32 NFL observations after Week 16: Bryce Young shows off his arm while Chris Jones ramps up the pressure

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

Budda Baker has the most stops against the run among all defensive backs with 31.

Another week, another chance for a Falcons guard to get the highest run-blocking grade among all his peers. This week, though, Matthew Bergeron led the way with a 90.4 effort.

Lamar Jackson has the best grade of any quarterback under pressure this year with a 76.2 effort narrowly beating out Joe Burrow.

With 26 big-time throws when not using play action, Josh Allen has tied for the most of all passers.

No quarterback had a higher grade this week than Bryce Young‘s 91.7.

Alongside Bryce Young, Caleb Williams had the most big-time throws this week with four.

Ja’Marr Chase has forced 23 missed tackles after the catch, the most of any receiver.

Myles Garrett took his total to 73 pressures on the year this week, the most of any edge defender.

Since coming back into the lineup in Week 10, Micah Parsons has more pressures than any other edge defender with 42.

Center Luke Wattenberg has the second highest pass blocking grade of all his peers at 81.0.

Nobody had more yards against zone coverage this week than Jameson Williams‘ 112.

Rashan Gary won 44.4% of his pass rushes this week, the best of any player to pass rush at least 15 times.

Only Denzel Ward has more combined interceptions and pass breakups than Derek Stingley Jr.‘s 15.

Alec Pierce has the highest average depth of target of any player with 22.6 yards.

With a 90.0 grade, Logan Cooke has the third-highest punting grade of all players.

Chris Jones picked up eight pressures this week, the most of any defensive player in Week 16. It means he’s up to 74 on the year, which is the most in the league.

No tight end has picked up more first downs this year than Brock Bowers‘ 53

Justin Herbert has a passing grade of 87.6, the third-highest of all quarterbacks.

The last time a rookie had as many pressures as Jared Verse had (68) after 16 games was Nick Bosa in 2019.

Of all offensive lines in the league, the Dolphins had the best pass-blocking efficiency with a 95.8 score, allowing just one hit and two hurries on 36 dropbacks.

Of all defensive backs, none has more pressure than Josh Metellus‘ 15.

Only Josh Jacobs has forced more missed tackles the past four weeks than Antonio Gibson‘s 23.

Since returning to the starting lineup in Week 14, Erik McCoy has the highest run-blocking grade of all centers with a 90.3 effort.

Darius Muasau had the most defensive stops in the run game this week with six.

Over the past four weeks, Davante Adams has 226 yards against man coverage, the most of any player in that period by 60 yards.

Darius Slay broke up three passes this week, the joint most along with Marshon Lattimore.

No quarterback has a better grade throwing deep (20 yards or more) than Russell Wilson‘s 96.2 effort.

Among all linebackers, Fred Warner has the highest coverage grade in man coverage.

D.K. Metcalf joined George Pickens at the top of the league when it comes to most receptions on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air with 14.

Lavonte David leads the league in defensive stops when the defense is in zone coverage with 19.

No surprise that Derrick Henry tied for the most forced missed tackles this week with 10. However, joining him was Tyjae Spears for the first time this year and on half as many touches.

Terry McLaurin is up to 21 contested catches on the year. That is the most of any player.