A season-best performance from Jalen Hurts pushed the Eagles' offense to new heights

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Jalen Hurts was at his best in the NFC Championship game, clinching another Super Bowl appearance for the Philadelphia Eagles. There were questions about whether he could step up and play at a high level while dealing with a knee injury, and he answered them emphatically by having his best performance of the season.

Hurts finished with a 91.4 PFF overall grade and a 91.6 PFF passing grade — both season highs and conference championship-leading marks. He was nearly flawless, carving up the Washington Commanders‘ defense and avoiding turnover-worthy plays while taking only two sacks.

The Eagles' passing offense had been struggling to push the ball downfield prior to the contest, with Hurts notching only one big-time throw in the previous eight weeks. On Sunday, he recorded three, putting the Washington defense, which was already struggling to stop the run, in a lose-lose situation.

One of the best parts about Hurts’ performance was that he was playing on time and anticipating throws. With a potent rushing attack wreaking havoc and Hurts playing with near-perfect timing, Philadelphia's offense becomes unstoppable.

This play is just a simple corner/flat concept to both sides of the field. Washington plays Cover 6, which has several names, but it’s essentially two coverages split in half, with one side of the field playing Cover 2 and the other side playing Cover 4 or Quarters. Hurts picks up on that and knows that the Cover-2 side is a much more difficult throw with an underneath flat defender in the area. Flipping to the other side, he recognizes the body position of the Washington cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, and knows that he will not be able to flip his hips and drive on the out-breaking route. Hurts throws with perfect timing, and DeVonta Smith makes a great catch on the sideline.

The Eagles were also masterful on third and fourth downs. The “tush push” is a big part of that, but when they weren’t in a position to use that play, Hurts stepped up, posting a 92.6 PFF passing grade on those downs — none bigger than the throw below.

This was one of the game's biggest moments. After the Commanders cut the lead to 2 points, getting the ball around midfield — if the Eagles had failed on this fourth-down conversion — could have turned the game on its head.

The pre-snap motion shows Hurts that the Commanders are playing man coverage, so the decision is simple: Target AJ Brown. It’s an easy read for Hurts. The Commanders show pressure and then blitz, and he knows the ball has to get out of his hands quickly. Hurts holds the safety with his eyes and then throws a perfect ball along the sideline.

Avoiding sacks has been a problem for Hurts this season. He was charged with the third-most quarterback-faulted sacks and posted a career-high 23.2% pressure-to-sack ratio. In the NFC Championship game, he took only two sacks, neither of which was labeled as the quarterback's fault.

On another huge third down, the Commanders show a zero-blitz pre-snap, meaning everybody not playing man-to-man coverage is blitzing. A rare protection bust by the Eagles' offensive line allows a free Washington rusher through the A-gap, at which point it’s all about just making a play and avoiding disaster for Hurts.

He immediately gets out of the pocket but keeps his eyes downfield and throws a perfect pass that falls incomplete. The Commanders are flagged for pass interference, though, placing the ball on the 1-yard line. Hurts’ ability to get out of the pocket and avoid the sack is the reason they converted the third down and eventually scored a touchdown.

When the Commanders weren’t playing man coverage, the Eagles' offense still had all the answers.

The pre-snap motion is an indicator for Hurts that the Commanders are likely playing zone coverage, and with there being only one deep safety, it's likely Cover 3. But the Commanders like to play Cover 3 while still rushing five defenders, whereas it's typically three defenders deep, four underneath and four rushing. That puts coverage players in difficult spots if the pass rush can’t get home.

The Eagles run a post/wheel concept, looking to cause conflict between the flat player underneath and the cornerback to the top of the screen. It’s a clever way to get to it, with the inline tight end running the wheel. The cornerback at the top of the screen should be able to pass off the post to the safety and take the wheel route, but because the wheel is coming from an inline tight end, he doesn’t expect it and Hurts throws the ball on time and accurately for a huge gain.

The Eagles' rushing attack makes their offense tough to stop as is, but when you add in Jalen Hurts playing at this level with this type of efficiency, you get 55 points in a conference championship game. Hurts will have to play at a similar level to win his first Super Bowl and prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from a three-peat.

