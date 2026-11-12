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2026 Midseason All-Pro Team: Joe Burrow, Penei Sewell, Dexter Lawrence and more
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Joe Burrow leads the quarterback selections: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback earns first-team honors after earning a 92.5 PFF passing grade, eight points higher than the next-best quarterback.

Now that we have crossed the midway point of the NFL season, it's time for a detailed look at who would earn PFF's All-Pro selections if the season ended today.

This is the first season we've had access to some of the new metrics in PFF Premium Stats Pro, which have helped provide additional context at certain positions. Here are PFF's midseason All-Pro first and second teams.

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow has been the best quarterback in football by several different metrics. Among quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks this season, his 92.5 PFF passing grade is 8.0 points higher than that of the next-best quarterback. His 20.7% positively graded play rate and 5.4% negatively graded play rate are also both the best at the position.

Second Team: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Running Back: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

It's a close three-player battle for the first- and second-team spots here, with Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons just missing out. Walker leads all running backs with at least 40 carries in overall PFF grade (91.7). He has been worth 0.16 wins above replacement this season, which also leads all running backs.

Second Team: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

PFF's current pick for Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba is surpassing what he accomplished in his award-winning 2025 season. He leads all wide receivers in receiving yards, PFF receiving grade and yards per route run through the first nine weeks of the season.

Second Team: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Wide Receiver: Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The Christian Watson breakout season is finally upon us, with the Packers' top wide receiver dominating through the first half of the season. His 2.98 yards per route run trails only Smith-Njigba and Mike Evans at the position so far this season.

Second Team: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide Receiver: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is having a career year for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. His 91.9 PFF receiving grade trails only Smith-Njigba and Evans, while he ranks seventh at the position with an average of 2.71 yards per route run despite competing for targets with Ja'Marr Chase, who gets the nod for one of the second-team spots at the position.

Second Team: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

NFL Wide Receivers
Week 1-9
0.0%10.0%20.0%30.0%40.0%Target Share0.001.002.003.00Yards / Route RunAVGAVG
Evans
Smith
Nacua
Chase
Lamb
Olave
London
Flowers
Burden III
Collins
St. Brown
Wilson
Hollins
Jefferson
Nabers
Washington
Noel
McMillan
Pickens
Wilson
Moore
Adams
Golden
Meyers
Cooper Jr.
Douglas
Shakir
Allen
Rice
Douglas
Thornton
Chism III
Metchie III
Boutte
Hutchinson
Williams
Boston
Coker
Mitchell
Burks
Watkins
Vele
Coleman
Diggs
Raymond
Odunze
Concepcion
White
Washington
Wicks
Downs
McConkey
McLaurin
Flournoy
Tucker
Waddle
Horton
Cameron
Bateman
Tate
Addison
Meyers
Williams
Godwin
Fields
Bryant
Robinson
Samuel
Harris
Dotson
Worthy
Egbuka
Lane
Bernard
Kupp
Sutton
Johnson
Wilson
Williams
Tremayne
Ayomanor
Coleman Jr.
Brooks
Metcalf
Williams
Harrison Jr.
TeSlaa
Bourne
Jeudy
Doubs
Mumpfield
Lemon
Treadwell
Hurst
Thomas Jr.
Cooks
Cooper
Nailor
Franklin
Mooney
Johnston
Bell
Shaheed
Walker
Royals
Williams
Wayne
Ridley
Felton
Cowing
Pittman Jr.
Melton
Lance
Zaccheaus
Brown
Jennings
Smith-Njigba
Higgins
Watson
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro
Tight End: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is having the best season of his three-year career and is averaging three yards more per reception than in either of his first two NFL seasons. Through the first nine weeks, his 2.57 yards per route run average is 0.17 yards higher than that of the next-closest tight end with at least 20 targets. He has not dropped a pass on 48 catchable targets.

Second Team: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Left Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Sewell leads all offensive linemen with a 92.0 overall PFF grade through the first nine weeks. He is also one of just three left tackles to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in both pass protection and run blocking.

Second Team: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Seattle Seahawks

Nelson leads all left guards with an 87.5 overall PFF grade so far this season. He has dominated as a run blocker, and while his 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade also leads the position, it doesn't do his pass-protection play justice. He has earned a 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade so far this season, with that metric accounting for block difficulty and help, among other factors.

Second Team: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers

Center: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Not only does Frazier lead all centers with a 79.5 overall PFF grade so far this season, but he is also the only player at the position to have earned PFF grades above 75.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. There were signs in his first two seasons in the league that he could make the leap, and he has been the best center in football so far this season.

