Introducing Defensive Back Catch Rate: Measuring how reliable defensive backs are at securing interceptions

• Harrison Smith is the most reliable defensive back in the NFL right now: Smith has had 13 interception opportunities since 2020, and he's dropped just one of them.
• Darious Williams leads the NFL in dropped interceptions: Williams has dropped 15 interceptions since 2020. The good news is that his last drop came in Week 8 of the 2023 season.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.
This week, we are introducing “Defensive Back Catch Rate,” which measures how reliable defensive backs are at securing interceptions when errant passes come their way.
What is the Defensive Back Catch Rate?
There's an old adage that goes, “If defensive backs could catch, they'd be receivers.” While this is nothing more than a tongue-in-cheek generalization, it highlights a critical aspect of defensive play: the ability to secure interceptions and avoid dropping potential game-changing passes.
Defensive Back Catch Rate measures the reliability of defensive backs in these situations, quantifying how often they successfully catch interceptions compared to the number of opportunities they get.
Defensive Back Catch Rate (2020-2024; postseason included)
|Name
|Team
|Pos.
|Targets
|Opportunities
|Ints.
|Drops
|Catch rate
|Patrick Peterson
|Steelers
|CB
|281
|11
|11
|0
|100.0%
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|S
|164
|13
|12
|1
|92.3%
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|CB
|302
|21
|19
|2
|90.5%
|Micah Hyde
|Bills
|S
|90
|10
|9
|1
|90.0%
|J.C. Jackson
|Patriots
|CB
|268
|21
|18
|3
|85.7%
|Justin Simmons
|Falcons
|S
|194
|24
|20
|4
|83.3%
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|307
|12
|10
|2
|83.3%
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|S
|208
|23
|19
|4
|82.6%
|DaRon Bland
|Cowboys
|CB
|176
|17
|14
|3
|82.4%
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|343
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Cardinals
|CB
|309
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Geno Stone
|Bengals
|S
|91
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Pat Surtain II
|Broncos
|CB
|258
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|S
|221
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|S
|223
|15
|12
|3
|80.0%
|Mike Hilton
|Bengals
|CB
|329
|10
|8
|2
|80.0%
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB
|385
|14
|11
|3
|78.6%
|Donte Jackson
|Steelers
|CB
|266
|13
|10
|3
|76.9%
|Mike Edwards
|Bills
|S
|134
|13
|10
|3
|76.9%
|Steven Nelson
|Texans
|CB
|278
|12
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Quandre Diggs
|Titans
|S
|109
|20
|15
|5
|75.0%
|James Bradberry
|Eagles
|CB
|369
|16
|12
|4
|75.0%
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|S
|242
|16
|12
|4
|75.0%
|Tariq Woolen
|Seahawks
|CB
|155
|12
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|S
|107
|15
|11
|4
|73.3%
|Stephon Gilmore
|Vikings
|CB
|280
|11
|8
|3
|72.7%
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rams
|CB
|204
|11
|8
|3
|72.7%
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|S
|97
|14
|10
|4
|71.4%
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|S
|177
|24
|17
|7
|70.8%
|Jalen Ramsey
|Dolphins
|CB
|335
|17
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Jaire Alexander
|Packers
|CB
|227
|17
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|S
|144
|17
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Duron Harmon
|Browns
|S
|89
|10
|7
|3
|70.0%
|Jonathan Jones
|Patriots
|CB
|276
|10
|7
|3
|70.0%
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|S
|149
|20
|14
|6
|70.0%
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|S
|96
|10
|7
|3
|70.0%
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|S
|149
|13
|9
|4
|69.2%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Titans
|CB
|421
|16
|11
|5
|68.8%
|Jordan Poyer
|Dolphins
|S
|164
|15
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Xavien Howard
|Dolphins
|CB
|332
|27
|18
|9
|66.7%
|Kendall Fuller
|Dolphins
|CB
|333
|15
|10
|5
|66.7%
|John Johnson III
|Rams
|S
|172
|12
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Buccaneers
|S
|165
|12
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|S
|164
|12
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Amani Oruwariye
|Cowboys
|CB
|214
|12
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|S
|202
|15
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Paulson Adebo
|Saints
|CB
|294
|15
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Jimmie Ward
|Texans
|S
|214
|11
|7
|4
|63.6%
|Marcus Peters
|Raiders
|CB
|208
|11
|7
|4
|63.6%
|Cameron Sutton
|Lions
|CB
|316
|11
|7
|4
|63.6%
|Rasul Douglas
|Bills
|CB
|314
|22
|14
|8
|63.6%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|CB
|274
|11
|7
|4
|63.6%
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|S
|107
|13
|8
|5
|61.5%
|Levi Wallace
|Broncos
|CB
|314
|18
|11
|7
|61.1%
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Chargers
|CB
|259
|15
|9
|6
|60.0%
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|S
|140
|12
|7
|5
|58.3%
|Jaylon Johnson
|Bears
|CB
|259
|12
|7
|5
|58.3%
|Darnell Savage
|Jaguars
|S
|153
|14
|8
|6
|57.1%
|Andre Cisco
|Jaguars
|S
|80
|14
|8
|6
|57.1%
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|340
|16
|9
|7
|56.3%
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|49ers
|S
|132
|18
|10
|8
|55.6%
|Jordan Whitehead
|Buccaneers
|S
|176
|18
|10
|8
|55.6%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|CB
|358
|15
|8
|7
|53.3%
|Devin McCourty
|Patriots
|S
|69
|17
|9
|8
|52.9%
|Bobby McCain
|Vikings
|S
|91
|10
|5
|5
|50.0%
|Jayron Kearse
|Cowboys
|S
|194
|10
|5
|5
|50.0%
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|270
|14
|7
|7
|50.0%
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|CB
|392
|16
|8
|8
|50.0%
|Carlton Davis III
|Lions
|CB
|417
|16
|8
|8
|50.0%
|Terrell Edmunds
|Steelers
|S
|163
|10
|5
|5
|50.0%
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|S
|179
|10
|5
|5
|50.0%
|A.J. Terrell
|Falcons
|CB
|341
|10
|5
|5
|50.0%
|Xavier Woods
|Panthers
|S
|141
|13
|6
|7
|46.2%
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|CB
|94
|11
|5
|6
|45.5%
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Raiders
|S
|116
|11
|5
|6
|45.5%
|Bashaud Breeland
|Vikings
|CB
|159
|10
|4
|6
|40.0%
|Jamel Dean
|Buccaneers
|CB
|348
|13
|5
|8
|38.5%
|Darious Williams
|Rams
|CB
|366
|24
|9
|15
|37.5%
|Terrance Mitchell
|Titans
|CB
|214
|10
|2
|8
|20.0%