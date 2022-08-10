August 10 Training Camp Notes: Browns expect QB Deshaun Watson to start first preseason game, Texans trade for TE Adam Shaheen and more

The last time Watson played in an NFL was Week 17 of the 2020 season — 584 days ago.

If Watson is suspended for a specific number of games and not a full year, he’ll be able to remain with the team until the final cutdown day on Aug. 30.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to reporters Wednesday and was clear the NFL is looking for a full-year suspension: “We've seen the evidence, Judge Robinson was very clear about the evidence, and she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said. “There were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior.”

While Cleveland is planning on having Watson start, appeals officer Peter Harvey could make a ruling in the next two days that Watson should be suspended for a full year. Under that scenario, Watson will no longer be permitted to practice during training camp or play in preseason games.

McVay announced the news on his own after an ESPN feature hinted that he had signed an extension.

In fact, McVay’s extension has been done for a few months but the team preferred to wait to announce it until they also got a deal done with general manager Les Snead. His deal is still being worked on, but the expectation is that it’ll be finalized in the near future.

McVay, who is still the NFL’s youngest head coach at 36 years old, has led Los Angeles to a 55-26 record in five seasons. He’s coming off a Super Bowl victory and his second Super Bowl appearance since being hired in 2017.