Second Team: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Dallas Cowboys

This was the hardest position on the offensive line to make a call on for the first and second teams, and depending on how you weigh pass blocking and run blocking, I think you could make a strong case for five players here. Booker leads all right guards with a 90.4 PFF run-blocking grade through the first nine weeks of the season, trailing only Penei Sewell among all offensive linemen.

Second Team: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Right Tackle: Amarius Mims, Cincinnati Bengals

This is another position that is tough to call, but ultimately, some of the new metrics in PFF Pro give Mims the edge. His 99.0 adjusted PFF pass-blocking grade ties for the best at the position, and he has won 94.7% of his pass-blocking snaps when he doesn't get help from another blocker.

Second Team: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

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Defense

Edge Defender: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Hutchinson leads all edge defenders with a 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade through the first half of the season. He hasn't produced the sack totals of some other players at the position, ranking just 31st with a 1.8% sack rate, but he leads all edge defenders with a 21.7% PFF pass-rush win rate.

Second Team: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Edge Defender: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Anderson got off to a fast start that has cooled slightly, but he is the most well-rounded edge defender in the NFL so far this season. He trails only T.J. Watt at the position with a 90.3 PFF run-defense grade and is the only edge defender in football to have played at least 300 snaps and earned PFF grades above 80.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher.

Second Team: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

Interior Defender: Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals

Lawrence comfortably leads all players at the position in overall PFF grade, with his 89.5 mark through the first nine weeks a full eight points clear of the next-best interior defender with at least 300 snaps. His 93.0 adjusted PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 81.4% double-team rate is 9.3 percentage points higher than that of the next-closest interior defender.

Second Team: Jeffery Simmons, Chicago Bears

Interior Defender: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

Allen leads all interior defensive linemen with 38 pressures through the first nine games and has lapped the field with 23 combined sacks and quarterback hits. That total is 11 more than the next-best player at the position.

Second Team: Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills

NFL Interior Defenders
Week 1-9
40.0%60.0%80.0%Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics0.0%5.0%10.0%15.0%Pressure % (per pass-rush snap)AVGAVG
Reader
Lawrence
Redmond
Robinson
Allen
McNeill
Heyward
Donald
Simmons
Hill
Dexter Sr.
Benton
Williams
Walker
Williams
Hamilton
Brown
Jones
Sweat
Togiai
Brown III
Lopez
Adebawore
Ford
Ogbonnia
Madubuike
Black
Settle
Turner
London
Broughton
Williams
Dorlus
Roach
Caldwell
Franklin-Myers
Payne
Davis
Barmore
Halton
Wooden
Drake Rodriguez
Phillips
Gaines
Jones
Rankins
Graham
Hunter
Collins
Kinlaw
Ojomo
Stewart
Campbell
Williams
Buckner
Collier
Omenihu
Brooks
Boyd
Eboigbe
Kancey
Davis
Smith
Tuttle
Carter
Hall
Murphy II
Jackson Jr.
Jones
Harrison
Allen
Clark
Robinson
Young
Jarrett
Alexander
Ingram-Dawkins
Orhorhoro
Reed
Butler
Vea
Fatukasi
Oliver
Hall
Tonga
Carter
Thomas
Hemingway
Odighizuwa
Nolen
Tomlinson
Fiske
Valdez
Gill-Howard
Overton
Wharton
Woods
Huntington
Tart
Stills
Biggers
Slaton
Uwazurike
Jones
Armstead
Street
Booker IV
Phillips
Wyatt
Dickerson
Hall Jr.
Sieler
Orange
Washington
Gallimore
Harris
Godchaux
McClellan
Briggs
Durden
Shepherd
Jackson
Mills
Stackhouse
Tillery
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro
Linebacker: Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars

Miller has arguably been the breakout player of the NFL season, with his 92.6 overall PFF grade leading all linebackers. He has impressed in coverage, earning a 91.3 PFF coverage grade and recording four pass breakups, and he has also been strong against the run, with an 84.7 PFF run-defense grade that ranks fourth at the position.

Second Team: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Warner is having another phenomenal season in 2026, ranking inside the top seven in both PFF coverage grade (seventh) and PFF run-defense grade, where his 91.3 mark leads the position. His 17.3% positively graded run-defense play rate is the fifth-best at the position through nine weeks.

Second Team: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Linebacker: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings

Cashman is on track for a career year with an 86.8 overall PFF grade that ranks second at the position so far in 2026. He has been fantastic against the pass, earning PFF grades above 80.0 both in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He has recorded 16 pressures, including nine combined sacks and quarterback hits, across 86 pass-rushing snaps.

