40.6% 123rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.5% 42nd / 125 Byron Young DI · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.9% 77th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 1.8% 123rd / 125 Grady Jarrett DI · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 52.0% 104th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.2% 49th / 125 Darius Alexander DI · NYG Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.1% 96th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 61st / 125 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DI · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 34.0% 125th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.1% 67th / 125 Ruke Orhorhoro DI · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.9% 60th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.5% 26th / 125 Jarran Reed DI · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 66.9% 15th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.9% 21st / 125 Adam Butler DI · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 63.5% 29th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.1% 114th / 125 Vita Vea DI · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.9% 36th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.2% 84th / 125 Foley Fatukasi DI · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.4% 11th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 61st / 125 Ed Oliver DI · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.5% 51st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 15.1% 1st / 125 Aaron Hall DI · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 49.5% 112th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.1% 52nd / 125 Khyiris Tonga DI · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.6% 62nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.9% 116th / 125 DeWayne Carter DI · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 54.4% 98th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.3% 95th / 125 Solomon Thomas DI · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 64.0% 24th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.3% 80th / 125 Tonka Hemingway DI · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 66.2% 16th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.5% 58th / 125 Osa Odighizuwa DI · SF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.2% 69th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.0% 20th / 125 Walter Nolen DI · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.0% 84th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.0% 70th / 125 Dalvin Tomlinson DI · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.4% 11th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.5% 113th / 125 Braden Fiske DI · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.3% 73rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.2% 31st / 125 Sebastian Valdez DI · SF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 110th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.3% 65th / 125 Skyler Gill-Howard DI · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.4% 65th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.1% 32nd / 125 LT Overton DI · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 51.8% 105th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.5% 91st / 125 Tershawn Wharton DI · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.6% 81st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.4% 93rd / 125 Peter Woods DI · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 66.0% 18th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.1% 122nd / 125 Adin Huntington DI · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.6% 32nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.0% 14th / 125 Teair Tart DI · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.4% 87th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.0% 86th / 125 Dante Stills DI · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.8% 90th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.3% 95th / 125 Zeek Biggers DI · MIA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.9% 46th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.0% 100th / 125 T.J. Slaton DI · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 68.7% 7th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.0% 115th / 125 Eyioma Uwazurike DI · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 48.2% 115th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.5% 26th / 125 DaQuan Jones DI · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 66.2% 16th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.4% 93rd / 125 Arik Armstead DI · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 67.9% 9th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.3% 80th / 125 Kentavius Street DI · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 110th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.3% 120th / 125 Thomas Booker IV DI · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 69.2% 6th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.5% 91st / 125 Harrison Phillips DI · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 58.5% 72nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.9% 101st / 125 Devonte Wyatt DI · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 65.8% 19th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.2% 105th / 125 Matt Dickerson DI · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.4% 65th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.3% 104th / 125 Michael Hall Jr. DI · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.0% 44th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.5% 26th / 125 Zach Sieler DI · MIA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 70.4% 5th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.5% 42nd / 125 Domonique Orange DI · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 43.1% 122nd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.9% 87th / 125 Broderick Washington DI · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.0% 57th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.7% 117th / 125 Neville Gallimore DI · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.0% 57th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.7% 89th / 125 Shelby Harris DI · NYG Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.6% 93rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.3% 120th / 125 Davon Godchaux DI · NO Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 63.6% 28th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 1.8% 123rd / 125 Chris McClellan DI · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.2% 43rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.9% 109th / 125 Jowon Briggs DI · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 54.3% 99th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 61st / 125 Cory Durden DI · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 59.7% 61st / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.7% 23rd / 125 Nathan Shepherd DI · NO Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 61.0% 44th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.8% 72nd / 125 Landon Jackson DI · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.4% 124th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.0% 70th / 125 Rylie Mills DI · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.0% 35th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 3.8% 110th / 125 Nazir Stackhouse DI · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 60.9% 46th / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 0.0% 125th / 125 Jerry Tillery DI · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 55.6% 93rd / 125 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.5% 119th / 125

Miller has arguably been the breakout player of the NFL season, with his 92.6 overall PFF grade leading all linebackers. He has impressed in coverage, earning a 91.3 PFF coverage grade and recording four pass breakups, and he has also been strong against the run, with an 84.7 PFF run-defense grade that ranks fourth at the position.

