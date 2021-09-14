NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

By Sam Monson
Sep 14, 2021

First-round rookies inspire hope in their respective NFL teams every year. Training camp and preseason offer glimpses of future potential, but regular-season action is where things finally start to take shape.

And now that Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books, it’s time to check in on how the first-rounders are faring.

Note: Ranks are among all rookies at each position, and some grades are vulnerable to small sample sizes early in the season.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

PICK NO. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall Rookie Grade: 57.7 (Rank: 5/5)
Week 1 Grade: 57.7

It was a wild debut for Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick of the draft and a player billed as the best prospect to enter the NFL since at least Andrew Luck — and perhaps even as far back as Peyton Manning in 1998.

Lawrence made some throws to justify that billing in Week 1, but each of his three turnovers was a terrible play (two being poor decisions and one being poor execution), and that placed a firm and low ceiling on his game grade.

PICK NO. 2: QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Overall Rookie Grade: 63.2 (Rank: 3/5)
Week 1 Grade: 63.2

Another player to highlight how different preseason is from real NFL football, Wilson made everything look so effortless and easy until his regular-season debut. Mistakes began to manifest in Week 1, though. He was sacked six times, at least four of which he had a hand in with indecision or questionable reactions from the pocket. He did make a couple of nice throws, but as is the case for Lawrence, it’s going to be a work in progress.

PICK NO. 3: QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Overall Rookie Grade: 47.7 (Rank: 4/5)
Week 1 Grade: 47.7

The question heading into the 49ers' Week 1 contest was how much game time Lance would see as part of a two-quarterback rotation. The answer was just four snaps, three of which were designed run plays. The 49ers let him pass one time, down in the red zone, and he completed a quick throw on a whip route to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown.

PICK NO. 4: TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Overall Rookie Grade: 58.9 (Rank: 2/2)
Week 1 Grade: 58.9

Pitts looked good in his NFL debut, but the Falcons' offense as a whole did not, and there is a significant way to go before the rookie can represent any kind of replacement for Julio Jones within the offense.

Pitts caught five of his eight targets, with three looks being contested, and he had to show good hand strength and extension to make some of the receptions. Atlanta moved Pitts around a little but could still lean more into his potential as a true wideout. He lined up split wide on 15 of 51 snaps.

Kyle Pitts by alignment
In Line 12
Slot 24
Out Wide 15

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.