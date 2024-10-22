Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season

• Brian Thomas Jr. is a proven dangerous receiver: This week, he hauled in five passes, including an incredible contested catch over Christian Gonzalez, en route to a 92.1 PFF receiving grade.

• Brock Bowers is the NFL's highest-graded TE: He racked up 10 more receptions this week versus seven different Rams defenders. His versatility and ability to create after the catch continue to be the Raiders’ best assets on offense.

Brian Thomas Jr. is separating himself from a star-studded rookie pack of wide receivers, and Brock Bowers is doing so among all tight ends in the NFL.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 63.1 (Rank: 2/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 7 Snaps: 0

Week 7 Grade: N/A

The Bears were on a bye this week.