Introducing First-Read Passing Grade: How the NFL's quarterbacks have performed throwing to their first reads

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing the ‘First-Read Passing Grade,' a metric that can be used to evaluate quarterbacks' performance when targeting their first read on passing plays.

What is First-Read Passing Grade?

This metric analyzes quarterbacks' performance when targeting their first read on passing plays. As the name suggests, the first read is the initial option the passer looks to upon dropping back.

We do not count situations where the quarterback progresses through multiple reads. This means that if a quarterback looks to his first read, moves on to his second or even third option, and then returns to the initial target, that throw will not be counted as a first-read throw.

The data table includes the total number of first-read throws, the first-read percentage (the proportion of attempts that are to the first read) and the first-read grade.

It includes plays nullified by penalty.

2024 Regular Season Centers (min. 50 dropbacks)

2023 Regular Season (min. 100 dropbacks)