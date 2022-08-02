August 2 Training Camp Notes: Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending torn ACL, Dolphins lose draft picks and more

Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross was also suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million, while vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal also was fined $500,000 and ordered not to attend any league meetings for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The league also ruled that the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Don Yee, the agent for Saints head coach Sean Payton, about having Payton serve as Miami's head coach.

He signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed last November.

Patrick started 16 games last season and tallied 53 receptions, 734 yards and five touchdowns. He earned a 71.2 PFF grade.

Patrick went down with a non-contact injury and had to be carted off the field. An MRI confirmed the Broncos' fears of a torn ACL.

His most productive season was his rookie year in 2018 when he earned a 74.8 PFF grade and recorded 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

He appeared in 16 games but had only four receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. He earned a 52.6 PFF grade, the lowest mark of his career.

The 31-year-old has also wanted a new contract from the Bills and recently switched agents to Drew Rosenhaus. He’s entering the final year of his deal and is scheduled to make $6.7 million.

Poyer was voted a first-team All-Pro last season and graded out very well — a 78.2 overall grade and an 89.2 coverage grade.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith underwent surgery on his thumb and will likely miss the rest of camp. The team is not ruling him out for the start of the season.

Smith missed all of last season with a torn meniscus suffered in camp.