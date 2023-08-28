Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to make some bold predictions. Click below for three per team from PFF's Sam Monson.
Want to dominate your fantasy football league this year?
Check out PFF's fantasy tools below:
Fantasy Draft Kit | Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator |
Live Draft Assistant | League Sync | Draft Rankings | Cheat Sheets
AFC North
- Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets a career-high PFF passing grade
- Bengals' Joe Burrow remains a top-five most-sacked quarterback
- Browns' Dawand Jones is the starting right tackle by the end of the season
- Steelers are back in the playoffs
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC North
AFC South
- Texans' Xavier Hutchinson becomes one of the steals of the draft
- Colts' Anthony Richardson rushes for 1,000-plus yards
- Jaguars' Calvin Ridley sets career highs in receiving
- Titans' Chig Okonkwo scores 10-plus touchdowns
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC South
AFC East
- Bills fail to win the division
- Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips has an All-Pro-caliber season
- Patriots' Cole Strange earns a PFF grade above 75.0
- Jets' Will McDonald IV leads all rookies in sacks
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC East
AFC West
- Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. leads the team in receiving
- Chiefs' Skyy Moore finishes with 1,000-plus receiving yards
- Raiders' Jakorian Bennett is a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
- Chargers' Justin Herbert leads the league in PFF grade
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the AFC West
NFC North
- Bears' Justin Fields improves his PFF passing grade by 20-plus points
- The Lions win the NFC North
- Packers' Luke Musgrave threatens 1,000 yards as a rookie
- Vikings' Jordan Addison makes a strong Offensive Rookie of the Year case
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC North
NFC South
- Falcons' Arnold Ebiketie leads the team in total pressures
- Panthers' Bryce Young earns an 80.0-plus PFF grade in Year 1
- The Saints make the NFC championship game
- The Buccaneers finish with a top-five draft pick
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC South
NFC East
- Cowboys earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC
- Giants miss the playoffs despite Daniel Jones‘ career-high PFF grade
- Eagles' Jalen Carter wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Sam Howell is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL
- … and more!
Click here for all 12 bold predictions for the NFC East
NFC West
- Kyler Murray is back starting games by October
- Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson ends up a starting cornerback
- 49ers' O-line finishes as a bottom-10-graded unit
- Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the team in targets as a rookie
- … and more!