Second Team: Quincy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Cornerback: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Ward is having the best season of his nine-year career in 2026, leading all cornerbacks in both overall PFF grade and PFF coverage grade. He has played 349 coverage snaps this season and surrendered just 18 receptions while recording three interceptions and three pass breakups.

Second Team: Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings

Cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams

While the Rams' season has gotten off to an uneven start, the trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie looks worth it given his performance so far. He has allowed just 11 receptions across 200 coverage snaps and has recorded four pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Second Team: Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Slot: Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Pitre has played 146 coverage snaps in the slot so far this season and leads all players with at least 100 slot coverage snaps with a 76.2 PFF coverage grade. He has been targeted 21 times on those 146 snaps, surrendering 15 receptions for 125 yards.

Second Team: Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Safety: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers

Williams ranks in the top five in both PFF run-defense and PFF coverage grades among safeties through the first nine weeks of the season. His six combined interceptions and pass breakups are tied for the third most at the position, and he has missed just 5.4% of his tackle attempts, which ranks sixth among safeties to have played at least 300 snaps.

Second Team: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Safety: Jessie Bates III, Jacksonville Jaguars

Recently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bates had a tremendous first half of the season with the Atlanta Falcons. His 89.3 PFF coverage grade trails only Evan Williams at the position, while his three forced fumbles are tied for the most.

Second Team: Amani Hooker, Buffalo Bills

NFL Cornerbacks
Week 1-9
0.0%10.0%20.0%30.0%Forced Incompletion % · Coverage50.00100.00150.00Passer Rating AllowedAVGAVG
Forbes
Parrish
Dean
Watson
Delane
Rodgers
Pritchett
Reed
Wallace
Witherspoon
Robertson
Davis III
Pierre
Murphy Jr.
Green
Everette
Williams
Hunter
Henderson
Nixon
Moss
Scott
Mitchell
Stingley Jr.
Walley
Douglas
Stephens
Campbell
Cisse
Newsome II
Turner II
Johnson
Terrell
Horn
McCollum
Hart
Phillips
Still
Humphrey
Durant
Awuzie
Burke
McMillian
Banks
Gardner
Lenoir
Thomas
Fulton
Gordon
Harris
Wiggins
Brown
Amos
Flott
Ward
Jackson
Jones
Emerson Jr.
Igbinosun
Lee III
Johnson
Lassiter
Lewis
Surtain II
McKinstry
McCreary
Clark
Abrams-Draine
Samuel Jr.
Harden
Riley
Stout
Hill
Marshall Jr.
Brownlee Jr.
Woolen
Benford
Jobe
Williams
Muhammad
Alford
Ya-Sin
Hughes
Brents
Gonzalez
Stokes
Woods
Melton
Masses
Stevenson
Bland
Johnson
Barron
Porter
Jackson
Williams
Jones
Revel
Terrell
Evans
Taylor
Hairston
Sneed
Wilson
Sainristil
Ward
McDuffie
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Special Teams

Kicker: Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson ranks fifth among kickers with an 86.7 PFF field-goal grade, but a new PFF Pro metric makes a strong case for him as the best kicker in the NFL this season. His field-goal percentage is 20.7 percentage points above expectations, the best among all kickers with at least 10 attempts this season.

Second Team: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Punter: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

It sums up the 0-8 Chargers' season pretty well: their lone All-Pro at the midway point is their punter. Scott leads the league with a 91.1 PFF punting grade after a strong start.

Second Team: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Special Teams: Cody Simon, Arizona Cardinals

Among the 227 players with at least 100 special teams snaps so far this season, Simon's 91.7 PFF special teams grade ranks first. He has recorded nine tackles and three assists and has missed just one tackle on special teams this season.

Second Team: Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans

Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson, Buffalo Bills

Ferguson has just one inaccurate snap this season, and it was only a marginally high snap on a field goal earlier this season. He has also been one of the league's best snappers in snap velocity, ranking fifth with 84.2% of his punt long snaps timed in under 0.9 seconds.

Second Team: Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Kick Returner: Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders

Laube is the only returner in the NFL to have scored on a kick return so far this season, but it's not just that return that earns him this spot. His 32.3 yards-per-kick-return average also leads the position.

Second Team: Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears

Punt Returner: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings

Price's 86.5 PFF punt-return grade is the best among returners so far this season, and he also leads the way with an average of 17.5 yards per punt return. He has impressed as a kick returner, too, ranking third in PFF kick-return grade.

Second Team: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

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