Second Team: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Warner is having another phenomenal season in 2026, ranking inside the top seven in both PFF coverage grade (seventh) and PFF run-defense grade, where his 91.3 mark leads the position. His 17.3% positively graded run-defense play rate is the fifth-best at the position through nine weeks.

Second Team: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Cashman is on track for a career year with an 86.8 overall PFF grade that ranks second at the position so far in 2026. He has been fantastic against the pass, earning PFF grades above 80.0 both in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He has recorded 16 pressures, including nine combined sacks and quarterback hits, across 86 pass-rushing snaps.

Second Team: Quincy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Ward is having the best season of his nine-year career in 2026, leading all cornerbacks in both overall PFF grade and PFF coverage grade. He has played 349 coverage snaps this season and surrendered just 18 receptions while recording three interceptions and three pass breakups.

Second Team: Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings

While the Rams' season has gotten off to an uneven start, the trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie looks worth it given his performance so far. He has allowed just 11 receptions across 200 coverage snaps and has recorded four pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Second Team: Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Pitre has played 146 coverage snaps in the slot so far this season and leads all players with at least 100 slot coverage snaps with a 76.2 PFF coverage grade. He has been targeted 21 times on those 146 snaps, surrendering 15 receptions for 125 yards.

Second Team: Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Williams ranks in the top five in both PFF run-defense and PFF coverage grades among safeties through the first nine weeks of the season. His six combined interceptions and pass breakups are tied for the third most at the position, and he has missed just 5.4% of his tackle attempts, which ranks sixth among safeties to have played at least 300 snaps.

Second Team: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Recently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bates had a tremendous first half of the season with the Atlanta Falcons. His 89.3 PFF coverage grade trails only Evan Williams at the position, while his three forced fumbles are tied for the most.

