Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage: Highlighting the league’s best defenders in press coverage

• Denver's Ja'Quan McMillian leads the way: McMillian has prevented separation on 16 of his 18 press opportunities in 2-24.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the past few weeks, we have introduced a new metric we've coined “Lockdown Percentage,” designed to identify the NFL's top defenders at preventing separation in coverage. Today, we will delve deeper into this metric to examine who excels at preventing separation specifically in press coverage.

What is Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage?

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open while in press coverage.

It considers all snaps in coverage — not just those when the receiver is targeted. Additionally, it does not account for plays in which a defender shows a press look before bailing.

Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2024 (min. 9 opportunities)

Lockdown Percentage In Press Coverage in 2023 (min. 20 opportunities)