Addition of LT Laremy Tunsil could take the Commanders offense to new heights

A major upgrade: Washington's left tackles allowed 10 sacks and 57 pressures in 2024 alone, while Tunsil has surrendered just 10 sacks and 65 total pressures over the past three seasons combined.

A model of consistency: Tunsil has been one of the NFL’s most consistent tackles, having earned a pass-blocking grade above 85.0 in five of the past six seasons. He has allowed more than five sacks in a season only once and has consistently played over 800 snaps while maintaining a pass-blocking grade of 75.0 or higher — with just one exception.

The biggest move of the opening day of free agency came when the Washington Commanders traded for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the fourth-most-valuable left tackle in football last season. The trade shocked many but immediately gave the Commanders a cornerstone left tackle to protect Jayden Daniels — a crucial addition for the young quarterback’s development.

Tunsil has been one of the NFL’s most consistent tackles, having earned a pass-blocking grade above 85.0 in five of the past six seasons. He has allowed more than five sacks in a season only once and has consistently played over 800 snaps while maintaining a pass-blocking grade of 75.0 or higher — with just one exception. That came in 2021 when he missed most of the season after undergoing thumb surgery. Since then, Tunsil has re-established himself as one of the league’s best pass protectors and has put up a 91.8 pass-blocking grade over the past three seasons, the second-best mark in the NFL.

Not only is he an elite pass blocker, but he’s also coming off a career-best 74.0 run-blocking grade, making him a complete player at one of the game’s most valuable positions.

The Commanders struggled with consistency at left tackle last season, but Laremy Tunsil will provide an immediate and significant upgrade in Washington. The team's left tackles allowed 10 sacks and 57 pressures in 2024 alone, while Tunsil has surrendered just 10 sacks and 65 total pressures over the past three seasons combined.

Washington began the season rotating veteran Cornelius Lucas and rookie Brandon Coleman before ultimately handing Coleman the starting job for the second half of the season and into the playoffs. While Coleman flashed potential, he struggled with consistency. He had three games without allowing a single pressure on 30 or more snaps, but he also posted five games with a pass-blocking grade below 50.0.

Laremy Tunsil: Blocking metrics and percentile rank since 2022

The Tunsil acquisition not only upgrades Washington at left tackle but also creates an opportunity to improve another position along the offensive line. The Commanders now have flexibility with Brandon Coleman, who could transition to a different role.

In college, Coleman saw significant playing time at left guard, and multiple scouts believed he would be better suited to playing inside. Washington struggled even more at left guard last season, making a move next to Tunsil a potential solution to solidify the left side of the line and provide further protection for Jayden Daniels.

The acquisition of Laremy Tunsil undeniably strengthens the Washington Commanders' offensive line, regardless of how the rest of the unit is structured. A top-tier left tackle like Tunsil provides a stabilizing presence and a major upgrade in pass protection, giving Jayden Daniels the security he needs in the pocket.

This move has the potential to elevate Washington’s offensive performance to new heights.