Matthew Stafford’s masterclass keeps the injury-plagued Rams in the fight

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a thrilling comeback in Week 3, scoring 10 points in under 3 minutes to stun a San Francisco 49ers that looked in complete control for much of the game.

The Rams have been hit hard by injuries early this season, with key players Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined for the foreseeable future and 11 players already taking snaps on the offensive line. Despite the upheaval, Stafford found a way to manage the chaos on Sunday, delivering a strong performance and guiding the team to a much-needed win.

Stafford’s performance was a masterclass in playing with anticipation due to the circumstances surrounding him. He successfully attacked in the deep and intermediate areas of the field while protecting the ball, leading to his season-high 10.5-yard average depth of target and zero turnover-worthy plays.

In Sunday’s game, we saw Stafford pull off moves only he can — whether it was firing passes from impossible arm angles or squeezing throws into windows that seemed completely shut.

Here, he dropped his arm angle to create a throwing lane most quarterbacks wouldn’t even consider throwing into, something we've come to expect from him over the years.

Stafford was back in his bag pic.twitter.com/mLDenyNeSX — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 23, 2024

On this play, the Rams ran a drive concept. Stafford knows that the first crosser will be open because of the blitz and man coverage behind it. However, it’s a quickly collapsing window due to the 49ers bringing six pass rushers and the Rams having six pass blockers. He makes it look easy, but it’s a ridiculously hard throw, and he hits the receiver perfectly in stride for a large gain.

Another signature play we've seen from Stafford throughout his career is the no-look pass. It's a move that consistently catches defenders off guard, and he executed it again with precision on Sunday.

Another no-looker from Stafford, in a tight pocket, getting to the backside crosser pic.twitter.com/5SVZSeYz7a — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 23, 2024

I’m not sure how Stafford consistently pulls off plays like this, but what makes it even more impressive is that he does it within a tight pocket while working through his progressions to the backside read.

In this play, he audibles out of the original call and gets the Rams offense into a better look. Starting by reading the flood concept to the boundary side, Stafford quickly identifies the middle linebacker picking up the running back in the flat, signaling that the levels concept on the backside will be open. Stafford still manages to deliver the throw with the pocket collapsing, adding in a slight no-look — just because he can.

This next play highlights the anticipation Stafford has been forced to develop due to his offensive line’s struggles this season. With the Rams’ pass-blocking grade sitting at a league-worst 33.5, Stafford simply doesn’t have the luxury of waiting for routes to develop. Instead, he has to throw based on what the coverage suggests will be open.

Anticipation with a capital A pic.twitter.com/hvCL8B0k47 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 23, 2024

On this play, the 49ers dropped back into a pretty standard Cover-3 look. Stafford, recognizing the defense, knows the play-action fake will force the linebackers to drop quickly, leaving a window for the deep in-cutting route.

Stafford then released the throw while the receiver was still on the numbers and delivered it in stride right on the hashes. And with 98 bearing down on him, he had no choice but to release the ball early, making this a textbook example of anticipation under pressure.

Matthew Stafford: Performance under pressure through three weeks

After the 49ers missed a crucial field goal that would have extended their lead to two scores, Stafford wasted no time. He immediately led the Rams downfield, making his best throw of the day to put them in the red zone and set up the game-tying touchdown.

Stafford reads out this mills concept perfectly and rips the deep post before the defense even recognizes what's happening pic.twitter.com/nZbI0BZNLt — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 23, 2024

This play mirrors the previous one, coming from the same formation but against a different coverage. The 49ers were in quarters coverage this time, and Stafford quickly recognized the change, which altered his read. In the earlier play, when facing a Cover-3 defense, Stafford targeted the in-breaking route because the deep post was covered by the deep third defender and an underneath defender carrying the route.

Because it was quarters coverage, Stafford knew the safety would step up to cover the in-breaking route, leaving the deep post in a one-on-one situation. While the intermediate route could still have resulted in a big gain, Stafford recognized the deep post was the best option given the coverage. He delivered the ball perfectly, setting up the Rams for the game-tying touchdown.

The Rams will need this level of performance from Stafford if they hope to remain competitive amid their injury struggles. Fortunately, the star quarterback has shown no signs of slowing down. If they can hold steady until key players return, the Rams could become a dangerous team later in the season.