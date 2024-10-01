Ranking the best NFL rookies after Week 4

• Jayden Daniels moves into first: The Commanders QB has just eight incompletions to his name over the past two weeks.

• The Giants have two of the top four rookies: WR Malik Nabers and CB Andru Phillips have impressed so far.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

With another week in the books, the sample size for most rookies around the league continues to grow. That allows us to check in and see who the highest-graded first-year players are after the first four weeks of the season (80-snap minimum).

PFF Grade: 83.0

Daniels has been the most impressive rookie through the opening four weeks of the season, but he's been especially good over the last two weeks. He earned a 95.9 PFF grade in Week 3 and an 82.7 PFF grade in Week 4, recording just eight incompletions over those two weeks.

PFF Grade: 80.4

Nabers has hit the ground running in the NFL, averaging 2.54 yards per route run through the first four weeks of the season. He has at least one catch of 25-plus yards in every game and earned an 82.0 PFF receiving grade.

PFF Grade: 80.2

While he hasn’t had the highs of some of the other rookie receivers in his class, McConkey has quietly and consistently delivered. He has dropped just one of his 16 catchable targets and has averaged 2.10 yards per route run.

PFF Grade: 80.2

Phillips missed the Giants’ Week 4 clash with the Dallas Cowboys but has been the second-highest-graded rookie on the defensive side of the ball so far this season. From 49 coverage snaps so far, he has allowed just 28 yards.

PFF Grade: 80.1

Sweat is coming off the best game of his career to date, utterly dominating the Miami Dolphins up front on Monday Night Football. Over the past two weeks, he has registered four defensive stops against the run.

PFF Grade: 79.4

The 51st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in three of the first four games of his NFL career. He’s been solid as a pass-blocker but has really excelled as a run-blocker, where his 80.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranks sixth in the NFL among centers.

PFF Grade: 78.6

Bowers’ 216 receiving yards through four weeks ranks second among tight ends. He’s also one of just four players at the position to average 2.00 yards per route run or more this season.

PFF Grade: 78.1

Harrison had a rough start to the season but has bounced back over the last three weeks, earning a 77.3 PFF receiving grade through the first quarter of 2024. While his Week 2 standout performance remains unmatched, he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his past two games.

PFF Grade: 77.0

Alt is currently sidelined due to injury, but his first three weeks were highly impressive. Over 76 pass-blocking snaps in his career, he has allowed just three pressures and earned a solid 68.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.

PFF Grade: 76.7

The 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft leads all rookies with 17 total pressures through the first four weeks of the season. However, there’s still room for improvement, as his 11 missed tackles are the most in the league.

PFF Grade: 76.6

After registering just one pressure over the first two weeks of the season, the first defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft has come alive in the past two weeks, producing five pressures against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and four against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week.

PFF Grade: 75.0

An injury sidelined McKinstry after the first three weeks of the season, but the second-round pick earned a 75.5 PFF coverage grade in those first three games. From 67 coverage snaps, he has allowed nine receptions for 66 yards.

PFF Grade: 73.5

Injuries to the Rams’ receivers have forced Whittington more into the fold than expected, and the sixth-round pick has been solid so far. In three games in 2024, he has averaged 2.07 yards per route run.

PFF Grade: 71.6

Fuaga didn’t allow any pressures through the opening two weeks of the season, but it should be noted that he saw just 10 true pass sets in those opening contests. More has been asked of him in the past two weeks, with 25 true pass sets in that span, and he has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 67.7 through four weeks.

PFF Grade: 71.6

Becoming one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in his rookie year, Thomas ranks second on the Jaguars with 26 targets through four weeks. His 2.35 yards per route run is almost a full yard above Christian Kirk, who ranks second on the team at 1.36.