Chip Percentage: How frequently are NFL edge rushers getting chipped?

October 28, 2024: T.J. Watt #90 during the Steelers vs Giants in Pittsburgh, PA.

By PFF.com

T.J. Watt leads the way: No defender in the NFL has been chipped more than Watt, who has been contacted on almost a third of his pass-rush snaps through 14 weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced “Chip Percentage,” which tracks how often a pass rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback (including plays nullified by penalties).

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through 14 weeks of action.

Chip rate through NFL Week 14 (min. 170 snaps)

Player Team Pos Pass-rush snaps Chips Chip %
T.J. Watt Steelers ED 446 146 32.74%
Myles Garrett Browns ED 344 90 26.16%
Micah Parsons Cowboys ED 301 55 18.27%
Maxx Crosby Raiders ED 458 78 17.03%
Darrell Taylor Bears ED 179 29 16.20%
Joey Bosa Chargers ED 211 34 16.11%
Nick Bosa 49ers ED 320 50 15.63%
Travon Walker Jaguars ED 408 61 14.95%
Khalil Mack Chargers ED 268 40 14.93%
Rashan Gary Packers ED 262 39 14.89%
Carl Granderson Saints ED 367 54 14.71%
Nick Herbig Steelers ED 178 26 14.61%
Joseph Ossai Bengals ED 204 29 14.22%
Preston Smith Packers ED 214 30 14.02%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED 352 49 13.92%
Jared Verse Rams ED 361 50 13.85%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED 198 27 13.64%
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks ED 301 41 13.62%
Brian Burns Giants ED 368 50 13.59%
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns ED 221 30 13.57%
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders ED 186 24 12.90%
Arden Key Titans ED 342 44 12.87%
Carl Lawson Cowboys ED 203 26 12.81%
Montez Sweat Bears ED 243 31 12.76%
Azeez Ojulari Giants ED 196 25 12.76%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED 382 48 12.57%
Alex Highsmith Steelers ED 191 24 12.57%
Danielle Hunter Texans ED 414 52 12.56%
Nik Bonitto Broncos ED 296 37 12.50%
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED 256 32 12.50%
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED 263 32 12.17%
Byron Young Rams ED 289 35 12.11%
Josh Paschal Lions ED 244 29 11.89%
Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED 246 29 11.79%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED 249 29 11.65%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED 389 45 11.57%
Chop Robinson Dolphins ED 173 20 11.56%
Lukas Van Ness Packers ED 182 21 11.54%
Harold Landry III Titans ED 313 36 11.50%
Nolan Smith Eagles ED 193 22 11.40%
Josh Sweat Eagles ED 320 36 11.25%
Derick Hall Seahawks ED 304 34 11.18%
Will McDonald IV Jets ED 330 36 10.91%
Leonard Floyd 49ers ED 277 30 10.83%
Laiatu Latu Colts ED 270 29 10.74%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers ED 224 24 10.71%
K'Lavon Chaisson Raiders ED 197 21 10.66%
Bud Dupree Chargers ED 292 31 10.62%
Chase Young Saints ED 368 39 10.60%
Micheal Clemons Jets ED 261 27 10.34%
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons ED 243 25 10.29%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED 287 29 10.10%
Za'Darius Smith Browns ED 312 31 9.94%
Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED 381 37 9.71%
Jonah Elliss Broncos ED 187 18 9.63%
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers ED 224 21 9.38%
Odafe Oweh Ravens ED 349 32 9.17%
Charles Harris Panthers ED 208 19 9.13%
Kyle Van Noy Ravens ED 298 27 9.06%
Kwity Paye Colts ED 266 24 9.02%
Arik Armstead Jaguars ED 245 22 8.98%
Zaven Collins Cardinals ED 171 15 8.77%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots ED 257 22 8.56%
Sam Okuayinonu 49ers ED 203 17 8.37%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED 313 26 8.31%
Greg Rousseau Bills ED 365 30 8.22%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED 287 23 8.01%
Boye Mafe Seahawks ED 238 19 7.98%
Chauncey Golston Cowboys ED 315 25 7.94%
Cameron Jordan Saints ED 257 20 7.78%
Pat Jones II Vikings ED 206 16 7.77%
Sam Hubbard Bengals ED 206 16 7.77%
DeMarcus Walker Bears ED 303 23 7.59%
A.J. Epenesa Bills ED 267 20 7.49%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 321 24 7.48%
Matthew Judon Falcons ED 218 16 7.34%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers ED 218 16 7.34%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots ED 211 15 7.11%
Keion White Patriots ED 251 17 6.77%
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED 415 28 6.75%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins ED 227 14 6.17%
Mike Danna Chiefs ED 203 8 3.94%

 