Second Team: Amani Hooker, Buffalo Bills

NFL Cornerbacks Week 1-9 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 50.00 100.00 150.00 Passer Rating Allowed AVG AVG Forbes Parrish Dean Watson Delane Rodgers Pritchett Reed Wallace Witherspoon Robertson Davis III Pierre Murphy Jr. Green Everette Williams Hunter Henderson Nixon Moss Scott Mitchell Stingley Jr. Walley Douglas Stephens Campbell Cisse Newsome II Turner II Johnson Terrell Horn McCollum Hart Phillips Still Humphrey Durant Awuzie Burke McMillian Banks Gardner Lenoir Thomas Fulton Gordon Harris Wiggins Brown Amos Flott Ward Jackson Jones Emerson Jr. Igbinosun Lee III Johnson Lassiter Lewis Surtain II McKinstry McCreary Clark Abrams-Draine Samuel Jr. Harden Riley Stout Hill Marshall Jr. Brownlee Jr. Woolen Benford Jobe Williams Muhammad Alford Ya-Sin Hughes Brents Gonzalez Stokes Woods Melton Masses Stevenson Bland Johnson Barron Porter Jackson Williams Jones Revel Terrell Evans Taylor Hairston Sneed Wilson Sainristil Ward McDuffie The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Denzel Ward CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 39th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 42.50 8th / 107 Emmanuel Forbes CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.1% 3rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 85.10 42nd / 107 Trent McDuffie CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.2% 15th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 24.70 1st / 107 Jacob Parrish CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.0% 20th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 71.20 24th / 107 Jamel Dean CB · PIT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.6% 35th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 74.00 25th / 107 Jaylen Watson CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.7% 9th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 62.40 15th / 107 Mansoor Delane CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 17th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 94.30 62nd / 107 Isaiah Rodgers CB · MIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 74th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 46.60 9th / 107 Nehemiah Pritchett CB · SEA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.1% 3rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 41.70 6th / 107 D.J. Reed CB · DET Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 21st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 93.00 58th / 107 Josh Wallace CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 39th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 55.90 11th / 107 Devon Witherspoon CB · SEA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.2% 100th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 86.00 45th / 107 Amik Robertson CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.6% 13th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 89.30 53rd / 107 Carlton Davis III CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.4% 77th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 97.10 64th / 107 James Pierre CB · MIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 62nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 25.20 2nd / 107 Byron Murphy Jr. CB · MIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 66th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 54.00 10th / 107 Renardo Green CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 66th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 79.60 33rd / 107 Daylen Everette CB · PIT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.4% 25th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 56.30 12th / 107 Nohl Williams CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 28th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 39.80 4th / 107 Travis Hunter CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.2% 26th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 66.90 18th / 107 CJ Henderson CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.5% 10th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 94.10 61st / 107 Keisean Nixon CB · GB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.8% 87th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 84.70 41st / 107 Riley Moss CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.6% 32nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 87.50 46th / 107 Keionte Scott CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 90th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 119.80 95th / 107 Quinyon Mitchell CB · PHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.0% 37th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 67.80 21st / 107 Derek Stingley Jr. CB · HST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 39th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 92.40 57th / 107 Justin Walley CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.7% 88th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 119.30 94th / 107 Rasul Douglas CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 56th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 66.10 16th / 107 Brandon Stephens CB · NYJ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 28th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 102.20 68th / 107 Tyson Campbell CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.7% 57th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 89.10 52nd / 107 Brandon Cisse CB · GB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 46th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 88.70 48th / 107 Greg Newsome II CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 28th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 61.40 13th / 107 DJ Turner II CB · CIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.2% 26th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 91.70 56th / 107 Chris Johnson CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 79th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 103.10 70th / 107 Avieon Terrell CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 75.00 27th / 107 Jaycee Horn CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 11th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 70.00 23rd / 107 Zyon McCollum CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 74th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 41.00 5th / 107 Cam Hart CB · LAC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.0% 71st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 66.60 17th / 107 Dru Phillips CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.4% 77th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 79.70 34th / 107 Tarheeb Still CB · LAC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 66th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 110.90 86th / 107 Marlon Humphrey CB · BLT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.0% 16th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 93.60 60th / 107 Cobie Durant CB · DAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 74th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 74.50 26th / 107 Chidobe Awuzie CB · BLT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 5th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 67.40 20th / 107 Denzel Burke CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 11th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 101.40 67th / 107 Ja'Quan McMillian CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.3% 64th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 80.80 36th / 107 Deonte Banks CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 5th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 84.40 39th / 107 Sauce Gardner CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 28.0% 1st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 102.40 69th / 107 Deommodore Lenoir CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 85th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 108.60 77th / 107 Azareye'h Thomas CB · NYJ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 44th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 118.80 92nd / 107 Kristian Fulton CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 32.60 3rd / 107 Kyler Gordon CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 89.00 51st / 107 Marcus Harris CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.6% 97th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 89.30 53rd / 107 Nate Wiggins CB · BLT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.8% 51st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 105.00 73rd / 107 Montaric Brown CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 44th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 137.20 103rd / 107 Trey Amos CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.5% 2nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 109.40 78th / 107 Cor'Dale Flott CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 79th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 84.40 39th / 107 Charvarius Ward CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 17th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 77.80 29th / 107 Mike Jackson CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 42.40 7th / 107 Marcus Jones CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.9% 50th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 114.10 89th / 107 Martin Emerson Jr. CB · NO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 17th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 68.60 22nd / 107 Davison Igbinosun CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.9% 7th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 85.20 43rd / 107 Will Lee III CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 36th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 96.80 63rd / 107 Taron Johnson CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 94th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 98.30 65th / 107 Kamari Lassiter CB · HST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.7% 31st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 109.40 78th / 107 Jourdan Lewis CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.3% 83rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 75.70 28th / 107 Pat Surtain II CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 49th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 79.40 31st / 107 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB · NO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.0% 33rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 106.60 74th / 107 Roger McCreary CB · DET Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.8% 51st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 104.50 72nd / 107 Kei'Trel Clark CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.3% 83rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 62.20 14th / 107 Kris Abrams-Draine CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 54th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 67.00 19th / 107 Asante Samuel Jr. CB · PIT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.5% 24th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 106.80 75th / 107 Myles Harden CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.6% 58th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 109.90 81st / 107 Quincy Riley CB · NO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 61st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 120.90 96th / 107 Upton Stout CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 85th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 112.50 88th / 107 Dax Hill CB · CIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.9% 73rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 93.10 59th / 107 Jason Marshall Jr. CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 92nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 156.30 107th / 107 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB · NYJ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.2% 98th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 116.60 90th / 107 Tariq Woolen CB · PHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.9% 34th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 112.40 87th / 107 Christian Benford CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.0% 37th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 107.90 76th / 107 Josh Jobe CB · SEA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.7% 91st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 103.30 71st / 107 Garrett Williams CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 69th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 137.80 104th / 107 Malik Muhammad CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 81st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 80.80 36th / 107 Dee Alford CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.0% 96th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 90.60 55th / 107 Rock Ya-Sin CB · DET Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 100.50 66th / 107 Mike Hughes CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.7% 65th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 121.50 99th / 107 JuJu Brents CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 62nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 121.30 97th / 107 Christian Gonzalez CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 48th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 110.50 84th / 107 Eric Stokes CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 81st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 109.80 80th / 107 Charles Woods CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 69th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 88.90 50th / 107 Max Melton CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 14th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 79.40 31st / 107 Hezekiah Masses CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 60th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 79.10 30th / 107 Tyrique Stevenson CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 46th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 135.40 102nd / 107 DaRon Bland CB · DAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 54th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 110.70 85th / 107 Jaylon Johnson CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.4% 89th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 87.80 47th / 107 Jahdae Barron CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.9% 99th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 116.60 90th / 107 Darien Porter CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 42nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 85.40 44th / 107 Donte Jackson CB · LAC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 8th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 131.50 100th / 107 Joshua Williams CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 59th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 121.40 98th / 107 Jarrian Jones CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.2% 43rd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 80.70 35th / 107 Shavon Revel CB · DAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.8% 51st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 88.80 49th / 107 A.J. Terrell CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 21st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 138.80 105th / 107 Akayleb Evans CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.0% 71st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 131.60 101st / 107 Alontae Taylor CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 119.00 93rd / 107 Maxwell Hairston CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 94th / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 109.90 81st / 107 L'Jarius Sneed CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 92nd / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 110.00 83rd / 107 Marco Wilson CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 21st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 83.00 38th / 107 Mike Sainristil CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 101st / 107 Passer Rating Allowed 146.30 106th / 107

