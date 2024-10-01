Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season

• Brian Thomas Jr. is a promising threat despite the Jaguars' winless start: He paced the Jaguars with 86 receiving yards and an 81.7 PFF receiving grade in Week 4. Five of his six receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown.

• Nate Wiggins earns another start: He posted a solid 82.1 PFF coverage grade in Week 4 while allowing just one reception that gained five yards. He also had two chances at his first career interception but dropped them both.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

The NFL’s 2024 first-round wide receiver class continued to excel in Week 4, as did Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, among others.

As they continue to progress throughout the season, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 50.8 (Rank: 3/3)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 4 Snaps: 60

Week 4 Grade: 63.0

Williams continues to steadily improve. His Week 4 start against Los Angeles wasn’t flashy, but it was his first without a turnover-worthy play. He threw his third career touchdown on a frozen rope over the middle to DJ Moore. He also recorded a season-high 73.9% completion rate.

Williams is, of course, capable of creating plays via improvisation, but his improvement in game management and ball security will be paramount to his long-term success. His Week 4 showing was an encouraging one.