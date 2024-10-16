Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage: Highlighting the league’s best defenders in press coverage

• Denver's Ja'Quan McMillian leads the way: McMillian has prevented separation on 16 of his 18 press opportunities in 2-24.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the past few weeks, we have introduced a new metric we've coined “Lockdown Percentage,” designed to identify the NFL's top defenders at preventing separation in coverage. Today, we will delve deeper into this metric to examine who excels at preventing separation specifically in press coverage.
What is Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage?
This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open while in press coverage.
It considers all snaps in coverage — not just those when the receiver is targeted. Additionally, it does not account for plays in which a defender shows a press look before bailing.
Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2024 (min. 9 opportunities)
|Defender
|Def.
|Opportunities
|Snaps with no separation
|Lockdown %
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DEN
|18
|16
|88.89%
|Jalen Ramsey
|MIA
|9
|8
|88.89%
|D.J. Reed
|NYJ
|30
|25
|83.33%
|Jaycee Horn
|CAR
|18
|15
|83.33%
|Christian Benford
|BUF
|16
|13
|81.25%
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|NO
|16
|13
|81.25%
|Riley Moss
|DEN
|25
|20
|80.00%
|Jourdan Lewis
|DAL
|15
|12
|80.00%
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|BUF
|10
|8
|80.00%
|Tyson Campbell
|JAX
|9
|7
|77.78%
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|TEN
|22
|17
|77.27%
|Marshon Lattimore
|NO
|13
|10
|76.92%
|Isaiah Oliver
|NYJ
|13
|10
|76.92%
|Rasul Douglas
|BUF
|24
|18
|75.00%
|Charvarius Ward
|SF
|16
|12
|75.00%
|Jalen Pitre
|HST
|12
|9
|75.00%
|Keisean Nixon
|GB
|19
|14
|73.68%
|Joey Porter Jr.
|PIT
|26
|19
|73.08%
|Deonte Banks
|NYG
|26
|19
|73.08%
|Kristian Fulton
|LAC
|11
|8
|72.73%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|MIN
|11
|8
|72.73%
|Sauce Gardner
|NYJ
|36
|26
|72.22%
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|HST
|28
|20
|71.43%
|Isaac Yiadom
|SF
|24
|17
|70.83%
|Noah Igbinoghene
|WAS
|20
|14
|70.00%
|Nate Hobbs
|LV
|10
|7
|70.00%
|Terrion Arnold
|DET
|43
|30
|69.77%
|Jakorian Bennett
|LV
|13
|9
|69.23%
|Kamari Lassiter
|HST
|16
|11
|68.75%
|Marlon Humphrey
|BLT
|38
|26
|68.42%
|Tre Brown
|SEA
|22
|15
|68.18%
|Tariq Woolen
|SEA
|31
|21
|67.74%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|ARZ
|30
|20
|66.67%
|Brandon Stephens
|BLT
|30
|20
|66.67%
|Trent McDuffie
|KC
|18
|12
|66.67%
|Jaylon Jones
|IND
|9
|6
|66.67%
|Carlton Davis III
|DET
|44
|29
|65.91%
|Montaric Brown
|JAX
|35
|23
|65.71%
|Christian Gonzalez
|NE
|22
|14
|63.64%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|SF
|19
|12
|63.16%
|Jaylen Watson
|KC
|42
|26
|61.90%
|Jamel Dean
|TB
|13
|8
|61.54%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|WAS
|13
|8
|61.54%
|Starling Thomas V
|ARZ
|13
|8
|61.54%
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|10
|6
|60.00%
|Zyon McCollum
|TB
|10
|6
|60.00%
|Dax Hill
|CIN
|14
|8
|57.14%
|Jonathan Jones
|NE
|16
|9
|56.25%
|DJ Turner II
|CIN
|9
|5
|55.56%
|Eric Stokes
|GB
|22
|12
|54.55%
|Alontae Taylor
|NO
|22
|12
|54.55%
|Kader Kohou
|MIA
|11
|6
|54.55%
|Michael Carter II
|NYJ
|13
|7
|53.85%
|Nate Wiggins
|BLT
|15
|8
|53.33%
|Ronald Darby
|JAX
|19
|10
|52.63%
|Pat Surtain II
|DEN
|23
|12
|52.17%
|Amik Robertson
|DET
|16
|8
|50.00%
|Cobie Durant
|LA
|16
|8
|50.00%
|Avonte Maddox
|PHI
|10
|5
|50.00%
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|10
|5
|50.00%
|Paulson Adebo
|NO
|32
|15
|46.88%
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CLV
|22
|10
|45.45%
|Marcus Jones
|NE
|11
|5
|45.45%
|Greg Newsome II
|CLV
|14
|6
|42.86%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|TEN
|33
|14
|42.42%
|Nazeeh Johnson
|KC
|17
|7
|41.18%
|Chidobe Awuzie
|TEN
|10
|4
|40.00%
|Devon Witherspoon
|SEA
|16
|6
|37.50%
|Trevon Diggs
|DAL
|11
|4
|36.36%
|Tre'Davious White
|LA
|12
|4
|33.33%
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CIN
|31
|7
|22.58%
Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2023 (min. 20 opportunities)
|Defender
|Def.