Special Teams

McPherson ranks fifth among kickers with an 86.7 PFF field-goal grade, but a new PFF Pro metric makes a strong case for him as the best kicker in the NFL this season. His field-goal percentage is 20.7 percentage points above expectations, the best among all kickers with at least 10 attempts this season.

Second Team: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It sums up the 0-8 Chargers' season pretty well: their lone All-Pro at the midway point is their punter. Scott leads the league with a 91.1 PFF punting grade after a strong start.

Second Team: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Among the 227 players with at least 100 special teams snaps so far this season, Simon's 91.7 PFF special teams grade ranks first. He has recorded nine tackles and three assists and has missed just one tackle on special teams this season.

Second Team: Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans

Ferguson has just one inaccurate snap this season, and it was only a marginally high snap on a field goal earlier this season. He has also been one of the league's best snappers in snap velocity, ranking fifth with 84.2% of his punt long snaps timed in under 0.9 seconds.

Second Team: Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Laube is the only returner in the NFL to have scored on a kick return so far this season, but it's not just that return that earns him this spot. His 32.3 yards-per-kick-return average also leads the position.

Second Team: Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears

Price's 86.5 PFF punt-return grade is the best among returners so far this season, and he also leads the way with an average of 17.5 yards per punt return. He has impressed as a kick returner, too, ranking third in PFF kick-return grade.

Second Team: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots