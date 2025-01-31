Breaking down every NFL playoff team’s chances of returning to the postseason in 2025

The Chiefs and the Eagles will be back: Philadelphia allowed -0.09 EPA per play on pass plays, the top mark in the NFL. With a dominant offensive line and a dangerous run game, there’s little reason to believe the Eagles won’t return to the playoffs in 2025. As for the Chiefs, a s long as they have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Andy Reid as head coach and Steve Spagnuolo running the defense, they are as close to a lock for the playoffs as any team in the NFL.



Philadelphia allowed -0.09 EPA per play on pass plays, the top mark in the NFL. With a dominant offensive line and a dangerous run game, there’s little reason to believe the Eagles won’t return to the playoffs in 2025. As for the Chiefs, a Steelers face an uphill battle: The Steelers took advantage of a relatively easy schedule in the first half of the 2024 season but struggled down the stretch, losing their final five games against tougher competition. Their top priority this offseason should be finding a long-term solution at quarterback, though none of the potential options appear particularly promising for the future.



The Steelers took advantage of a relatively easy schedule in the first half of the 2024 season but struggled down the stretch, losing their final five games against tougher competition. Their top priority this offseason should be finding a long-term solution at quarterback, though none of the potential options appear particularly promising for the future. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

As each team’s playoff run comes to an end, fans naturally turn their attention to next season and look forward to another postseason appearance. However, history tells us that won’t be the case for all 14 teams that made the playoffs this year — just as four playoff teams from last season failed to return in 2024, some by a significant margin.

With that in mind, we evaluate how likely each 2024 playoff team is to secure a postseason berth in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: Moderate

The Chargers have a clear path to improvement in 2025—if they can shore up the interior offensive line and add weapons for Justin Herbert. Retaining edge rusher Khalil Mack should also be a priority, as the soon-to-be 34-year-old is expected to hit free agency despite earning a 90.2 PFF overall grade that ranked fifth among edge defenders.

Even with these potential upgrades, Los Angeles faces a difficult road ahead in Jim Harbaugh’s second season. Competing in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs, will make a playoff return anything but easy.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Pittsburgh Steelers: Low

The Steelers took advantage of a relatively easy schedule in the first half of the 2024 season but struggled down the stretch, losing their final five games against tougher competition. Their top priority this offseason should be finding a long-term solution at quarterback, though none of the potential options appear particularly promising for the future.

Defensive issues also plagued Pittsburgh, particularly in the secondary. Of the nine defensive backs who played more than 100 snaps, only one earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0.

To make matters more difficult, the Steelers play in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, competing with the Ravens, Bengals and Browns for a postseason spot.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Denver Broncos: Moderate

Much of what applies to the Chargers also holds true for the Broncos. There’s no reason Denver should take a step back in Bo Nix’s second NFL season, especially given how well his offensive line performed in 2024. The unit led the league with a 91.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, allowing just 98 total pressures—including 14 sacks—on 649 pass plays.

With additional weapons for Nix, the offense could take another step forward, and the defense may also receive reinforcements. However, given the strength of their division, a return to the postseason in 2025 is far from guaranteed.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Green Bay Packers: Moderate

Many expected the Packers to take a step forward in 2024, fueled by their young wide receivers building on their promising 2023 campaigns. However, that progress never fully materialized, raising questions about whether this group has already hit its ceiling—a potential issue for Green Bay moving forward.

Defensively, the team also appeared to regress, particularly in its pass rush. On plays without a blitz, the Packers generated pressure on just 31.5% of pass plays, ranking 19th in the NFL.

With both the Lions and Vikings potentially taking a step back, the Packers could benefit within the division. However, they will need to make key improvements on both sides of the ball to reclaim the potential they showed two years ago.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Moderate

Baker Mayfield has revived his career over the past two seasons and notably earned a career-high 85.9 PFF overall grade in 2024, seventh among quarterbacks. However, following the departures of Dave Canales and Liam Coen, he will now be working with his third offensive coordinator in three years, which is a concern for the Buccaneers heading into 2025.

Beyond coaching changes, Tampa Bay must also address its wide receiver situation. Chris Godwin is expected to hit free agency, while Mike Evans will turn 32 this summer, creating uncertainty at a key position.

If Mayfield can replicate his 2024 performance, the Buccaneers have a strong chance to win the NFC South again. However, the Falcons and Panthers could provide a tougher challenge than in recent years.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Minnesota Vikings: Moderate

Minnesota’s 2025 season will largely hinge on how quickly and effectively J.J. McCarthy adapts to life as an NFL quarterback in his first year as the Vikings’ starter. To help him succeed, Minnesota must shore up the interior of its offensive line, as poor protection could derail the offense—especially with an inexperienced quarterback under center.

