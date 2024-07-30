Highest-graded NFL pass-rushers by pass-rush move from 2023

• Micah Parsons possesses elite levels of finesse: The All-Pro pass-rusher wins in a multitude of ways, capturing the highest grade in a pair of PFF pass-rush move categories.

• Dexter Lawrence asserts dominance on the interior: The Giants’ massive nose tackle has a long track record of pocket destruction, evidenced by his position on many of these lists, including the top spot in two of the seven categories.

When it comes to harassing quarterbacks and destroying pockets, elite pass-rushers don't lack creativity. Some craft moves so artful they pave the way to championships (see: Dwight Freeney’s spin or Von Miller’s ghost move), while others develop an entire bag of tricks.

These are the NFL’s highest-graded pass rushers by pass-rush move from the 2023 season.

Editor's note: To qualify for a particular category, players needed to play at least 20% of the highest pass-rush snap total in that group.