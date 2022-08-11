August 11 Training Camp Notes: Jets sign OT Duane Brown, Patriots RB James White retires and more

New York Jets sign offensive tackle Duane Brown
- Brown and the Jets agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract.
- The lineman visited the Jets late last week, and that was before offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury.
- The idea of adding Brown quickly changed from potentially being a “luxury move” to being a “necessity move” for the Jets.
- Brown, who will turn 37 later this month, earned a 71.5 PFF grade last season with Seattle, which is the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season in 2008. He earned a very strong 87.3 grade in 2020.
- It’s still unclear where on the line Brown will play. The Jets had plans for George Fant to be at left tackle this season, but he might have to move back to the right side, which is where he played in 2020, now with Brown in the fold.
New England Patriots running back James White retires
- White, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is forced to retire after eight seasons due to a hip subluxation that he suffered last season.
- He spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Wisconsin.
- The running back played a major role in the Patriots' 28-3 Super Bowl comeback over Atlanta. There, he set three Super Bowl records in that game: most receptions (14), most points scored (20) and most touchdowns (3). He’s also the only player in NFL history to score a game-winning overtime touchdown in the Super Bowl.
- Overall, White had 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. He added another 652 yards and eight touchdowns in the postseason.
- A trusted option out of the backfield for Tom Brady, White had PFF receiving grades of 74.0-plus in each season since 2015. He was over 80.0 in five of those seasons.
A Texans–Dolphins trade involving Adam Shaheen falls through
- The Texans failed Shaheen on his physical due to a pre-existing knee condition.
- Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick were slated to go to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
- The tight end now reverts back to Miami’s roster, and it would not be a shock if the team eventually releases him.
- Miami had a similar situation with running back Kalen Ballage in 2020 when they tried to trade him to the Jets, but it ultimately fell through due to a failed physical. He would later be released and sign with the Jets as a free agent.
Tom Brady to miss nearly two weeks for personal reasons
- Brady will remain away from the team through Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on August 20th.
- Head coach Todd Bowles insists this plan was decided before training camp to allow Brady to address a personal matter. “It’s something he needs to handle. We trust him,” Bowles said.
- Thursday’s excused absence for Brady was the second excused absence in the past week for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He’s sat out three of the last seven practice sessions.
- Brady has yet to address reporters since the Dolphins were docked a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and a combined $2 million in fines split between owner Stephen Ross and executive Bruce Beal for impermissible contact with Brady, which occurred when he was a member of the Buccaneers and Patriots.