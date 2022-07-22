NFL News & Analysis

Doug Kyed's mailbag: Seattle Seahawks QB situation, Joe Burrow's MVP odds, surprise New England Patriots cuts and more

Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By Doug Kyed
Jul 22, 2022

The 2022 NFL season is less than 50 days away and training camps across the league start in less than one week.

With the NFL summer already wrapping up and the season on the horizon, fans want to know about the Seattle Seahawks’ QB situation, Joe Burrow’s MVP odds, first-year head coaches and more.

We’re happy to provide answers in this week’s mailbag.

@BeanEnjoyersCEO: Why is Seattle so unserious about the QB position while trying to make a serious football team

My theory is that the Seahawks went 6-8 with Russell Wilson at QB last season, so they were going to struggle this season regardless of whether Baker Mayfield, Drew Lock, Geno Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo was starting at QB. The QB class in the draft was weak, and I have heard the Seahawks believe in Lock, who one team was interested in trading for to start last offseason.

That being said, Lock ranks 40th among 50 qualified quarterbacks (min. 600 snaps) with a 61.8 overall PFF grade since 2019. The only players ranked below him that are projected to start in 2022 are Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Davis Mills, all of whom were rookies in 2021.

Drew Lock's Career in DENVER | 2019-2021
Season PFF Passing Grade Big-Time Throw % Turnover-worthy Play %
Adjusted Completion %
2021 59.9 6.80% 4.5% 68.7%
2020 63.4 3.20% 4.1% 73.7%
2019 57.4 2.70% 3.1% 68.6%

It’s kind of wild that Lock very well could be a starting quarterback next season while Teddy Bridgewater, who started over Lock in 2021, is a backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater is 26th with a 73.2 overall PFF grade since 2019. Other QBs without starting jobs who rank above Lock: Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett (for now), Nick Foles, Taylor Heinicke, Cam Newton and Joe Flacco.

Smith, by the way, has a 73.6 overall PFF grade in 220 snaps since 2019.

@taylor91506030: Which organization has set up their first-year coach for success the most? Which has been set up for failure?

It’s unbelievable how many first-year head coaches there are around the NFL right now. Overall, there are 10 new head coaches. Here are those new head coaches, plus their win total odds for 2022:

