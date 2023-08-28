Unlock all PFF+ Premium Tools & Content

Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 NFL season

2RKPE4P Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lionsduring the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By Sam Monson
Aug 28, 2023

The 2023 NFL season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to make some bold predictions. Click below for three per team from PFF's Sam Monson.

AFC North

  • Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets a career-high PFF passing grade
  • Bengals' Joe Burrow remains a top-five most-sacked quarterback
  • Browns' Dawand Jones is the starting right tackle by the end of the season
  • Steelers are back in the playoffs
  • … and more!

AFC South

AFC East

AFC West

NFC North

  • Bears' Justin Fields improves his PFF passing grade by 20-plus points
  • The Lions win the NFC North
  • Packers' Luke Musgrave threatens 1,000 yards as a rookie
  • Vikings' Jordan Addison makes a strong Offensive Rookie of the Year case
  • … and more!

NFC South

  • Falcons' Arnold Ebiketie leads the team in total pressures
  • Panthers' Bryce Young earns an 80.0-plus PFF grade in Year 1
  • The Saints make the NFC championship game
  • The Buccaneers finish with a top-five draft pick
  • … and more!

NFC East

  • Cowboys earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC
  • Giants miss the playoffs despite Daniel Jones‘ career-high PFF grade
  • Eagles' Jalen Carter wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Sam Howell is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL
  • … and more!

NFC West

