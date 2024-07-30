Highest-graded NFL pass-rushers by pass-rush move from 2023

• Micah Parsons possesses elite levels of finesse: The All-Pro pass-rusher wins in a multitude of ways, capturing the highest grade in a pair of PFF pass-rush move categories.
• Dexter Lawrence asserts dominance on the interior: The Giants’ massive nose tackle has a long track record of pocket destruction, evidenced by his position on many of these lists, including the top spot in two of the seven categories.
• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.
Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes
When it comes to harassing quarterbacks and destroying pockets, elite pass-rushers don't lack creativity. Some craft moves so artful they pave the way to championships (see: Dwight Freeney’s spin or Von Miller’s ghost move), while others develop an entire bag of tricks.
These are the NFL’s highest-graded pass rushers by pass-rush move from the 2023 season.
Editor's note: To qualify for a particular category, players needed to play at least 20% of the highest pass-rush snap total in that group.
Bull rush: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Nick Bosa
|93
|102
|26
|41.18%
|Michael Pierce
|92.2
|48
|14
|37.50%
|Micah Parsons
|92.1
|39
|13
|48.72%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|91.6
|87
|25
|34.48%
|Arik Armstead
|91.4
|40
|9
|35.00%
|Dexter Lawrence
|91.3
|75
|16
|30.67%
|Jonathan Allen
|90.9
|47
|12
|42.55%
|Myles Garrett
|90.8
|50
|15
|40.00%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|90.7
|66
|15
|39.39%
|Trey Hendrickson
|90.5
|88
|23
|35.23%
*25 pass-rush snap minimum
Bull rush is one of the most straightforward pass-rush move categories recorded in the PFF charting process. It involves a pass-rusher using power to go directly through a blocker, pressing to collapse the pocket.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Pass rushers who are particularly adept at transferring speed to power make excellent use of the bull-rush move. Bosa showcases this on a near-weekly basis, evidenced by his inclusion on multiple of these lists.
At the foundation of the All-Pro pass-rusher's move set is incredible hand placement and an ability to press even the league’s elite tackles into the backfield in the blink of an eye. This past season, Bosa racked up an astounding 41.2% pass-rush win rate using his bull rush, generating 26 pressures, including four against perennial Pro Bowler Lane Johnson in Week 13.
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
In his second pro campaign, Hutchinson came into his own, living up to his billing as a top-two draft pick. He showcased a whole array of pass-rush moves that earned him top-10 accolades in a number of these facet grade categories. The Lions pass-rusher has an endless motor and powerful hands that allowed him to pile up 25 total pressures and record the sixth-highest pressure rate on bull rushes among qualifying defensive linemen.
Inside: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Micah Parsons
|96.4
|124
|43
|44.35%
|Nick Bosa
|95.4
|126
|35
|42.06%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|94.7
|142
|40
|38.03%
|Chris Jones
|93.6
|99
|23
|32.32%
|Aaron Donald
|93.2
|142
|28
|35.21%
|Dennis Gardeck
|93.1
|49
|13
|32.65%
|Myles Garrett
|93
|94
|21
|36.17%
|DJ Reader
|92.9
|32
|9
|40.63%
|Arik Armstead
|92.5
|53
|17
|37.74%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|92.3
|50
|19
|38.00%
*28 pass-rush snap minimum
While a variety of individual pass-rush moves, ranging from chop and swim moves to spins and speed rushes, can be deployed in the pursuit of a quarterback, for the sake of uniformity, pass-rushers are categorized during the PFF pass-rush charting process based by which direction they attacked their blocker's leverage — inside or outside.
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Parsons deploys a pass-rush move set that is simply out of the realm of possibility for most pass-rushers at the game’s highest level. The Cowboys’ All-Pro edge rusher has excellent footwork, allowing him to set up blockers with a wicked Euro step and finish with a nasty swim.
Parsons finished the 2023 campaign among the top three pass-rushers in total pressures (115) and pass-rush win rate (24.3%), due in large part to domination on inside moves. When pressing the inside leverage last season, Parsons racked up the most pressures (43) and the highest win rate (44.4%) among pass-rushers in the move category. He also tallied five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.
