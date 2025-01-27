Every NFL team’s best and worst signing from the 2024 free agency cycle

Derrick Henry transformed the Ravens' run game: Henry finished second in the NFL with 1,921 rushing yards while leading the league in rushing grade, yards after contact and missed tackles forced.

Bobby Wagner amazingly entered conference championship weekend as the third-highest-graded linebacker in the NFL. Although he has slowed down a bit in coverage, he is still an elite run defender and has even produced excellent production as a blitzer this season.

NFL Free agency is a time of hope and opportunity as teams aim to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. Yet, in the NFL’s results-driven world, not every signing lives up to expectations. While some additions deliver a significant impact, others can fall short, leaving teams to reassess their decisions.

Here, we’ll evaluate each team’s best and worst free-agent signings from last offseason based on their performance during the 2024 campaign.

Best free agent signing: G Evan Brown

Brown gave the Cardinals a reliable presence at left guard, as he started all 17 games. He earned a solid 73.5 pass-blocking grade while giving up just two sacks all season. Now set to hit free agency again, Arizona may want to prioritize re-signing him to maintain stability on their offensive line.

Worst free agent signing: DI Justin Jones

Jones was signed with the hopes of improving 2023’s lowest-graded run defense. He played just 100 snaps across three games while earning a 30.2 overall grade. His season ended in Week 3 due to a torn triceps.