The Vikings’ interior trio allowed pressure on 18.8% of pass plays in the regular season, the second-highest rate in the NFL in 2024. While McCarthy has the benefit of playing with one of the league’s best receiving trios in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, he’ll need enough time in the pocket to get the ball into their hands consistently.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Houston Texans: High

Over Houston’s two playoff games, C.J. Stroud reinforced why there was so much optimism about his future heading into 2024. While he didn’t quite replicate his rookie-year dominance, he finished the season on a high note—an encouraging sign for Texans fans.

Beyond Stroud’s growth, Houston boasts a young, talented defense with several blue-chip players. If the Texans can stay healthy at wide receiver and improve their offensive line, they have the potential to take another step forward. Given the state of the AFC South, that might be all they need to solidify themselves as division favorites heading into 2025.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Detroit Lions: Moderate

The Lions earned the No. 1 seed in 2024, and based purely on roster talent, there’s little reason to expect a drop-off. In fact, if the defense stays healthy and Aidan Hutchinson remains on the field all season, Detroit could be even better in 2025.

However, the team has suffered significant coaching losses this offseason, most notably offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. If the Lions can find the right replacements, they should still have enough talent to win the NFC North and compete for the top seed again.

That said, with so much turnover on the coaching staff, Detroit’s ultimate ceiling in 2025 remains a major question mark.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Los Angeles Rams: Moderate

While the Rams have a young, promising defense, player development is not always linear. The unit may take a step forward in 2025, but assuming across-the-board improvement would be relatively unrealistic.

On the offensive side, Los Angeles faces several key concerns. Even if Matthew Stafford returns at age 37, his 74.7 PFF overall grade ranked just 21st in the NFL this past season. Additionally, the Rams could lose left tackle Alaric Jackson in free agency, and there is a realistic chance that Cooper Kupp has played his last down for the franchise.

These challenges, combined with the fact that they share a division with a San Francisco 49ers team that could be even stronger if healthier, make the Rams’ path back to the playoffs in 2025 an uphill battle.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Baltimore Ravens: High

The Ravens fielded arguably the most talented roster in the NFL in 2024. While Lamar Jackson’s playoff performance and ball security have drawn scrutiny, he consistently proved during the regular season that he belongs in the top tier of quarterbacks. Over the past three regular seasons, his 94.6 PFF overall grade and 91.3 PFF passing grade both rank second among all quarterbacks in that span.

Baltimore also retains offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who maximized the Ravens' passing attack in 2024. Additionally, Derrick Henry is set to return, further solidifying an offense that should once again be among the league’s best.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Washington Commanders: Moderate

While it’s easy to be excited about Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, C.J. Stroud’s 2024 campaign serves as a reminder that young quarterbacks often face challenges in their second year. While Washington’s offense has room to improve, right guard Sam Cosmi’s injury could linger into the 2025 regular season, creating uncertainty up front.

The bigger concern, however, is the Commanders‘ defense, which needs significant upgrades to make the team a true contender. Washington’s interior and edge defenders won just 33.0% of their pass-rush snaps in 2024, ranking 26th in the NFL.

Playing in the same division as the Eagles will make winning the NFC East difficult — though not impossible.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Buffalo Bills: High

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Bills on both sides of the ball, yet they still came one drive away from the Super Bowl.

If anything, 2024 once again underscored just how high of a floor Josh Allen provides for Buffalo. Over the past four seasons (including playoffs), Allen has earned a 96.0 PFF overall grade, the highest among all NFL quarterbacks in that span.

Beyond Allen’s elite play, the Bills have quietly rebuilt their offensive line, turning it into one of the league’s best pass-protecting units. In 2024, Buffalo’s offensive line ranked fourth in the regular season with an 88.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, allowing just 116 total pressures — including a league-best four sacks — on 581 pass plays.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Philadelphia Eagles: High

The Eagles have successfully transitioned from an aging roster to one filled with young, high-upside talent, particularly on defense. Players in their first three seasons accounted for 6,382 defensive snaps in 2024, the third-most in the NFL, trailing only the Jaguars and Giants.

It’s not just a young defense — it’s also one of the league’s best. Philadelphia allowed -0.09 EPA per play on pass plays, the top mark in the NFL. When combined with a dominant offensive line and a dangerous run game, there’s little reason to believe the Eagles won’t be back in the playoffs in 2025.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Kansas City Chiefs: High

There is no need to overcomplicate this.

As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Andy Reid as head coach and Steve Spagnuolo running the defense, they are as close to a lock for the playoffs as any team in the NFL.

Click here to see offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59