Introducing First-Read Passing Grade: How the NFL's quarterbacks have performed throwing to their first reads

2WA2B3F Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By PFF.com

Lamar Jackson is No. 1: The Ravens quarterback has earned a 90.2 PFF grade on first-read throws this season, the best mark in the league through seven weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing the ‘First-Read Passing Grade,' a metric that can be used to evaluate quarterbacks' performance when targeting their first read on passing plays.

What is First-Read Passing Grade?

This metric analyzes quarterbacks' performance when targeting their first read on passing plays. As the name suggests, the first read is the initial option the passer looks to upon dropping back.

We do not count situations where the quarterback progresses through multiple reads. This means that if a quarterback looks to his first read, moves on to his second or even third option, and then returns to the initial target, that throw will not be counted as a first-read throw.

The data table includes the total number of first-read throws, the first-read percentage (the proportion of attempts that are to the first read) and the first-read grade.

It includes plays nullified by penalty.

2024 Regular Season Centers (min. 50 dropbacks)

Name Team First-read dropbacks First-read % First-read grade
Lamar Jackson Ravens 138 56.10% 90.2
Joe Burrow Bengals 175 64.81% 88.7
Derek Carr Saints 94 63.95% 85.2
Jayden Daniels Commanders 147 64.19% 79.9
C.J. Stroud Texans 178 62.68% 79.3
Brock Purdy 49ers 170 62.96% 79
Geno Smith Seahawks 232 67.84% 78.1
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 193 66.32% 76.9
Aaron Rodgers Jets 189 64.51% 76.4
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 185 74.90% 76.3
Sam Darnold Vikings 128 59.81% 73.9
Andy Dalton Panthers 132 71.35% 73.5
Justin Herbert Chargers 113 58.55% 71.3
Joe Flacco Colts 86 68.80% 70.9
Kyler Murray Cardinals 158 66.11% 70.6
Kirk Cousins Falcons 170 60.50% 69.7
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 128 55.17% 69.1
Caleb Williams Bears 140 54.47% 68.7
Justin Fields Steelers 141 66.51% 68.6
Josh Allen Bills 134 57.02% 68.1
Jared Goff Lions 119 59.20% 67.3
Drake Maye Patriots 69 66.35% 65.7
Jordan Love Packers 120 58.25% 65.3
Dak Prescott Cowboys 184 68.66% 64.9
Tyler Huntley Dolphins 63 69.23% 64.4
Bo Nix Broncos 174 61.70% 63.8
Daniel Jones Giants 215 73.38% 63.5
Jalen Hurts Eagles 135 63.98% 63.1
Deshaun Watson Browns 198 68.28% 63
Gardner Minshew Raiders 131 61.50% 58.8
Matthew Stafford Rams 147 64.76% 56.8
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 52 57.78% 53.5
Spencer Rattler Saints 63 64.29% 51.2
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 107 62.94% 47.6
Anthony Richardson Colts 89 73.55% 42.1
Bryce Young Panthers 59 71.08% 41
Will Levis Titans 109 68.13% 29.9

2023 Regular Season (min. 100 dropbacks)

Name Team First-read dropbacks First-read % First-read grade
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 412 64.78% 91.8
Matthew Stafford Rams 419 69.60% 87.1
Jared Goff Lions 436 64.78% 86.6
Kirk Cousins Vikings 215 60.91% 86.6
Jalen Hurts Eagles 444 68.41% 85.9
Lamar Jackson Ravens 379 63.27% 85.4
Dak Prescott Cowboys 492 69.30% 84.7
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 401 55.85% 83
Geno Smith Seahawks 389 65.82% 83
C.J. Stroud Texans 364 61.38% 82.1
Jordan Love Packers 433 65.31% 80.6
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 487 71.51% 80
Justin Herbert Chargers 341 61.78% 79.3
Brock Purdy 49ers 332 63.24% 79
Jake Browning Bengals 178 59.73% 78.6
Josh Allen Bills 453 65.18% 76.7
Derek Carr Saints 422 69.29% 76.3
Joe Burrow Bengals 288 68.25% 76.2
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 478 69.88% 75.9
Joe Flacco Browns 159 70.98% 73.7
Deshaun Watson Browns 156 71.56% 73.7
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders 109 53.69% 70.9
Ryan Tannehill Titans 189 64.95% 70.2
Russell Wilson Broncos 333 58.63% 69.7
Kenny Pickett Steelers 262 67.88% 69.4
Kyler Murray Cardinals 207 63.50% 68.9
Tyrod Taylor Giants 172 71.07% 66.9
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 257 67.63% 65.7
Easton Stick Chargers 146 70.19% 65.6
Will Levis Titans 201 64.84% 65.1
Tommy DeVito Giants 172 70.78% 64.9
Justin Fields Bears 288 60.25% 63.7
Joshua Dobbs Vikings 351 66.98% 63.1
Nick Mullens Vikings 127 73.84% 59.5
Sam Howell Commanders 515 68.67% 58.9
Zach Wilson Jets 294 63.50% 58
Bryce Young Panthers 447 67.42% 57.2
Daniel Jones Giants 162 73.64% 56.1
Desmond Ridder Falcons 337 72.63% 56
Gardner Minshew Colts 391 67.41% 53.7
Mac Jones Patriots 273 69.11% 53.6
Bailey Zappe Patriots 160 63.24% 46.7
Trevor Siemian Jets 117 66.10% 36.7

