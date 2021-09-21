NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season

By Sam Monson
Sep 21, 2021

First-round rookies inspire hope in their respective NFL teams every year. Training camp and preseason offer glimpses of future potential, but regular-season action is where things finally start to take shape.

And now that Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books, it’s time to again check in on how the first-rounders are faring.

Note: Ranks are among all rookies at each position, and some grades are vulnerable to small sample sizes early in the season.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

PICK NO. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall Rookie Grade: 57.8 (Rank: 4/6)
Week 2 Grade: 40.1

The Trevor Lawrence experience is riding through some pretty significant turbulence after two weeks of action. It started well enough against Denver with a beautiful touchdown pass, but then the wheels fell off and he finished with an ugly 40.1 overall PFF grade. Lawrence is late on far too many throws, which is causing him to force the ball into dangerous situations. He now leads the league with six turnover-worthy plays in the first two weeks.

PICK NO. 2: QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Overall Rookie Grade: 58.5 (Rank: 2/6)
Week 2 Grade: 54.4

Wilson at one point had more interceptions than completions against the Patriots in Week 2. They weren’t all his fault, but it marked another week of struggles and ill-advised passes. Only Lawrence has more turnover-worthy plays than Wilson among all quarterbacks, and while everything looks hard for Wilson right now, he did at least keep swinging with a pair of big-time throws in the fourth quarter, hitting a couple of hole shots down the sideline.

PICK NO. 3: QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Overall Rookie Grade: 47.7 (Rank: 5/6)
Week 2 Grade: N/A

After four snaps in Week 1 that got people excited, the 49ers didn’t put Lance on the field at all in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Opposing teams still have to prepare for him each week, but it was curious there wasn’t even a single snap from him this week.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.