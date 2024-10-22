All
Introducing Defensive Back Catch Rate: Measuring how reliable defensive backs are at securing interceptions

2Y93122 Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in London. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 23-17. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

By Mark Chichester

Harrison Smith is the most reliable defensive back in the NFL right now: Smith has had 13 interception opportunities since 2020, and he's dropped just one of them. 

Darious Williams leads the NFL in dropped interceptions: Williams has dropped 15 interceptions since 2020. The good news is that his last drop came in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Defensive Back Catch Rate,” which measures how reliable defensive backs are at securing interceptions when errant passes come their way.

What is the Defensive Back Catch Rate? 

There's an old adage that goes, “If defensive backs could catch, they'd be receivers.” While this is nothing more than a tongue-in-cheek generalization, it highlights a critical aspect of defensive play: the ability to secure interceptions and avoid dropping potential game-changing passes.

Defensive Back Catch Rate measures the reliability of defensive backs in these situations, quantifying how often they successfully catch interceptions compared to the number of opportunities they get.

Defensive Back Catch Rate (2020-2024; postseason included)

Name Team Pos. Targets Opportunities Ints. Drops Catch rate
Patrick Peterson Steelers CB 281 11 11 0 100.0%
Harrison Smith Vikings S 164 13 12 1 92.3%
Trevon Diggs Cowboys CB 302 21 19 2 90.5%
Micah Hyde Bills S 90 10 9 1 90.0%
J.C. Jackson Patriots CB 268 21 18 3 85.7%
Justin Simmons Falcons S 194 24 20 4 83.3%
Denzel Ward Browns CB 307 12 10 2 83.3%
Tyrann Mathieu Saints S 208 23 19 4 82.6%
DaRon Bland Cowboys CB 176 17 14 3 82.4%
Marlon Humphrey Ravens CB 343 11 9 2 81.8%
Sean Murphy-Bunting Cardinals CB 309 11 9 2 81.8%
Geno Stone Bengals S 91 11 9 2 81.8%
Pat Surtain II Broncos CB 258 11 9 2 81.8%
Kyle Dugger Patriots S 221 11 9 2 81.8%
Kevin Byard Bears S 223 15 12 3 80.0%
Mike Hilton Bengals CB 329 10 8 2 80.0%
Kenny Moore II Colts CB 385 14 11 3 78.6%
Donte Jackson Steelers CB 266 13 10 3 76.9%
Mike Edwards Bills S 134 13 10 3 76.9%
Steven Nelson Texans CB 278 12 9 3 75.0%
Quandre Diggs Titans S 109 20 15 5 75.0%
James Bradberry Eagles CB 369 16 12 4 75.0%
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles S 242 16 12 4 75.0%
Tariq Woolen Seahawks CB 155 12 9 3 75.0%
Kerby Joseph Lions S 107 15 11 4 73.3%
Stephon Gilmore Vikings CB 280 11 8 3 72.7%
Ahkello Witherspoon Rams CB 204 11 8 3 72.7%
Marcus Williams Ravens S 97 14 10 4 71.4%
Jessie Bates III Falcons S 177 24 17 7 70.8%
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins CB 335 17 12 5 70.6%
Jaire Alexander Packers CB 227 17 12 5 70.6%
Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers S 144 17 12 5 70.6%
Duron Harmon Browns S 89 10 7 3 70.0%
Jonathan Jones Patriots CB 276 10 7 3 70.0%
Xavier McKinney Packers S 149 20 14 6 70.0%
Brian Branch Lions S 96 10 7 3 70.0%
Amani Hooker Titans S 149 13 9 4 69.2%
L'Jarius Sneed Titans CB 421 16 11 5 68.8%
Jordan Poyer Dolphins S 164 15 10 5 66.7%
Xavien Howard Dolphins CB 332 27 18 9 66.7%
Kendall Fuller Dolphins CB 333 15 10 5 66.7%
John Johnson III Rams S 172 12 8 4 66.7%
Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers S 165 12 8 4 66.7%
Jalen Thompson Cardinals S 164 12 8 4 66.7%
Amani Oruwariye Cowboys CB 214 12 8 4 66.7%
Julian Love Seahawks S 202 15 10 5 66.7%
Paulson Adebo Saints CB 294 15 10 5 66.7%
Jimmie Ward Texans S 214 11 7 4 63.6%
Marcus Peters Raiders CB 208 11 7 4 63.6%
Cameron Sutton Lions CB 316 11 7 4 63.6%
Rasul Douglas Bills CB 314 22 14 8 63.6%
Deommodore Lenoir 49ers CB 274 11 7 4 63.6%
Julian Blackmon Colts S 107 13 8 5 61.5%
Levi Wallace Broncos CB 314 18 11 7 61.1%
Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers CB 259 15 9 6 60.0%
Camryn Bynum Vikings S 140 12 7 5 58.3%
Jaylon Johnson Bears CB 259 12 7 5 58.3%
Darnell Savage Jaguars S 153 14 8 6 57.1%
Andre Cisco Jaguars S 80 14 8 6 57.1%
Darius Slay Eagles CB 340 16 9 7 56.3%
Tashaun Gipson Sr. 49ers S 132 18 10 8 55.6%
Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers S 176 18 10 8 55.6%
Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings CB 358 15 8 7 53.3%
Devin McCourty Patriots S 69 17 9 8 52.9%
Bobby McCain Vikings S 91 10 5 5 50.0%
Jayron Kearse Cowboys S 194 10 5 5 50.0%
Marshon Lattimore Saints CB 270 14 7 7 50.0%
Charvarius Ward 49ers CB 392 16 8 8 50.0%
Carlton Davis III Lions CB 417 16 8 8 50.0%
Terrell Edmunds Steelers S 163 10 5 5 50.0%
Derwin James Jr. Chargers S 179 10 5 5 50.0%
A.J. Terrell Falcons CB 341 10 5 5 50.0%
Xavier Woods Panthers S 141 13 6 7 46.2%
Jalen Pitre Texans CB 94 11 5 6 45.5%
Tre'von Moehrig Raiders S 116 11 5 6 45.5%
Bashaud Breeland Vikings CB 159 10 4 6 40.0%
Jamel Dean Buccaneers CB 348 13 5 8 38.5%
Darious Williams Rams CB 366 24 9 15 37.5%
Terrance Mitchell Titans CB 214 10 2 8 20.0%

 

