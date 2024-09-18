Introducing Anchor Rate: A new way to evaluate offensive line play

• Giants T Jermaine Eluemunor holding his own in 2024: Eluemunor has yet to lose a snap against the bull rush.

• Colts G Quenton Nelson leads the way at guard: Nelson has faced 15 bull rushes so far this season. He's won 93.3% of those reps, the highest rate among guards.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. This week, we're introducing a metric we're calling “anchor rate,” which focuses on how offensive linemen hold up against the bull rush.

What is Anchor Rate?

Anchor Rate measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top. We’re diving into the 2023 numbers and the results from the first two weeks of the NFL season to see who’s standing their ground and dominating in the trenches.

Anchor Rates from the 2023 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)