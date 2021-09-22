Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Jacoby Brissett to start at QB

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after additional tests revealed the quarterback fractured his ribs in the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced veteran backup QB Jacoby Brissett will start in Tagovailoa's place. Reid Sinnett, who's currently on the practice squad, will serve as Miami's backup.

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores announces that after further testing, Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2021

Flores said Tagovailoa wants to play against the Raiders, but the team is saving the quarterback from himself. Flores wouldn't say whether the Dolphins plan to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, but they'll take things week-to-week after the QB sits out Sunday.

Tagovailoa attempted just four passes before leaving Week 2 with the rib injury, which originally was believed to be a bruise. The Alabama product is 17-of-31 for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception on the season.

Brissett, who was signed his offseason, went 24-of-40 for 169 yards with an interception in the Dolphins' 35-0 Week 2 loss.

Tagovailoa generated the league's lowest big-time throw rate (2.3%) as a rookie in 2020 and has recorded just one big-time throw across 35 dropbacks (3.0%) this season. Click here to view Tua Tagovailoa's career in PFF Premium Stats.

Brissett has extensive experience as a starter and was solid in relief against the Bills, earning a 70.1 PFF overall grade with a 78.4% adjusted completion rate, both of which ranked 18th among 34 qualifying signal-callers in Week 2. Click here to view QB stats from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Season Snaps played PFF grade 2021 67 72.3 2020 48 73.7 2019 947 59.2 2018 18 57.8 2017 989 62.4 2016 156 51.9

The concern with Brissett at quarterback is that he averages 2.93 seconds to throw for his career, almost half a second longer than Tua. His tendency to hold on to the ball could potentially expose a weak Miami offensive line. Miami has hidden their offensive line well with Tua and now needs to do the same for Brissett. Click here to view Jacoby Brissett's career in PFF Premium Stats.

Downgrade all Dolphins' skill players: While Tagovailoa wasn't lighting up box scores, he got the ball out quickly and stretched the field vertically. Brissett has a career average depth of target of 8.0 yards and will try to get the ball to his weapons downfield, but his lengthy average time to throw could lead to more sacks and stalled drives. None of the Dolphins' pass-catchers belong among the top-36 receivers this weekend against the Raiders despite Will Fuller V‘s return. Click here for PFF's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.

Gaskin loses value: Brissett targeted Myles Gaskin on 10% of his attempts in Week 2, a downgrade from the 19% target rate the running back experienced with Tagovailoa. Brissett is more willing to scramble (6% of snaps last week), and this could undermine Gaskin's role in the passing game, which is the foundation of his fantasy value. Consider Gaskin a low-end RB3 as long as Brissett is at the helm. Click here for PFF's Week 3 fantasy football projections.

Dolphins' disastrous futures: Tua's injury is the worst-case scenario for a Dolphins team that went all-in on him this offseason. Brissett doesn't provide the same kind of insurance as Ryan Fitzpatrick once did as the team's backup and is worth less than one point to the spread. PFF's simulation was already low on the Dolphins' 9.5-game win total. Although nothing is currently listed outside of conference and Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins look like a clear team to sell if Tua misses multiple weeks. PFF's Betting Futures Tool reveals betting opportunities within season win total and future markets.

Dolphins player props: Miami is yet to field all three of its top pass-catchers in the same game. With Brissett distributing the ball, don't expect immediate success. The under on any Dolphins pass-catching player props is the only side for the foreseeable future. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, over/under and player props.