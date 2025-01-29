Offseason priorities for every NFL playoff team that fell short of Super Bowl 59

Justin Herbert needs help at wide receiver: The Chargers had just one wide receiver rank among the top 64 in PFF overall grade in 2024 — rookie Ladd McConkey. His 84.3 overall grade ranked 13th at the position, making him the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming receiving corps.

The Vikings' interior offensive line allowed 127 total pressures during the regular season, the third most in the NFL, trailing only the Bengals and Patriots (128), two of the league's most ineffective units. Worse yet, Minnesota's interior trio surrendered a league-worst 18.8% pressure rate in 2024.

As is the case every season, 12 NFL teams failed to reach the Super Bowl despite punching their tickets to the postseason.

Each of these teams can make a case that they were just a piece or two away from playing in Super Bowl 59 — and they may be right. With that in mind, we break down the biggest offseason priority for each of them heading into 2025.

Among 139 players who ran at least 300 routes in 2024 —including tight ends and running backs — only two Chargers ranked in the top 100 in catch rate on catchable passes: tight end Will Dissly (32nd, 94.3%) and McConkey (67th, 91.5%).

If Los Angeles wants to maximize Justin Herbert’s potential, upgrading his receiving options should be a top priority this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Find a solution at the quarterback position