32 NFL observations after Week 8: James Conner continues to make defenders miss while Nick Bosa generates more pressure than anyone else

• James Conner continues to make defenders miss: The Arizona Cardinals RB is forcing more missed tackles than any other player in the league at an incredible pace.

• Nick Bosa can't be stopped rushing the passer: He now leads the league in terms of pressure created.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner has forced 58 missed tackles this year. Not only is that the most in the league, but it’s 17 more than second place.

Kyle Pitts trails only George Kittle in yards when it comes to catching passes thrown 10-19 yards in the air. He has 195 on the year while leading tight ends in touchdowns (with three).

Kyle Hamilton leads all safeties in coverage stops with 12.

Josh Allen is top of the charts when it comes to big-time throws. His 18 are two more than Aaron Rodgers in second (while his 7.5% big-time throw percentage is also the highest).

Feleipe Franks remains the highest-ranked special teamer to have played 100 snaps in the league with a 91.0 grade.

No running back has more receiving yards from screen passes than D’Andre Swift‘s 130.

Joe Burrow has the lowest turnover-worthy play percentage in the league at 1.3% (just ahead of Lamar Jackson at 1.4% and Aaron Rodgers at 1.5%).

When lined up in the slot, Grant Delpit is targeted once for every 22.3 snaps. That makes him the least-targeted defender in slot coverage.

CeeDee Lamb has three touchdowns on balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards in the air. That is the most in the league along with Michael Wilson.

Mike McGlinchey played the most snaps in pass protection this week while not allowing a pressure or penalty.

Among receivers targeted at least 15 times, no player has a better NFL passer rating when targeted than Kalif Raymond‘s 148.4.

Jordan Love has allowed the lowest amount of pressure to turn into a sack with his 10.4% mark.

Two players forced three incompletions this week, and they both played for the Texans. Kamari Lassiter and Eric Murray led the league for Week 8.

Nobody picked up more yards from the slot this week than Josh Downs. He managed 93 to win the week.

Nobody had more stops against the run than DaVon Hamilton this week. He generated one on 25% of his snaps against the run, good for six on the day.

No defender has prevented a receiver from getting open as much as Trent McDuffie. He is locking down receivers at 69.41% rate on the year.

Jordan Meredith has the highest pass-blocking efficiency score of any guard to pass block at least 100 times. He hasn’t allowed a pressure on 99.5% of his blocks.

Justin Herbert had the highest grade of any quarterback this week, which was helped by a league-best five big-time throws.

In terms of rookies generating pressure, the best remain in Los Angeles with the Rams. Jared Verse (32) and Braden Fiske (21) are setting the pace.

No offensive line has given up as few pressures as the Dolphins' 47.

No wide receiver created more separation this week than Jordan Addison, who was open on 91.67% of routes where the defense was trying to prevent him from getting open.

No interior defensive lineman has more run stops than Davon Godchaux with 20.

Erik McCoy has the highest run-blocking grade of any player on the season with a 93.8 score.

Chris Hubbard struggled in pass protection this week, but he did have the highest run-blocking grade of any player in Week 8 with a 91.0 mark.

Only Aidan Hutchinson has a higher pass-rushing productivity score rushing from the left side of the line among edge rushers than Will McDonald IV (12.5 PRP).

Lane Johnson has not allowed a sack, hit or hurry on 99.4% of his pass-block attempts, the best rate of any tackle this year.

Big week for Alex Highsmith who, with 11, had more total pressures than any other player in Week 8.

The day has come when injured Aidan Hutchinson surrenders his lead in the creating pressure standings. Nick Bosa is now No. 1 overall with 46.

D.K. Metcalf has nine receptions that have gone at least 20 yards in the air. That is the most in the league alongside George Pickens.

With nine total forced missed tackles, Bucky Irving had the most of any player this week.

Jeffery Simmons had the highest pass-rushing grade for any defensive interior lineman this week at 92.2.

Terry McLaurin leads the league in contested catches caught with 12.