Andrew Van Ginkel, Miami Dolphins
Usually, a player a bit higher up the list would be featured in this section, but Van Ginkel’s grading profile was hard to pass up. Surprisingly, the former Dolphin led all pass-rushers in pass-rush productivity rating (23.0) on inside moves, 3.5 points higher than the next-ranked player on the list, the aforementioned Micah Parsons.
Van Ginkel, fresh off signing a two-year, $20 million contract this offseason with the Minnesota Vikings, brings an impressive move set to his new home. In his final season with Miami, he flashed a cheeky spin move that caught many tackles flat-footed, while also developing his swim, which he unleashed late in the season to much success.
Outside: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Myles Garrett
|95.5
|217
|53
|37.33%
|Javon Hargrave
|93.4
|65
|20
|35.38%
|T.J. Watt
|93.1
|227
|41
|21.15%
|DeForest Buckner
|93.1
|107
|19
|28.97%
|Maxx Crosby
|91.6
|188
|39
|26.06%
|Aaron Donald
|91.4
|151
|30
|29.80%
|Arik Armstead
|91.3
|66
|16
|27.27%
|Christian Wilkins
|91.2
|106
|20
|18.87%
|Chris Jones
|90.9
|175
|39
|26.86%
|Khalil Mack
|90.9
|147
|28
|25.85%
*52 pass-rush snap minimum
As we established in the previous section, for the sake of uniformity and ease of use within the data set, pass-rush moves are categorized by which direction that pass-rusher attacked a blocker's leverage. In this instance, we’re looking at outside moves.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
If the size-speed combo of the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t enough to cause sleepless nights for offensive coaches, Garrett also possesses some of the most vicious pass-rush move combos in the game. The All-Pro pass-rusher sets up his moves masterfully, oftentimes pairing his signature cross-chop with a Euro step and following up his long-arm technique with an insane ghost move.
On outside moves this past season, Garrett recorded the highest pass-rush win rate (37.3%) and tallied 53 quarterback pressures, eight more than the next-ranked defender.
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Another former Defensive Player of the Year makes this list. Watt’s first step is among the most reactive and explosive in the league. He quickly beats tackles to the edge while showcasing a nasty cross-chop or double swipe.
Last season, Watt made artful use of moves to own the outside edge, allowing him to rack up the second-most sacks (13) and third-most pressures (41) on outside pass-rush moves.
Center Left: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Micah Parsons
|95.8
|21
|9
|47.62%
|Keeanu Benton
|93.3
|46
|9
|26.09%
|Vita Vea
|91.1
|37
|5
|29.73%
|Kobie Turner
|91
|55
|7
|29.09%
|Andrew Billings
|90.9
|28
|6
|35.71%
|Dexter Lawrence
|90.4
|40
|9
|32.50%
|Danielle Hunter
|90.4
|15
|5
|33.33%
|DeForest Buckner
|90.1
|44
|6
|22.73%
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|90
|25
|7
|24.00%
*11 pass-rush snap minimum
The inside-outside logic established in the previous sections can’t be used to categorize pass-rush moves that engage the center, given they don’t have an inside or outside. Rather, a left or right designation is used instead to help differentiate.
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
One of the unique ways then-Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deployed his cheat-code pass-rusher was to stand him up over the A-gap and watch him put outmatched centers into a blender. When attacking the center’s left, Parsons generated a phenomenal 23.8 pass-rush productivity rating, the highest in the league, while also producing an insane 47.6% pass-rush win rate, nearly 6 percentage points higher than any other qualifying defender.
Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
The potential understudy of future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner hit the ground running in his rookie campaign and absorbed as much destruction by osmosis from his veteran teammate as he could. He has the makings of an effective push-pull move and a solid swim move. That helped him tally seven quarterback pressures, including a pair of sacks, as well as 10 reps of beating defenders without pressure, the most among pass rushers when attacking center left.
Center Right: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Dexter Lawrence
|94.5
|42
|10
|28.57%
|Javon Hargrave
|92.1
|14
|4
|42.86%
|Danielle Hunter
|91.6
|12
|6
|50.00%
|Montravius Adams
|91.4
|35
|6
|22.86%
|Jalen Carter
|91.3
|16
|5
|37.50%
|Kobie Turner
|91.1
|50
|8
|26.00%
|Osa Odighizuwa
|90.6
|13
|3
|38.46%
|Michael Pierce
|89.9
|33
|6
|21.21%
|Derrick Brown
|87.7
|20
|5
|25.00%
|Maurice Hurst
|87.5
|11
|3
|18.18%
*10 pass-rush snap minimum
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
The Giants’ massive nose tackle has a long track record of pocket destruction, evidenced by his position on multiple of these lists. The All-Pro interior defender has powerful hands that stun centers with clubs and stab moves, followed by a strong rip or swim to free himself up. When pressing the center’s right, Lawrence totaled 10 quarterback pressures, including three hits, the most by any player in the move category.
