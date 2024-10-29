Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season

• Bo Nix goes off against the Panthers: He completed 27 of his 33 passes from a clean pocket while earning an elite 90.2 PFF passing grade in the Broncos' 28-14 win.

• Jared Verse is establishing himself as the class' clear top edge rusher: His 82.8 PFF overall grade ranks first among rookie edge defenders and is a top-15 mark among all players at the position.

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix carved up the Carolina Panthers from a clean pocket, and Los Angeles Rams edge defender Jared Verse finally turned pressures into sacks.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 61.9 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 8 Snaps: 63

Week 8 Grade: 57.7

Williams had a mostly tough day against Washington, earning a 40.8 PFF passing grade after throwing for just 36 yards through the game’s first three quarters. He recovered well enough in the fourth quarter with a 75.1 PFF passing grade, giving the Bears a lead in the final minute before Jayden Daniels’ miraculous game-winning touchdown. Williams was pressured on more than 60% of his dropbacks, so the Bears will need to protect him better if he's to continue succeeding.