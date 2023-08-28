Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to make some bold predictions. Click below for three per team from PFF's Sam Monson.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets a career-high PFF passing grade

Bengals' Joe Burrow remains a top-five most-sacked quarterback

Browns' Dawand Jones is the starting right tackle by the end of the season

Steelers are back in the playoffs

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC North

Texans' Xavier Hutchinson becomes one of the steals of the draft

Colts' Anthony Richardson rushes for 1,000-plus yards

Jaguars' Calvin Ridley sets career highs in receiving

Titans' Chig Okonkwo scores 10-plus touchdowns

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC South

Bills fail to win the division

Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips has an All-Pro-caliber season

Patriots' Cole Strange earns a PFF grade above 75.0

Jets' Will McDonald IV leads all rookies in sacks

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC East

Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. leads the team in receiving

Chiefs' Skyy Moore finishes with 1,000-plus receiving yards

Raiders' Jakorian Bennett is a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate

Chargers' Justin Herbert leads the league in PFF grade

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC West

Bears' Justin Fields improves his PFF passing grade by 20-plus points

The Lions win the NFC North

Packers' Luke Musgrave threatens 1,000 yards as a rookie

Vikings' Jordan Addison makes a strong Offensive Rookie of the Year case

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC North

Falcons' Arnold Ebiketie leads the team in total pressures

Panthers' Bryce Young earns an 80.0-plus PFF grade in Year 1

The Saints make the NFC championship game

The Buccaneers finish with a top-five draft pick

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC South

Cowboys earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC

Giants miss the playoffs despite Daniel Jones‘ career-high PFF grade

Eagles' Jalen Carter wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Sam Howell is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC East

Kyler Murray is back starting games by October

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson ends up a starting cornerback

49ers' O-line finishes as a bottom-10-graded unit

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the team in targets as a rookie

Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC West