32 NFL observations after Week 17: Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are dueling for MVP honors

• Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are heating up the last month: Both quarterbacks have accumulated the most big-time throws over the past four weeks.

• Tristan Wirfs is thriving in pass protection: He currently has the highest pass-blocking grade among all tackles.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

With one week of the season to go, Budda Baker and his 32 defensive stops against the run lead all defensive backs.

No off-the-ball linebacker has more pressure on the year than Kaden Elliss. He’s picked up 43, 11 more than second-placed Frankie Luvu.

Lamar Jackson has the highest grade among all quarterbacks when teams blitz. His 90.8 effort just beats out Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Over the past four weeks, two players have 11 big-time throws and conveniently they’re the leading contenders for the MVP award; Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Only Sam Darnold could match Bryce Young this week in terms of completions on balls thrown over 20 yards in the air. They both had four.

Keenan Allen has six catches on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air since Week 13, the most of any player.

No receiver has more first downs against man coverage than Ja’Marr Chase‘s 26.

Myles Garrett leads the league with 79 total pressures on the year, two ahead of Jonathan Greenard.

Over the past five weeks, Micah Parsons has 30 total pressures. That’s the most of any defensive player.

In a career year, Zach Allen has notched up 73 total pressures. That is the second most of all interior defensive linemen, just one behind Chris Jones.

Of all tight ends this year, Sam LaPorta has the most catches on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air with seven.

Since Week 13, Josh Jacobs has forced 34 missed tackles, the most of any player in that period.

Azeez Al-Shaair has the second-highest run stop percentage of all linebackers to feature on at least 200 snaps in run defense with his 12.3% score.

With seven defensive stops against the run this week, Zaire Franklin had the most of any player.

Josh Hines-Allen picked up more pressure this week than any other player with nine.

Travis Kelce leads all tight ends in first downs against man coverage with 18.

Ameer Abdullah forced eight missed tackles this week, tied for the most this week along with Saquon Barkley.

Behind only Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert has the second-highest grade of any quarterback when using play-action with his 94.3 grade.

With 113 yards against zone coverage, Puka Nacua had the most of any player this week.

No interior defensive lineman has as good a grade against the run as the 88.4 managed by Calais Campbell.

Jonathan Greenard has tied for the most pressures of any defender against true pass sets with 58 (along with Myles Garrett).

No edge defender has as many stops against the run as Anfernee Jennings with 33.

J.T. Gray has the highest grade (91.3) of any special teamer to play at least 200 snaps on special teams.

With 28 first downs when lined up in the slot, Wan’Dale Robinson has the third most of all receivers.

The Jets have two players in the top six when it comes to defensive stops against the run, matching only the Eagles. Quincy Williams is fourth with 35 while Jamien Sherwood is two spots behind with one fewer.

Only Denzel Ward has more forced incompletions than the 15 Quinyon Mitchell has on the year.

The Steelers have three edge defenders in our top eight for edge rushers with Nick Herbig in third , Alex Highsmith in sixth and T.J. Watt in eighth (Watt, who is also the top-ranked edge in run defense while playing considerably more snaps).

Both Ricky Pearsall and Drake London had 71 yards against man coverage this week. This was the highest of any player.

Along with Jordyn Brooks, Devon Witherspoon had four defensive stops in coverage to lead the week.

Tristan Wirfs has the highest pass-blocking grade on the year among offensive tackles with his 93.2 score.

Jeffery Simmons is second of all interior defensive linemen with 33 defensive stops on the year.

Of all offensive linemen this week, Sam Cosmi had the highest zone run-blocking grade of any player with his 91.2 score.