Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage: Highlighting the league’s best defenders in press coverage

2Y8PYGW D.J. Reed of the New York Jets breaks up the pass to Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings during the Week 5 match New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 6th October 2024 (Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images)

By PFF.com

• Denver's Ja'Quan McMillian leads the way: McMillian has prevented separation on 16 of his 18 press opportunities in 2-24.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the past few weeks, we have introduced a new metric we've coined “Lockdown Percentage,” designed to identify the NFL's top defenders at preventing separation in coverage. Today, we will delve deeper into this metric to examine who excels at preventing separation specifically in press coverage.

What is Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage? 

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open while in press coverage. 

It considers all snaps in coverage — not just those when the receiver is targeted. Additionally, it does not account for plays in which a defender shows a press look before bailing.

Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2024 (min. 9 opportunities)

Defender Def. Opportunities Snaps with no separation Lockdown %
Ja'Quan McMillian DEN 18 16 88.89%
Jalen Ramsey MIA 9 8 88.89%
D.J. Reed NYJ 30 25 83.33%
Jaycee Horn CAR 18 15 83.33%
Christian Benford BUF 16 13 81.25%
Kool-Aid McKinstry NO 16 13 81.25%
Riley Moss DEN 25 20 80.00%
Jourdan Lewis DAL 15 12 80.00%
Ja'Marcus Ingram BUF 10 8 80.00%
Tyson Campbell JAX 9 7 77.78%
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. TEN 22 17 77.27%
Marshon Lattimore NO 13 10 76.92%
Isaiah Oliver NYJ 13 10 76.92%
Rasul Douglas BUF 24 18 75.00%
Charvarius Ward SF 16 12 75.00%
Jalen Pitre HST 12 9 75.00%
Keisean Nixon GB 19 14 73.68%
Joey Porter Jr. PIT 26 19 73.08%
Deonte Banks NYG 26 19 73.08%
Kristian Fulton LAC 11 8 72.73%
Byron Murphy Jr. MIN 11 8 72.73%
Sauce Gardner NYJ 36 26 72.22%
Derek Stingley Jr. HST 28 20 71.43%
Isaac Yiadom SF 24 17 70.83%
Noah Igbinoghene WAS 20 14 70.00%
Nate Hobbs LV 10 7 70.00%
Terrion Arnold DET 43 30 69.77%
Jakorian Bennett LV 13 9 69.23%
Kamari Lassiter HST 16 11 68.75%
Marlon Humphrey BLT 38 26 68.42%
Tre Brown SEA 22 15 68.18%
Tariq Woolen SEA 31 21 67.74%
Sean Murphy-Bunting ARZ 30 20 66.67%
Brandon Stephens BLT 30 20 66.67%
Trent McDuffie KC 18 12 66.67%
Jaylon Jones IND 9 6 66.67%
Carlton Davis III DET 44 29 65.91%
Montaric Brown JAX 35 23 65.71%
Christian Gonzalez NE 22 14 63.64%
Deommodore Lenoir SF 19 12 63.16%
Jaylen Watson KC 42 26 61.90%
Jamel Dean TB 13 8 61.54%
Benjamin St-Juste WAS 13 8 61.54%
Starling Thomas V ARZ 13 8 61.54%
Jaylon Johnson CHI 10 6 60.00%
Zyon McCollum TB 10 6 60.00%
Dax Hill CIN 14 8 57.14%
Jonathan Jones NE 16 9 56.25%
DJ Turner II CIN 9 5 55.56%
Eric Stokes GB 22 12 54.55%
Alontae Taylor NO 22 12 54.55%
Kader Kohou MIA 11 6 54.55%
Michael Carter II NYJ 13 7 53.85%
Nate Wiggins BLT 15 8 53.33%
Ronald Darby JAX 19 10 52.63%
Pat Surtain II DEN 23 12 52.17%
Amik Robertson DET 16 8 50.00%
Cobie Durant LA 16 8 50.00%
Avonte Maddox PHI 10 5 50.00%
A.J. Terrell ATL 10 5 50.00%
Paulson Adebo NO 32 15 46.88%
Martin Emerson Jr. CLV 22 10 45.45%
Marcus Jones NE 11 5 45.45%
Greg Newsome II CLV 14 6 42.86%
L'Jarius Sneed TEN 33 14 42.42%
Nazeeh Johnson KC 17 7 41.18%
Chidobe Awuzie TEN 10 4 40.00%
Devon Witherspoon SEA 16 6 37.50%
Trevon Diggs DAL 11 4 36.36%
Tre'Davious White LA 12 4 33.33%
Cam Taylor-Britt CIN 31 7 22.58%

Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2023 (min. 20 opportunities)

