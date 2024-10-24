All
NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 8

2YBYP4C Wembley Stadium, London, UK. 20th Oct, 2024. NFL UK Football, New England Patriots versus Jacksonville Jaguars; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

By John Kosko

• The Jaguars climb thanks to Arik Armstead: The former 49 put up an 89.9 game grade — his highest as a Jaguar and his best since Week 3 of 2023.

• A slide for the SaintsThe unit graded as the second-worst of the week while grading worst in run defense.

The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.

Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.

This season, we will monitor NFL defensive line play all season long. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2024 play.

While the Detroit Lions maintain their spot at number two, signs point to them struggling without the star power of Aidan Hutchinson. With Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings heading into Week 8.

Key:

Best Player = highest graded for the season

Red text = player with grades below 60 (replacement level)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (no change)

Top five in snap counts:

Highsmith returned from injury and picked up right where he left off with an 84.3 overall game grade.

Best Player: T.J. Watt

After putting up an all-time great game defending the run in Week 6, the Jets weren’t about to let that happen again. New York double- and triple-teamed Watt all night, leading to a modest 69.0 overall game grade.

2. Detroit Lions (no change)

Top five in snap counts:

Without Hutchinson for the first time this season, the Lions’ defensive line looked ordinary as it graded as the fifth-worst of the week. The unit recorded the lowest grade it’s earned in a game all season.

Top Player: Alim McNeill

McNeil has been on a tear rushing the passer the past three games, as he has 16 pressures, a 13.1% pass-rush win rate and a 74.4 pass-rushing grade.