|Opportunities
|Snaps with no separation
|Lockdown %
|Sauce Gardner
|NYJ
|92
|78
|84.78%
|Carlton Davis III
|TB
|48
|39
|81.25%
|Myles Bryant
|NE
|24
|19
|79.17%
|Brian Branch
|DET
|41
|32
|78.05%
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|40
|31
|77.50%
|Kamren Curl
|WAS
|22
|17
|77.27%
|Dane Jackson
|BUF
|26
|20
|76.92%
|Michael Carter II
|NYJ
|60
|46
|76.67%
|Taron Johnson
|BUF
|47
|36
|76.60%
|Arthur Maulet
|BLT
|21
|16
|76.19%
|Charvarius Ward
|SF
|50
|38
|76.00%
|Joey Porter Jr.
|PIT
|77
|58
|75.32%
|JuJu Brents
|IND
|24
|18
|75.00%
|Patrick Peterson
|PIT
|42
|31
|73.81%
|Joshua Williams
|KC
|45
|33
|73.33%
|Jaycee Horn
|CAR
|22
|16
|72.73%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|KC
|79
|57
|72.15%
|Pat Surtain II
|DEN
|81
|58
|71.60%
|Alex Anzalone
|DET
|21
|15
|71.43%
|Jamel Dean
|TB
|36
|25
|69.44%
|Ronald Darby
|BLT
|26
|18
|69.23%
|Eli Ricks
|PHI
|26
|18
|69.23%
|Marlon Humphrey
|BLT
|45
|31
|68.89%
|Tyson Campbell
|JAX
|54
|37
|68.52%
|D.J. Reed
|NYJ
|44
|30
|68.18%
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|SF
|25
|17
|68.00%
|J.C. Jackson
|LAC
|31
|21
|67.74%
|Keisean Nixon
|GB
|49
|33
|67.35%
|Jaylen Watson
|KC
|54
|36
|66.67%
|Greg Newsome II
|CLV
|36
|24
|66.67%
|Fabian Moreau
|DEN
|33
|22
|66.67%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DEN
|24
|16
|66.67%
|Darius Slay
|PHI
|29
|19
|65.52%
|Roger McCreary
|TEN
|29
|19
|65.52%
|Jeff Okudah
|ATL
|55
|36
|65.45%
|Kevin Byard
|TEN
|26
|17
|65.38%
|Jaylon Jones
|IND
|23
|15
|65.22%
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|IND
|20
|13
|65.00%
|Derwin James Jr.
|LAC
|20
|13
|65.00%
|Quentin Lake
|LA
|20
|13
|65.00%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|WAS
|81
|52
|64.20%
|Christian Benford
|BUF
|55
|35
|63.64%
|Kader Kohou
|MIA
|22
|14
|63.64%
|Trent McDuffie
|KC
|61
|38
|62.30%
|Michael Davis
|LAC
|92
|57
|61.96%
|Marshon Lattimore
|NO
|42
|26
|61.90%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|TEN
|42
|26
|61.90%
|Tre Brown
|SEA
|21
|13
|61.90%
|DJ Turner II
|CIN
|21
|13
|61.90%
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|98
|60
|61.22%
|Tariq Woolen
|SEA
|59
|36
|61.02%
|Jourdan Lewis
|DAL
|46
|28
|60.87%
|Cobie Durant
|LA
|23
|14
|60.87%
|Clark Phillips III
|ATL
|28
|17
|60.71%
|Rasul Douglas
|GB
|43
|26
|60.47%
|Isaac Yiadom
|NO
|75
|45
|60.00%
|Steven Nelson
|HST
|42
|25
|59.52%
|Derion Kendrick
|LA
|32
|19
|59.38%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|SF
|56
|33
|58.93%
|Paulson Adebo
|NO
|73
|43
|58.90%
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CIN
|34
|20
|58.82%
|DaRon Bland
|DAL
|41
|24
|58.54%
|Xavien Howard
|MIA
|31
|18
|58.06%
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CLV
|31
|18
|58.06%
|Tre Hawkins III
|NYG
|21
|12
|57.14%
|Brandon Stephens
|BLT
|60
|34
|56.67%
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CIN
|23
|13
|56.52%
|Tre Flowers
|ATL
|23
|13
|56.52%
|Dax Hill
|CIN
|25
|14
|56.00%
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|LA
|54
|30
|55.56%
|Jerry Jacobs
|DET
|54
|30
|55.56%
|Stephon Gilmore
|DAL
|38
|21
|55.26%
|Carrington Valentine
|GB
|29
|16
|55.17%
|Jalen Ramsey
|MIA
|20
|11
|55.00%
|Zyon McCollum
|TB
|44
|24
|54.55%
|Alontae Taylor
|NO
|50
|27
|54.00%
|Corey Ballentine
|GB
|26
|14
|53.85%
|Cameron Sutton
|DET
|34
|18
|52.94%
|Deonte Banks
|NYG
|61
|32
|52.46%
|Devon Witherspoon
|SEA
|31
|16
|51.61%
|James Bradberry
|PHI
|45
|23
|51.11%
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CHI
|22
|11
|50.00%
|Akayleb Evans
|MIN
|20
|10
|50.00%
|Emmanuel Forbes
|WAS
|23
|11
|47.83%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|MIN
|28
|13
|46.43%
|Montaric Brown
|JAX
|20
|9
|45.00%
|Isaiah Oliver
|SF
|27
|12
|44.44%
|Josh Jobe
|PHI
|27
|12
|44.44%
|Cor'Dale Flott
|NYG
|41
|18
|43.90%
|Kyler Gordon
|CHI
|23
|7
|30.43%
|Tavierre Thomas
|HST
|20
|5
|25.00%