Defender Def. Opportunities Snaps with no separation Lockdown %
Sauce Gardner NYJ 92 78 84.78%
Carlton Davis III TB 48 39 81.25%
Myles Bryant NE 24 19 79.17%
Brian Branch DET 41 32 78.05%
Jaylon Johnson CHI 40 31 77.50%
Kamren Curl WAS 22 17 77.27%
Dane Jackson BUF 26 20 76.92%
Michael Carter II NYJ 60 46 76.67%
Taron Johnson BUF 47 36 76.60%
Arthur Maulet BLT 21 16 76.19%
Charvarius Ward SF 50 38 76.00%
Joey Porter Jr. PIT 77 58 75.32%
JuJu Brents IND 24 18 75.00%
Patrick Peterson PIT 42 31 73.81%
Joshua Williams KC 45 33 73.33%
Jaycee Horn CAR 22 16 72.73%
L'Jarius Sneed KC 79 57 72.15%
Pat Surtain II DEN 81 58 71.60%
Alex Anzalone DET 21 15 71.43%
Jamel Dean TB 36 25 69.44%
Ronald Darby BLT 26 18 69.23%
Eli Ricks PHI 26 18 69.23%
Marlon Humphrey BLT 45 31 68.89%
Tyson Campbell JAX 54 37 68.52%
D.J. Reed NYJ 44 30 68.18%
Tashaun Gipson Sr. SF 25 17 68.00%
J.C. Jackson LAC 31 21 67.74%
Keisean Nixon GB 49 33 67.35%
Jaylen Watson KC 54 36 66.67%
Greg Newsome II CLV 36 24 66.67%
Fabian Moreau DEN 33 22 66.67%
Ja'Quan McMillian DEN 24 16 66.67%
Darius Slay PHI 29 19 65.52%
Roger McCreary TEN 29 19 65.52%
Jeff Okudah ATL 55 36 65.45%
Kevin Byard TEN 26 17 65.38%
Jaylon Jones IND 23 15 65.22%
Darrell Baker Jr. IND 20 13 65.00%
Derwin James Jr. LAC 20 13 65.00%
Quentin Lake LA 20 13 65.00%
Benjamin St-Juste WAS 81 52 64.20%
Christian Benford BUF 55 35 63.64%
Kader Kohou MIA 22 14 63.64%
Trent McDuffie KC 61 38 62.30%
Michael Davis LAC 92 57 61.96%
Marshon Lattimore NO 42 26 61.90%
Sean Murphy-Bunting TEN 42 26 61.90%
Tre Brown SEA 21 13 61.90%
DJ Turner II CIN 21 13 61.90%
A.J. Terrell ATL 98 60 61.22%
Tariq Woolen SEA 59 36 61.02%
Jourdan Lewis DAL 46 28 60.87%
Cobie Durant LA 23 14 60.87%
Clark Phillips III ATL 28 17 60.71%
Rasul Douglas GB 43 26 60.47%
Isaac Yiadom NO 75 45 60.00%
Steven Nelson HST 42 25 59.52%
Derion Kendrick LA 32 19 59.38%
Deommodore Lenoir SF 56 33 58.93%
Paulson Adebo NO 73 43 58.90%
Cam Taylor-Britt CIN 34 20 58.82%
DaRon Bland DAL 41 24 58.54%
Xavien Howard MIA 31 18 58.06%
Martin Emerson Jr. CLV 31 18 58.06%
Tre Hawkins III NYG 21 12 57.14%
Brandon Stephens BLT 60 34 56.67%
Chidobe Awuzie CIN 23 13 56.52%
Tre Flowers ATL 23 13 56.52%
Dax Hill CIN 25 14 56.00%
Ahkello Witherspoon LA 54 30 55.56%
Jerry Jacobs DET 54 30 55.56%
Stephon Gilmore DAL 38 21 55.26%
Carrington Valentine GB 29 16 55.17%
Jalen Ramsey MIA 20 11 55.00%
Zyon McCollum TB 44 24 54.55%
Alontae Taylor NO 50 27 54.00%
Corey Ballentine GB 26 14 53.85%
Cameron Sutton DET 34 18 52.94%
Deonte Banks NYG 61 32 52.46%
Devon Witherspoon SEA 31 16 51.61%
James Bradberry PHI 45 23 51.11%
Tyrique Stevenson CHI 22 11 50.00%
Akayleb Evans MIN 20 10 50.00%
Emmanuel Forbes WAS 23 11 47.83%
Byron Murphy Jr. MIN 28 13 46.43%
Montaric Brown JAX 20 9 45.00%
Isaiah Oliver SF 27 12 44.44%
Josh Jobe PHI 27 12 44.44%
Cor'Dale Flott NYG 41 18 43.90%
Kyler Gordon CHI 23 7 30.43%
Tavierre Thomas HST 20 5 25.00%

