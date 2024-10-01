All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season

2Y41YCY Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) waits for the ball to catch an run for 66 yards during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Brian Thomas Jr. is a promising threat despite the Jaguars' winless start: He paced the Jaguars with 86 receiving yards and an 81.7 PFF receiving grade in Week 4. Five of his six receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown.

• Nate Wiggins earns another start: He posted a solid 82.1 PFF coverage grade in Week 4 while allowing just one reception that gained five yards. He also had two chances at his first career interception but dropped them both.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

The NFL’s 2024 first-round wide receiver class continued to excel in Week 4, as did Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, among others.

As they continue to progress throughout the season, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 50.8 (Rank: 3/3)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 4 Snaps: 60
Week 4 Grade: 63.0

Williams continues to steadily improve. His Week 4 start against Los Angeles wasn’t flashy, but it was his first without a turnover-worthy play. He threw his third career touchdown on a frozen rope over the middle to DJ Moore. He also recorded a season-high 73.9% completion rate.

Williams is, of course, capable of creating plays via improvisation, but his improvement in game management and ball security will be paramount to his long-term success. His Week 4 showing was an encouraging one.

