August 11 Training Camp Notes: Jets sign OT Duane Brown, Patriots RB James White retires and more

The idea of adding Brown quickly changed from potentially being a “luxury move” to being a “necessity move” for the Jets.

Overall, White had 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. He added another 652 yards and eight touchdowns in the postseason.

He spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Wisconsin.

White, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is forced to retire after eight seasons due to a hip subluxation that he suffered last season.

The tight end now reverts back to Miami’s roster, and it would not be a shock if the team eventually releases him.

Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick were slated to go to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Brady will remain away from the team through Tampa Bay ’s second preseason game on August 20th.

Head coach Todd Bowles insists this plan was decided before training camp to allow Brady to address a personal matter. “It’s something he needs to handle. We trust him,” Bowles said.

Thursday’s excused absence for Brady was the second excused absence in the past week for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He’s sat out three of the last seven practice sessions.