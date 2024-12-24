Christmas Day NFL Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Storyline of the Game: AFC Playoff preview between Division leaders

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from clinching the AFC’s top seed and securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Facing road matchups against Pittsburgh and Denver to close out the regular season, expect KC to pull out all the stops in their pursuit of the conference’s top spot and the coveted first-round bye.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a heated battle to maintain their narrow lead atop the AFC North following Saturday’s loss to the Ravens. While they currently hold the tiebreaker due to conference record, a challenging remaining schedule means every snap will be critical as they fight to secure the division crown.

Matchups to Watch: Steelers ED Alex Highsmith vs Chiefs G/T Joe Thuney

While Joe Thuney’s willingness to step in wherever needed is commendable, his transition to the edge has exposed some vulnerabilities. Since moving outside, the veteran has struggled in pass protection, earning just a 53.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing a 16.1% pressure rate.

This presents a significant challenge against Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith, who has been dominant since returning from injury. Over his last three games, Highsmith has racked up 15 pressures, including a sack in each contest, and boasts an impressive 90.6 PFF pass-rush grade during that span.

Additional News

• Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf/knee) was unable to return in Week 16, and his status remains unclear on a short week.

• Steelers WR George Pickens (hamstring) is progressing toward a possible return this week.

• Kansas City is dealing with several key injuries, with defensive back Chamarri Conner (concussion), offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and interior defender Chris Jones (calf) all coming into question on a short week.

Storyline of the Game: Possible AFC wild-card round preview

Baltimore’s commanding win over Pittsburgh on Saturday clinched a playoff spot and positioned the Ravens for a potential run at the AFC North crown. However, they’ll need a Steelers slip-up and must handle their own business to take the division, as they currently trail Pittsburgh by one conference win.

Houston, meanwhile, has already secured the AFC South and now eyes a higher seed. A victory here would keep them in the race to surpass the AFC North winner, avoiding a tougher first-round playoff matchup. A loss, however, would likely lock the Texans into the four-seed, setting up a clash with the runner-up in the North.

Matchups to Watch: Ravens S Kyle Hamilton vs. Texans QB C.J. Stroud

The Ravens' decision to move Kyle Hamilton from the slot to the back end has revitalized their coverage unit. The talented safety's ability to oversee the secondary and read plays as they unfold has been transformative, propelling Baltimore to the league's top spot in EPA allowed per dropback since the shift in Week 11.

On the other side, C.J. Stroud has stepped up his game with playoff positioning at stake. Since Week 13, the Texans quarterback has earned the third-highest PFF passing grade (86.5) in the NFL, trailing only Joe Burrow and his Week 16 opponent, Lamar Jackson.

Additional News

• Texans WR Tank Dell (knee) was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital after suffering a dislocated kneecap and torn ALC. He is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

• Ravens RB Justice Hill (concussion) may miss this matchup on a short week, opening the door for RBs Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali to potentially fill in.

• Houston has claimed former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson on waivers.