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Similar to Micah Parsons’ usage mentioned in the previous section, Brian Flores also deployed his best pass-rusher in a myriad of ways, such as standing up menacingly over the center or with stunts and games. While Hunter's sample size in this move category is limited, he still managed to secure a league-leading pressure percentage and pass-rush win rate.
No Move Attempted: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Dexter Lawrence
|90.1
|309
|41
|22.65%
|Micah Parsons
|88.7
|263
|48
|26.24%
|Myles Garrett
|85.2
|255
|41
|23.14%
|DaQuan Jones
|77.9
|105
|14
|23.81%
|Nick Bosa
|72.7
|335
|42
|17.61%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|71.8
|280
|42
|17.86%
|Osa Odighizuwa
|70.5
|236
|33
|19.07%
|Aaron Donald
|69.3
|360
|37
|17.78%
|Brandon Graham
|68.6
|90
|13
|21.11%
|Bradley Chubb
|67.8
|178
|30
|20.79%
*77 pass-rush snap minimum
While it may seem contradictory to cite data categorized as “no move attempted’ for a list praising pass-rush moves, this category accounts for a sizable sample of the total pass-rush snaps in nearly every NFL season.
“No move” is a category generally given to rushes that don’t fit cleanly into the other established categories. Included situations can range from a blocker locking up a pass-rusher so no move can be thrown, to a pass-rusher working through a chip block, clean-up, switch or some other form of help blocking that may muddy the waters due to things like miscommunication and split leverage, as well as looks in which they are set and released.
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Given Lawrence's well-earned reputation as an interior wrecking ball, it’s understandable that offenses would dedicate quite a bit of attention to trying to slow him down. When faced with help or exchange blocks, the All-Pro produced the league’s only 90.0 pass-rush grade, as he produced an incredible 34.8% pass-rush win rate to go along with 41 total pressures.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns & Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
It makes sense that a pair of players vying for Defensive Player of the Year would make a list that makes note of those who dismantle double teams and help blocks. Garrett and Parsons make use of their stellar techniques already examined in this piece to split help blocking, but the most impressive piece of data has to be just how much they are double-teamed, with each seeing more than 200 pass-rush snaps of facing a help or exchange block last season.
Play-Action Fit: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
|Name
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Pass-Rush Snaps
|Total Pressures
|WIN%
|Aaron Donald
|80.1
|73
|12
|17.81%
|Karl Brooks
|77.4
|33
|4
|9.09%
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|75.6
|78
|5
|16.67%
|Justin Madubuike
|75.2
|72
|5
|13.89%
|DaQuan Jones
|73.8
|33
|5
|12.12%
|Jarran Reed
|73
|82
|4
|8.54%
|Bradley Chubb
|73
|57
|6
|7.02%
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|72.9
|48
|3
|4.17%
|Nick Bosa
|72.4
|88
|10
|10.23%
|Myles Garrett
|71.9
|51
|1
|7.84%
*28 pass-rush snap minimum
Discipline as a pass-rusher is vital in the modern game. Pass-rushers who respect their role in fitting the run first when presented with run-action before pursuing the passer will be tagged with the “play-action fit” category.
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Even in his 10th and final season, Donald used his solid fundamentals to harass quarterbacks. The perennial All-Pro has seen it all and is undoubtedly effective at sussing out a play, no matter how opposing offenses dress it up. On pass-rush snaps tagged with run action, Donald secured the league’s only grade above 80.0, generating 12 pressures and a 17.8% pass-rush win rate.
Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
While Chubb may not have secured an overly impressive win rate, he did make the most out of being in the right place at the right time. On his play-action moves, the Dolphins edge managed to produce four knockdowns and six total pressures, including three sacks, giving him a respectable 10.5 pass-rush productivity rating.