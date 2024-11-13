Diving into Chargers QB Justin Herbert's recent run of dominance

• Nobody has been better than Justin Herbert since Week 7: Herbert's 95.0 PFF overall grade, 13 big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays are all the best at the position over the span.

• A superstar skill set on display: Herbert's arm talent and anticipation make virtually every throw on the field possible.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are starting to find their groove, winning their third game in a row by beating the Titans in Week 10. Herbert, specifically, has been on fire, showing that he is one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Herbert finished Sunday’s game with a 91.6 PFF overall grade, making this the third time in four weeks he has been the league’s highest- or second-highest-graded passer. In those four weeks, he has posted some eye-popping numbers: a 95.0 PFF overall grade, 13 big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. All are the best in the NFL.

This season got off to a bit of a slow start for Herbert, as he was dealing with injuries and getting accustomed to a new offense. But he’s starting to put it all together, looking very comfortable in Greg Roman's scheme.

Herbert’s arm talent has never been questioned. He can make every single throw, whether it’s from a perfect pocket or off-platform.

The Chargers run a mesh concept in the red zone, which ends up being a great call against the Titans’ man coverage. Herbert reads this high to low and right. As Will Dissly gets separation, the Titans generate pressure on Herbert. He’s forced to buy time by drifting backward in the pocket but still throws a perfect ball, albeit one that’s dropped.

One of the best aspects of Herbert’s arm talent is his velocity. He’s able to beat the tightest of coverages with the lasers he consistently unleashes.

The Chargers run a post-wheel concept after a slight play-action fake. With the Titans playing a Quarters coverage to that side of the field, Herbert knows the conflict defender will be the wide cornerback, who will have to carry the post route up to the safety and then fall off to pick up the wheel. It’s a difficult throw to make from the far hash, but Herbert is confident in his arm strength. The underneath defender trails the route, so Herbery knows he’ll have to put the ball to the receiver's back shoulder — which he does to perfection.

The Chargers’ offensive line has also started to play some of its best football recently, allowing just nine pressures against the Titans. They’ve given Herbert frequently clean pockets.

The Chargers dial up another mesh concept, but this time, it’s against a Cover 3 zone coverage. The Titans initially play it well, giving Herbert nowhere to throw; but with no pass rush, Herbert has time to get through every read. He sees the widest cornerback get a little over-aggressive in following the two crossing routes, so he knows that with Quentin Johnston cutting his route upfield, there’s only one underneath defender left on that side of the field. Herbert throws another perfect pass for a huge touchdown on third down.

A great way to tell if a quarterback is comfortable and playing with confidence is how well they anticipate throws.

This throw from Herbert shows just how in control of the offense he is. He initially starts to read the snag concept to his right. He turns it down, checks the backside safety and recognizes that since the safety has his hips turned toward the snag concept, he has man coverage against Ladd McConkey to his left. Herbert trusts the rookie to win his route and begins to throw the ball before McConkey even starts his break.

Herbert is humming within this Chargers passing offense, and we haven’t even touched on what he’s added with his rushing ability. Los Angeles has already surpassed its win total from last season and is currently sitting in a playoff position. If the team's offense continues to play with this level of efficiency, they can make some noise in the playoffs in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh.