2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 overpaid free agents

The first wave of 2025 NFL free agency has come and gone, and teams have handed out massive contracts in hopes of reshaping their rosters. While some deals look like home-run signings, others come with serious risks.

Using PFF’s live deal grader, which evaluated every major signing, and the PFF free agency tracker, which logged every transaction, we’re breaking down five overpaid free agents from this year's free agency period.

Note: This analysis focuses solely on 2025 free-agent signings and does not include contract extensions or trades.

2024 PFF Grade : 53.4

53.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

After four disappointing years with the 49ers, Kinlaw had the best season of his career with the Jets. The former first-round pick’s 68.2 PFF pass-rush grade was a top-30 mark in the league, and he posted a career-high 4.5 sacks. Still, this feels like an overpay by the Commanders, considering he’s now one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles despite never earning a 60.0 PFF grade in any of his five seasons.

DI Tershawn Wharton signs with Carolina Panthers

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed)

2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Acting as primarily an interior pass-rushing specialist for the Chiefs during their run to the Super Bowl in 2024, Wharton enjoyed a solid year of production, notching nine sacks on his way to capturing a career-best 71.9 PFF pass-rush grade. In his fifth season, Wharton secured his first-ever double-digit pass-rush win rate (10.5%). However, one year of production makes this significant contract a bit of a risk.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.2

67.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Titans spent big on Moore, making him one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in the league. While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years. Tennessee is hoping that the 26-year-old is just beginning to reach his potential while also allowing their 2024 first-round pick, JC Latham, to switch back to his collegiate position of right tackle.

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

3 years, $25.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Gesicki earned a 73.8 PFF grade last season and secured a sizable contract extension with the Bengals. Cincinnati is clearly prioritizing the tight end position, as three of their top five players in target rate were tight ends, including Gesicki (19.4%). While the deal was an overpay based on our projections, it aligns with their approach in the passing game.

2024 PFF Grade : 65.4

65.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 4 years, $77 million

4 years, $77 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The good news with this deal is that Banks is coming off a career-high 65.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 and has developed throughout his NFL career. However, a deal that makes him the sixth-highest-paid guard in football is very rich. The Packers are betting on his continued development.